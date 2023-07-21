Hitting the High Notes: Best Music Biopics

Concert season is in full swing. We love having our summer packed with concerts and music festivals. But with the high of an epic concert comes PCD, or post-concert depression. The day after the show you spend all day rewatching your concert videos, wishing you could relive those guitar solos, but also trying not to cringe at hearing yourself sing in the background. Thankfully, biopics of some of our favorite musicians are there to fill the void and you can watch all of these on DIRECTV.

‘ROCKETMAN’

Rocketman tells the life story of Sir Elton John, the legendary musician and pop icon. The film explores Elton’s transformation from a shy, young piano prodigy named Reginald Dwight to the flamboyant and influential superstar known as Elton John. The film presents Elton’s life through a fantastical lens, incorporating elements of fantasy and surrealism to portray his emotional journey. The movie features elaborate musical sequences where Elton’s iconic songs are performed, capturing the essence of his creative genius and stage presence.

The film also explores the darker aspects of Elton’s life, including his struggles with addiction, loneliness, and the pressures of fame. It depicts his efforts to find self-acceptance and overcome personal demons. Watch another intimate and visually captivating portrayal of Elton John’s life on Becoming Elton John.

‘ELVIS’

Austin Butler pours his soul into playing the “King of Rock N’ Roll,” Elvis Presley. Elvis shows a darker, realistic side of the life of the American singer. We see the ups and downs of his relationship with his mysterious manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who seems to be hiding secrets of his own. Eventually, the fame gets to everyone including one of the most important people in Elvis’ life, his wife Priscilla. Watch Elvis’ story now and see the other side of The King.

‘BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY’

Bohemian Rhapsody, named after one of Queen’s most popular songs, celebrates the life and music of their enigmatic lead vocalist, Freddie Mercury. The movie traces the band’s formation, their meteoric rise to fame, and their groundbreaking performances, including the unforgettable Live Aid concert. It delves into the complex and vibrant personality of Freddie Mercury, played by Rami Malek which earned him top honors for Best Actor at the 2019 Academy Awards. Immerse yourself into the passion, creative and triumphs of Queen with Bohemian Rhapsody.

‘WALK THE LINE’

Walk the Line is a captivating biographical drama that tells the story of the legendary country music singer, Johnny Cash. The film chronicles Cash’s early life in Arkansas, his turbulent relationship with his father and the tragic loss of his brother, which fuels his passion for music. As Cash rises to fame, the movie explores his struggles with addiction and the complexities of his romantic involvement with fellow musician June Carter. Walk the Line delves into Cash’s relentless pursuit of success, his battles with inner demons and his journey of redemption. With powerful performances and an authentic portrayal of Cash’s iconic music, film offers a compelling and emotional glimpse into the life of a musical legend. Watch Walk the Line now.

‘SELENA’

Selena Quintanilla, a rising Mexican-American Tejano music superstar taken away from her fans too soon. The film explores Selena’s journey from her humble beginnings in Texas to becoming a beloved and influential figure in the music industry. It follows her close-knit family’s unwavering support and their sacrifices to help her achieve success. As Selena’s popularity grows, the film showcases her talent, charisma, and determination to break barriers in the male-dominated music genre. However, tragedy strikes when she is tragically murdered at the peak of her career. This film captures the spirit of Selena’s vibrant personality, her cultural impact, and her enduring legacy, leaving audiences moved by her incredible talent and inspired by her remarkable story of perseverance and love for her craft. Dig even deeper into the singer’s story in Selena: Life, Death & Money.

‘STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON’

Straight Outta Compton is a powerful biographical drama that follows the rise of the influential hip-hop group N.W.A. and their impact on the music industry. Set in the 1980s, the film follows the lives of the group’s members, including Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and Eazy-E, as they navigate the challenges of life in Compton, California. The movie explores their struggles against racial and social injustice, their provocative lyrics and their unapologetic portrayal of the realities of inner-city life. As N.W.A. gains notoriety and success, they face controversy and encounters with law enforcement. Watch this gripping portrayal of N.W.A.’s artistic journey, the personal conflicts within the group and the lasting influence they had on rap music and popular culture.

