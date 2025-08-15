Even after eight seasons of the critically acclaimed historical romance sci-fi series Outlander, fans still can’t get enough. And now, ahead of the final eighth season of the series, Starz has delighted fans with the release of Outlander: Blood of my Blood, released on August 8, 2025.

This new historical romance drama, a prequel to the original show, dives into the romances of Jamie Fraser’s parents in 18th-century Scotland and Claire Beauchamp’s parents during World War I in England. The season will provide glimpses into the couples’ lives, relationships and hardships, while also revealing new historical and emotional ties. Staying true to its roots, the series is set to feature a time-travel element that connects these two distinct timelines.

For more information on the highly anticipated prequel, check out this Outlander: Blood of My Blood Watch Guide.

Here, we’ll lay out the Blood of My Blood release date along with when the other new episodes of the series drop, so you can make sure you don’t miss a beat.

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Release Schedule

Below you’ll find the full release schedule of Outlander: Blood of my Blood. You can tune in to Starz weekly on Friday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT for new episodes! You can also watch via the Starz streaming app.

Episode 1 : “Providence“ | August 8, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT As two sons fight to become the new Laird of Clan MacKenzie, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie lock eyes for the first time.

: | August 8, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 2 : “S.W.A.K. (Sealed with a Kiss)“ | August 8, 2025 @ 9 p.m. ET/PT Separated due to World War I, we learn of Henry and Julia’s love through the letters they write eachother.

: | August 8, 2025 @ 9 p.m. ET/PT Episode 3 : “School of the Moon“ | August 15, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET /PT

: | August 15, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET /PT Episode 4 : “A Soldier’s Heart“ | August 22, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT

: | August 22, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 5: “Needfire” | August 29, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT

| August 29, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 6 : “Birthright” | September 5, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT

: | September 5, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 7 : “Luceo Non Uro” | September 12, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT

: | September 12, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 8: “A Virtuous Woman” | September 19, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT

| September 19, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 9: “Braemar” | September 26, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT

| September 26, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT Episode 10: “Something Borrowed” | October 10, 2025 @ 8 p.m. ET/PT

While the majority of this season’s episodes are expected to air weekly, there is a gap between the ninth episode, “Braemar”, coming out on September 26th, and the season finale, “Something Borrowed”, which is scheduled to be released two weeks later on October 10th.

Watch ‘Outlander’ & ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ on DIRECTV

Whether you’re a longtime Outlander fan or new to the saga, you’ll want to check out the prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, which has already been renewed for a second season.

Fans can watch new episodes of Blood of My Blood as they are released on Starz with DIRECTV. Plus, you can catch up on the full Outlander series On Demand! It doesn’t get much easier than that.

Frequently Asked Questions Is 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' out yet? Yes! The first two episodes of the Outlander prequel series, Blood of My Blood, premiered on Starz on Friday, August 8th, 2025. When do new episodes of 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' come out? New episodes of Outlander: Blood of My Blood premiere on Starz Fridays at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.