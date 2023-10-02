BET+ now on DIRECTV

BET+ is a premium online streaming service with over 2,000 hours of your favorite Black content from the best Black creators. Now, DIRECTV customers can watch Black culture, including the movies you remember, the TV shows you love and the new series you can’t live without, all in one place. Everything from classics like Martin and House of Payne to modern favorites like The Impact: ATL, The Ms. Pat Show and All the Queen’s Men are available on BET+.
Craving hot new originals? Binge Kingdom Business, starring Serayah and Yolanda Adams or Average Joe, starring Deon Cole will do the trick. Experience movies, plays and new series from Tyler Perry that you’ll only find on BET+, including new episodes of Zatima and The Michael Blackson Show.
How to Watch BET+
Watch BET+ shows, series, movies and more streaming on demand channel 1941 on DIRECTV. Learn more about getting a BET+ subscription. Price of BET+ is $9.99 per month.
What to Watch on BET+?
‘Average Joe’
Blue-collar plumber Joe Washington (Deon Cole) is jolted out of his everyday life when he learns his late father stole millions from dangerous people who want their money back — or else.
‘All the Queen’s Men’
Marilyn “Madam” DeVille (Eva Marcille) is at the top of her game in the Atlanta nightclub industry, and she won’t let anyone stand in her way as she rules a crew of male exotic dancers.
‘The Impact Atlanta’
Executive produced by Lil Baby and Quality Control, this Atlanta-based unscripted reality series gives a behind-the-scenes look into the lives of the South’s top influencers .Starring Ari The Don, Jayda Cheaves, Dess Dior, Arrogant Tae, Lakeyah.
‘Kingdom Business’
An exotic dancer with a powerful voice rises from the pole to the pulpit, forcing the reigning queen of gospel to guard her family and its many secrets.
‘The Black Hampton’
In this adaptation of Carl Weber’s novel of the same name, the Britton family faces high tensions with the newly arrived Johnsons in the upscale Black town of Sag Harbor, NY.
‘Tyler Perry’s Zati’ma’
In this spinoff of Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Zac (Devale Ellis) and Fatima (Crystal Hayslett) take a step to strengthen their bond, but new friends and past actions interfere with their blossoming relationship.
‘The Ms. Pat Show’
Formerly incarcerated comedian, Ms. Pat, tries to figure out how to survive suburban America with her husband, kids and sister.
Get your BET+ subscription today!