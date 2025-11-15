2025 has been a standout year for movie lovers, delivering everything from the long-awaited return of iconic franchises, like 28 Years Later, to live-action remakes that actually honor the original, such as How to Train Your Dragon, to breakout horror hits like Sinners and Weapons. With so many strong releases, one question remains: Which films truly rank as the best movies of 2025?

To build this list, we reviewed critical buzz, audience reaction, box office and streaming performance, direction, cast performances and overall impact. The result is a clear snapshot of the films that genuinely defined the year.

Below is your high-level guide to the best movies of 2025, featuring the top-rated films of the year along with genre-specific highlights.

Best Movies of 2025 So Far (Overall Top Picks)

Here are the best movies of 2025 in no particular order. Get a plot overview, ratings and how to watch right here.

‘One Battle After Another’

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

Where to Watch: In Theaters or Rent On Demand (Apple TV, Prime Video)

One Battle After Another, directed and written by Paul Thomas Anderson, is a gripping action thriller inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s Vineland. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a former revolutionary dragged back into conflict when he and his daughter become targets of a corrupt military officer. The film’s explosive action and gripping performances from Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro and Regina Hall has earned it widespread acclaim and has become Anderson’s highest-grossing release to date. Intense, emotional and impeccably crafted, it stands as one of 2025’s most compelling thrillers.

‘Black Bag’

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Black Bag, directed by Steven Soderbergh, is a sharp, high-stakes spy thriller led by Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender. The film follows British intelligence officers — and married couple — George and Kathryn Woodhouse as they navigate the fallout of a global information leak. Blending espionage, suspense and sharp writing, Black Bag delivers a tense, character-driven story that keeps you guessing until the final reveal.

‘Sinners’

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Sinners, directed by Ryan Coogler, is a gripping, one-of-a-kind horror film anchored by Michael B. Jordan’s powerful dual performance as twin brothers, Smoke and Stack. Returning to their rural hometown to escape their violent past, they quickly discover that their troubles have followed them home. Blending emotional weight, sharp social commentary, flashes of humor and a killer score, Sinners stands out as one of 2025’s best horror films and a landmark entry in the canon of iconic Black cinema.

‘KPop Demon Hunters’

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Where to Watch: Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters is a vibrant, action-packed animated film that follows the world’s biggest K-pop girl group, Huntr/x, who secretly fight demons using the power of music. As Rumi, Mira and Zoey juggle maintaining their global fame by day and beating back demons by night, a rival boy band, the Saja Boys, threatens both the charts and the balance between worlds. The 2025 standout is a unique, fun adventure that saw songs from the soundtrack top pop charts and has remained one of Netflix’s top family movies of all time. It’s a blast for kids, parents and anyone else!

‘Bugonia’

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Where to Watch: In theaters

Bugonia, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, is an absurdist black comedy thriller about two young men who kidnap a CEO after becoming convinced she’s an alien plotting Earth’s destruction. Blending dark humor and paranoid chaos, the film delivers an experience unlike anything else this year. With standout performances from Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons, this strange but stylish story marks Lanthimos’s most ambitious project yet and is one of 2025’s boldest cinematic swings.

‘Sorry, Baby’

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Eva Victor’ Sorry, Baby is as thought-provoking and profound as it is sharp and witty. The film follows a college professor living alone with just her foster cat, whose carefully crafted life is disrupted when she reunites with old college friends. As her past resurfaces, Agnes is forced to confront the traumatic moment that shaped her future.

‘It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley’

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDB Rating: 7.8/10

Where to Watch: Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video)

It’s Never Over: Jeff Buckley, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Amy Berg, offers an intimate look at the life and legacy of the late singer-songwriter Jeff Buckley. Using rare archival footage, performance clips and interviews with his mother, collaborators and close friends, the documentary paints a vivid portrait of an extraordinary talent lost at 30. Both tribute and reflection, it honors the artist Buckley was and the greatness he was poised to achieve. Whether you start the film as a longtime fan or know little about his story, you’ll almost certainly leave as one.

‘I’m Still Here’

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Where to Watch: Netflix

I’m Still Here, based on a true story, is a gripping and emotional drama set in 1971 Brazil, just after the military dictatorship takes power. When activist Rubens Paiva is forcibly disappeared for speaking out, his wife Eunice refuses to stay silent, risking everything to uncover the truth. Anchored by a powerful performance from Fernanda Torres, the film honors the resilience of a woman determined to keep her husband’s story alive.

’28 Years Later’

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDB Rating: 6.6/10

Where to Watch: Netflix

After years of anticipation, the 28 Days saga continues with 28 Years Later, set nearly 30 years following the first two films. The world remains deeply affected by the rage virus, but new challenges arise as the infected have evolved into more intelligent and strategic killers. Danny Boyle returns to the director’s chair, with a screenplay by Alex Garland, presenting a thrilling and chilling story centered on a father desperately seeking help for his ailing child.

