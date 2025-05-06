The Inspirational ‘Audrey’s Children’ Now Streaming on DIRECTV

Prepare to be inspired by “Audrey’s Children,” featuring Natalie Dormer in a poignant portrayal of Dr. Audrey Evans, a groundbreaking physician and co-founder of the first Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia. Set in the vibrant backdrop of 1969 Philadelphia, this film sheds light on Dr. Evans’ extraordinary journey in a male-dominated field, showcasing her resilience and compassion for families navigating the challenges of pediatric illness. With a narrative that highlights both her tenacity and the heartfelt struggles faced by families supported by Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), “Audrey’s Children” is a compelling testament to a woman who truly cared.

Learn more about ‘Audrey’s Children’ and Dr. Evans here.

Mark your calendars for May 6, because “Audrey’s Children” is set to make its streaming debut on DIRECTV. As a proud partner of Ronald McDonald House Charities, DIRECTV is bringing you a film that not only entertains but also enlightens, showcasing the impactful legacy of Dr. Audrey Evans. Get ready to delve into this inspiring tale that’s sure to tug at your heartstrings while celebrating the power of compassion in the face of adversity.

