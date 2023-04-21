Are we alone? Does life exist beyond our solar system? Are we really prepared to answer these questions?

If the idea of a close encounter with otherworldly beings gets your blood pumping, explore a vast universe of possibilities with alien films on DIRECTV. Whether you’re a fan of classic sci-fi or looking for a fresh take on age-old questions, watch the best alien movies and experience the thrill of interstellar exploration, without ever leaving the couch.

The Best Alien Movies Available on DIRECTV

Let’s be honest. No one can say what (or who) is really out there. Luckily some of the best minds on earth, from Ridley Scott to Steven Spielberg, have brought us mind-bending — and sometimes terrifying — stories of life beyond our atmosphere.

Check out our must-watch alien movies list:

‘Alien’ (1979)

What do you do when you get a distress call from the far reaches of space? If you’re the crew of the commercial space vessel Nostromo, you investigate. And so begins one of the most electrifying and terrifying sagas in cinematic history.

Released in 1979 and directed by Ridley Scott, Alien is the sci-fi horror classic that set the tone for decades of extraterrestrial thrillers to come. Navigate the cold dark hull of a derelict spacecraft with Sigourney Weaver in an epic battle for survival, and never forget that in space, no one can hear you scream.

‘Alien Nation’ (1988)

The city of Los Angeles is a melting pot of cultures, but when an alien species lands on earth, it’s up to one unlikely duo to figure out how to bridge the gap.

Starring James Caan and Mandy Patinkin, Alien Nation is a buddy cop movie with an extraterrestrial twist. Follow the two detectives as they try to keep the peace and uncover a massive conspiracy that threatens both human and alien lives.

Directed by Graham Baker and featuring a fascinating blend of science fiction, action and comedy, Alien Nation is an essential classic when it comes to alien movies.

‘Alien Resurrection: Special Edition’ (1997)

A ship full of deadly secrets. A team of scientists and a group of hired guns; it’s the perfect recipe for a terrifying disaster in Alien Resurrection. This special edition includes deleted scenes, cast and crew interviews, an in-depth look at the making of the film and more.

Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s fourth entry in the Alien saga brings back Ripley, half-human and half-alien clone, for an explosive finale that will keep you on the edge of your seat. With Winona Ryder, Ron Perlman and Sigourney Weaver leading the cast, Alien Resurrection is one of several must-see UFO movies.

‘Alien vs. Predator’ (2004)

Two of sci-fi’s greatest franchises come face to face in this epic battle for supremacy. Directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, Alien vs. Predator pits the relentless killing machine of the Aliens against a race of genetically enhanced hunters with an agenda of their own.

As the body count rises and the stakes get higher, a small band of survivors must band together if they hope to make it out alive. But as the lines between friend and foe blur, they’ll come to realize that sometimes, the only way to survive is to embrace the most dangerous predator of all — themselves.

‘Alien Autopsy’ (2006)

When a news reporter investigating UFO sightings in 1947 receives mysterious footage of an alien autopsy, it sets off a chain of events that confounds the military, media and public alike.

Directed by Jonny Campbell and starring Ant McPartlin, Alien Autopsy is a comedic take on the age-old Roswell mystery. Using humor and a healthy dose of skepticism, can the reporter unravel the truth behind this tantalizing footage?

‘Alien Raiders’ (2008)

Something sinister is afoot.

When a group of heavily armed strangers takes over the local supermarket in the quiet desert town of Buck Lake, tensions rise and the clock ticks down as they barricade themselves within the store. But these are no ordinary criminals, and this isn’t your run-of-the-mill hostage situation.

Directed by Ben Rock and starring Carlos Bernard, Alien Raiders is a must-see for any alien movie fan. How far will the agents go to uncover the truth? What secrets lie beyond the checkout counter?

‘Alien Outpost’ (2014)

Blurring the lines between sci-fi and war drama, Alien Outpost follows a platoon of soldiers assigned to guard an alien-controlled outpost in remote Afghanistan. With limited resources and no way out, they’ll have to rely on their wits and courage to survive.

Director Jabbar Raisani delivers a thrilling sci-fi adventure filled with intense action sequences, remarkable special effects and a powerful message about the very nature of war.

‘Alien: Covenant’ (2017)

As humankind extends to the stars in an effort to colonize new worlds, the crew of the Covenant discovers a world in an uncharted corner of the galaxy. Lured by a seemingly perfect paradise, they soon realize that what lies beneath is something far more sinister than they could ever imagine.

In this sequel to Prometheus and continuation of the Alien saga, Ridley Scott interweaves horror, mystery and intense action as the crew of the Covenant confronts an adversary they can’t begin to understand. With a cast including Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Billy Crudup, Alien: Covenant is a must-see for any fan of extraterrestrial movies.

‘Alien Addiction’ (2018)

Riko’s life in a small New Zealand town is about to get a lot more interesting. When two aliens crash-land near his home, he sees it as an opportunity to show them the beauty of our world. But as they begin to explore the mysteries of the universe together, Riko discovers that their friendship could have some unexpected consequences.

In Shae Sterling’s Alien Addiction, unlikely allies navigate a new world of possibilities — where anything is possible and nothing is quite what it seems.

‘Kids vs. Aliens’ (2022)

Gary just wants to make movies with his friends, but when aliens attack their small town, he’ll have to become the star of his own action flick. With his older sister Samantha by his side, they’ll fight to stay alive as the extraterrestrial invaders close in.

It’s a race against time as they battle through a night filled with terror, danger and a party that’s anything but typical. Jason Eisner’s Kids vs. Aliens is the ultimate sci-fi adventure where the fate of the world rests in the hands of a group of unlikely heroes.

Get More Alien Movies and Sci-Fi Shows With DIRECTV

If a clash of civilizations is what you seek, DIRECTV is your ticket to the ultimate sci-fi experience. From timeless classics to the latest blockbuster hits, watch the greatest alien movies on your terms.

Learn how to pick the best package, and strap in for a journey into the unknown.

The content featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."