Reality TV provides us with an escape from our day to day; it’s a time to sit back, relax and focus on other people’s drama for a bit. And what better way to escape than by watching wealthy people charter extravagant yachts around the world? That’s right… There isn’t.

Which is one of the many reasons Bravo’s Below Deck series has fared so well for the network. Since 2013, viewers have been happily watching the antics that unfold between the crew members on these boats. And now, in 2023, the second season of the show’s third spin-off, Below Deck: Down Under, is starting to make waves.

This post gives you the breakdown of the series, including how to watch it on DIRECTV and what to expect for the latest season.

HISTORY OF THE ‘BELOW DECK’ TV FRANCHISE

Since its inception, the original Below Deck has aired nine seasons, and is currently on its 10th. In the newest season they charter the largest boat in Below Deck history, showing just how far the show has come in the last 10 years. After the original show had so much success, producers at Bravo decided to launch Below Deck Mediterranean in 2016.

The first spin-off brought with it a new look into the yachting industry – dedicated fans were able to observe and enjoy the differences between the two, whether that be the setting, the guests or the boat dynamics. And unsurprisingly, the success of the spin-off led to yet another: Below Deck Sailing Yacht. This spin-off shows the experiences of crew members working on a different kind of yacht.

Then came Below Deck Down Under, which is releasing a new season on Bravo this summer. And soon, we’ll get another: Below Deck Adventure. This series will feature more thrill-seeking guests partaking in adventures around the world. The first season will be on the waters of Scandinavia. Until then, let’s dive into the specifics of Down Under, including how and when to watch it live.

‘BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER’ SERIES OVERVIEW

Only in its second season, right now is the perfect time to get into the Australian spin-off of Below Deck. Season 2 premiered on Bravo on July 17, 2023, with new episodes weekly. And it looks like we may even get some back-to-back episodes.

Bravo recently announced: “Beginning Monday, July 24, two episodes will air back-to back each week.” It doesn’t get much better than that!

SEASON 1 ON THE THALASSA

Season 1 follows the crew of 150-foot superyacht, Thalassa, as they charter guests around the Whitsunday Islands of Australia. For six weeks, cameras captured every moment of the crew’s lives, recording drama, complaining, fights and drunken antics of the yachties and their unruly guests for your viewing pleasure.

The season began with Captain Jason Chambers at the helm, and Aesha Scott acting as his chief stew. If you’re familiar with the other spin-offs, you’ll remember Aesha from Below Deck Mediterranean. Now chief stew, Aesha had Tumi Mhlongo and Magda Ziomek for support. In the interior was also Ryan McKeown, the chef on the yacht.

On the deck, first-time bosun Jamie Sayed had deckhands Culver Bradbury, Brittini Burton and Ben Crawley.

From the get-go, this crew had some serious drama. It doesn’t take long to see that some personalities on the boat just don’t mesh with each other… One of the funniest moments from the first episode happened when Aesha asked Ryan if he was a “cheffy” chef – i.e., prone to tantrums and drama. And based on his response (and much of the season) we can confirm that he is indeed a “cheffy” chef.

Throughout the season, the Thalassa crew navigate charter guest drama and their own. With different working styles (ranging from micromanaging to doing as little work as possible) to crew hookups and hurt feelings, there are plenty of gasp-worthy moments throughout the 17-episode season.

By the end of the season, two of the original crew members got fired, but we won’t spoil who. That’s for you to watch and find out!

WHAT TO EXPECT OF ‘BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER’ SEASON 2?

What can we hope for during the second season of Down Under? One thing we know for sure is there will be more gorgeous views and adventures this charter season. And while actually being there would be nice, watching the drama from the comfort of the couch is a close second.

Apart from Captain Chambers and chief stew Aesha Scott, the rest of the crew will be a new batch – which is probably a good thing, considering the information above.

On the new luxury yacht, the Northern Sun, along with Aesha and Chambers, we can expect to see:

Stews Laura Bileskaine and Margot Sisson

Laura Bileskaine and Margot Sisson Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph

Tzarina Mace-Ralph Bosun Luke Jones

Luke Jones Deckhands Adam Kodra and Harry Van Vilet

This crew may be new, but they aren’t without the typical drama we love to see. Among some of the situations we can expect to find the crew in are rule breaking charter guests, too many cooks in the kitchen (literally!), a love pentagon (really?) and even a “shocking franchise crossover with the arrival of a polarizing familiar face.” Whose face will it be? And just how much will they stir up?

Find out starting July 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

WATCH ‘DOWN UNDER’ ON DIRECTV

This July, Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under is underway on Bravo starting. You can catch new episodes every Monday with your DIRECTV subscription. No matter what DIRECTV package you have, from ENTERTAINMENT to PREMIER, you can watch Bravo on channel 237.

In the meantime, hear from a Below Deck icon, Captain Lee, as he discusses the franchise. He even includes a little dig at the Down Under crew, so definitely check it out.

Frequently Asked Questions How many spin-offs are there of Below Deck? In addition to the original ‘Below Deck,’ there are three spin-offs currently airing: ‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ and ‘Below Deck Down Under.’ Later in 2023, Bravo will premiere a fourth spin-off, ‘Below Deck Adventure’. Where can I watch Below Deck: Down Under? You can watch the new season of Below Deck Down Under on Bravo (channel 237 on DIRECTV). New episodes will air on Mondays at 8pm ET/PT. You can also rewatch Season 1 with your DIRECTV subscription.

