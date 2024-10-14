American Horror Stories is coming back to haunt you with an all-new, five-episode “Huluween Event” on Tuesday, October 15.

The twisted anthology series is a spinoff of FX’s frighteningly popular American Horror Story, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. And for season 4, the show is turning up its creepiness factor with a monster-filled season that is sure to keep you up and night.

Check out the trailer below.

When Is The ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 4 Release Date?

Season 4 of American Horror Stories premieres on Tuesday, October 15, on Hulu. Watch with DIRECTV using your Gemini device.

How Many Episodes Will Be In ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 4?

The five-episode season will be released all at once on October 15 as part of Hulu’s annual “Huluween Event.” Unlike the original American Horror Story series, which follows the same story and characters throughout the entire season, American Horror Stories features a bone-chilling new horror story in each episode.

What Is ‘American Horror Stories’ About?

American Horror Stories is known for its hour-long episodes full of terror, mystery and shocking twists. The spinoff first premiered in 2021 with a seven-episode season. While a few episodes include references and actors from the original series, American Horror Stories mostly stands on its own. In the past three seasons, the series has explored everything from the legend of Bloody Mary to artificial intelligence to a killer tapeworm, an 18th-century smallpox epidemic and even a serial killing Santa.

The anthology series follows in the footsteps of its parent series, American Horror Story, which redefined the horror genre with fresh and terrifying storylines. Since the award-winning original series premiered in 2011, fans have enjoyed 12 seasons of hauntingly captivating TV, diving into everything from creepy asylums to a coven of witches to a traveling freak show and more.

Not a lot has been divulged about the fourth season of American Horror Stories, but we do know that each episode in the season will be inspired by classic monster tropes. The season 4 trailer reveals the names of the five episodes: “Backrooms,” “The Thing Under The Bed,” “Clone,” “Leprechaun” and “X.” Looks like fans will just have to watch to find out what types of scares they are in for this season!

Meet The Cast of ‘American Horror Stories’ Season 4

FX hasn’t released which roles the cast will be playing, but you can still take a look at the list of stars that will be appearing in season 4 of American Horror Stories ahead of the “Huluween Event.”

Michael Imperioli

Henry Winkler

Dyllón Burnside

Debby Ryan

Jeff Hiller

Jessica Barden

Angel Bismark Curiel

Guy Burnet

Victor Garber

June Squibb

Watch ‘American Horror Stories’ On DIRECTV

Be sure to watch the premiere of American Horror Stories season 4 on Tuesday, October 15, on Hulu with DIRECTV. You can also watch (or rewatch) seasons 1-3 now, as well as all your favorite episodes of American Horror Story.

Frequently Asked Questions When does 'American Horror Stories' season 4 come out? FX’s American Horror Stories season 4 comes out on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, as part of Hulu’s “Huluween Event.” Where can I watch 'American Horror Stories' Season 4? Watch season 4 of American Horror Stories (along with all the other seasons) on Hulu with DIRECTV. Why did season 3 of 'American Horror Stories' only have four episodes? Despite originally being greenlit for a nine-episode season, season 3 of American Horror Stories ended up only having four episodes due to the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike.