Best Movies of 2025: Highlights Across Genres

And now, see some of the best movies across genres that came out in the last year, along with where to watch them:

Best Drama Movies of 2025

2025 offered a powerful collection of dramas that explore love, loss, resilience and the complexities of modern life.

Sorry, Baby – Streaming on HBO Max

– Streaming on HBO Max The Ballad of Wallace Island – Streaming on Prime Video

– Streaming on Prime Video The Life of Chuck – Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video)

– Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video) Blue Moon – In Theaters

– In Theaters Warfare – Streaming on HBO Max

Best Action Movies of 2025

2025 served up a dynamic mix of action films, from slick spy thrillers to high-speed racing dramas and big-budget superhero adventures featuring the likes of Pedro Pascal and more.

Black Bag – Streaming on Prime Video

– Streaming on Prime Video The Naked Gun – Paramount+

– Paramount+ The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Disney+

– Disney+ F1 The Movie – Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime); Stream on Apple TV as of Dec. 12

– Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime); Stream on Apple TV as of Dec. 12 Ne Zha II – Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video)

Best Sci-Fi Movies of 2025

2025 delivered a standout mix of sci-fi stories, from dystopian thrillers (The Long Walk) and absurd, genre-bending adventures (Bugonia, Mickey 17), plus fresh takes on classics like Frankenstein on Netflix and new entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Long Walk – Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video)

– Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video) Bugonia – In Theaters

– In Theaters Frankenstein – Streaming on Netflix

– Streaming on Netflix Mickey 17 – Streaming on HBO Max

– Streaming on HBO Max Thunderbolts* – Streaming on Disney+

Best Horror Movies of 2025

From franchise revivals to occult nightmares, undead mayhem and even some Irish dancing, 2025 was an exceptional year for horror. These films delivered some of the genre’s most memorable moments in recent years.

Sinners – Streaming on HBO Max

– Streaming on HBO Max Weapons – Streaming on HBO Max

– Streaming on HBO Max Final Destination Bloodlines – Streaming on HBO Max

– Streaming on HBO Max 28 Years Later – Streaming on Netflix

– Streaming on Netflix Bring Her Back – Streaming on HBO Max

Best Thriller Movies of 2025

From Tom Cruise’s final Mission: Impossible installment to rogue AI threats and high-stakes hostage plots, 2025 delivered some of the most adrenaline-charged thrillers in years.

Companion – Streaming on HBO Max

– Streaming on HBO Max Highest 2 Lowest – Streaming on Apple TV

– Streaming on Apple TV Caught Stealing – Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video)

– Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video) A House of Dynamite – Streaming on Netflix

– Streaming on Netflix Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning – Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video)

Best Comedy Movies of 2025

Whether you’re craving a feel-good buddy comedy like One of Them Days, a sharp dark satire like Eddington, or cringe comedy in Tim Robinson’s Friendship, 2025 served up something for every type of comedy fan.

One of Them Days – Streaming on Netflix

– Streaming on Netflix Friendship – Streaming on HBO Max

– Streaming on HBO Max Eddington – Streaming on HBO Max

– Streaming on HBO Max Deep Cover – Streaming on Prime Video

– Streaming on Prime Video Roofman – Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video)

Best Kids/Animated Films of 2025

2025 brought families an abundance of great choices, from the live action How to Train Your Dragon to a charming new Paddington adventure. And when no one can agree, KPop Demon Hunters continues to be the go-to crowd-pleaser for the tenth rewatch.

KPop Demon Hunters – Streaming on Netflix

– Streaming on Netflix How to Train Your Dragon – Streaming on Peacock

– Streaming on Peacock Paddington in Peru – Streaming on Netflix

– Streaming on Netflix The Bad Guys 2 – Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video)

– Rent On Demand (YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video) Dog Man – Streaming on Netflix

Most Anticipated Movies Still to Come in 2025

But the year isn’t over yet! Here are the most anticipated movies still to come in 2025:

The Running Man | November 14, 2025

| November 14, 2025 Wicked: For Good | November 21, 2025

| November 21, 2025 Train Dreams | November 21, 2025

| November 21, 2025 Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery | November 26, 2025

| November 26, 2025 Zootopia 2 | November 26, 2025

| November 26, 2025 Avatar: Fire and Ash | December 19, 2025

Frequently Asked Questions What are the best movies of 2025? Some of the best movies of 2025 include: One Battle After Another, Black Bag, KPop Demon Hunters, Sinners, Bugonia and Sorry, Baby. What are the best horror movies of 2025? The best horror movies of 2025 include Sinners, Weapons, Bring Her Back, Final Destination: Bloodlines and 28 Years Later. What are some of the best sci-fi movies from 2025? 2025's best sci-fi films include The Long Walk, Frankenstein, Bugonia, Mickey 17 and Thunderbolts.

