The newest season of the iconic horror anthology series is creeping up on us, and it’s nothing like we’ve seen before. For more than a decade, creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk have been bringing every kind of horror to our homes, and fans still can’t get enough! And now they are bringing American Horror Story: Delicate (Part 1) to fan’s screens on September 20, 2023.

Some of the loudest buzz around the new season is regarding the addition of Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne to the cast. Who are they playing, and what can be expected from them? And what is the season based on? Who else will be part of the cast? Find out more below before the September 20th release date.

WHAT IS THE NEW SEASON OF ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’ ABOUT?

Throughout the seasons of American Horror Story, Murphy and Falchuk have taken inspiration from a number of classic horror movies and tropes: slasher summer camp, haunted houses, witches, you name it.

Despite taking inspiration from the likes of The Shining, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Sixth Sense and other iconic stories, the show has always found a way to differentiate itself. The cinematography and special effects combined with stellar soundtracks and impeccable casting choices have set the show apart from anything else on TV today.

The show has never truly followed someone else’s story, up until American Horror Story season 12, that is. This time around, the show is being based on a new horror novel that was released a few months before the upcoming season premiere. And if you’ve already read “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, you know just how perfect it will be for American Horror Story.

If you had no idea about the book, stay tuned. Below is a brief synopsis of the plot as well as how it may play out on the big screen.

IS ‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY’ SEASON 12 BASED OFF A BOOK?

Rather than just being inspired by “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine, the new season’s plot will likely follow that of the book. Of course, there’s bound to be some surprises, after all, this is American Horror Story we’re talking about.

The book follows actress Anna Victoria Alcott as she desperately tries to get pregnant, despite many signs telling her that perhaps it isn’t in the cards for her. After multiple rounds of IVF, however, she finally finds herself pregnant, but her problems don’t end there.

In fact, it seems to Anna that someone, or something, doesn’t want her to have this baby.

Being referred to as “the feminist update to ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ we all needed,” the book shares hard truths about medical gaslighting, and the fertility struggles that are largely ignored by doctors and society.

‘AMERICAN HORROR STORY DELICATE’ SEASON OVERVIEW

FX is describing AHS Delicate as: “In American Horror Story: Delicate, after multiple failed attempts of IVF, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her recent film grows, she fears that something may be targeting her – and her pursuit of motherhood.”

Sounds pretty similar to the book, right? We can only wait and find out!

The official FX trailer released on September 5th shows glimpses of what to expect, and certainly sets the tone for the season. And in typical American Horror Story fashion, the trailer will make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. Watch Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne in the trailer here:

MEET THE FULL CAST OF AHS SEASON 12 DELICATE

So, we know Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne will be main characters of the new American Horror Story season, but who will they be playing, and who else can we expect to see on our screens for season 12??

Emma Roberts as Anna Victoria Alcott

Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Walsh

Cara Delevigne as Meg

Matt Czuchry as Dexter Harding

Julie White as Io Preecher

Debra Monk as Dr. Carla Hill

Annabelle Dexter Jones as Adeline Jouda

Michaela Jae Rodriquez as Talia Donovan

Odessa A’zion as Gracie Walsh

Zachary Quinto as Frank

It’s promising to see Emma Roberts and Zachary Quinto, two American Horror Story veterans, among a mostly new cast. The two have starred in a combined eight of American Horror Story’s 11 seasons, including iconic Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, NYC and more, so they know a thing or two about all this horror business. Roberts and Quinto never have been in a season together, however, which will make some exciting on-screen chemistry.

There is question as to who Quinto’s character is, as there wasn’t anyone named Frank in the novel. Odessa A’zion’s character is also somewhat of a mystery. We can’t wait to find out what extra sprinkles of horror Ryan Murphy and crew add into the story with the addition of these two characters.

WHERE TO WATCH THE NEW SEASON OF AHS

The premiere date for part one of American Horror Story 12 is September 20, 2023, at 10/9c on FX. You can watch it live with DIRECTV on channel 248. The release date for the second part of the season has not been announced yet, but we are already dying for more, so hopefully it will come soon.

