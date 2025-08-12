FX’s ‘Alien: Earth’: What to Know Before it Premieres

The wait is over for sci-fi enthusiasts. The much buzzed-about Alien: Earth premieres on August 12, 2025, at 8pm ET/7pm CT on Hulu, and on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The first two episodes will drop together, followed by weekly installments for a total of eight chapters.

What is ‘Alien: Earth’ About?

The year is 2120, and Earth is under the control of five major corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. Into this uneasy balance comes a mystery that could change everything, or end everything.

Cyborgs (humans enhanced with both biological and artificial components) and synthetics (humanoid robots designed with artificial intelligence) coexist with regular humans in Alien: Earth. But a new technological development is about to introduce hybrids; humanoid robots infused with human consciousness.

The first hybrid prototype named “Wendy” heralds a new era in the pursuit of immortality. When a massive spacecraft, the USCSS Maginot, crash-lands in Prodigy City, it forces “Wendy” and the other hybrids to confront terrifying life forms beyond anyone’s worst nightmares.

It’s not just a fight for survival, it’s a confrontation with the very question of what makes us human.

The Noah Hawley Touch

Noah Hawley (Fargo, Legion) brings his signature cinematic style and narrative layering to the series. Expect a slow-burn tension that explodes into chaos, creatures that make your skin crawl and philosophical undertones you’ll still be debating after the credits roll.

The Cast & Characters

The series boasts a stellar and accomplished cast that brings the story to life:

Sydney Chandler ( Don’t Worry Darling) as Wendy: The first synthetic to be infused with human consciousness by the Prodigy Corporation. As she grows to understand her strengths, Wendy finds herself torn between the family she once knew and her duty to her new friends and teammates.

( as Wendy: The first synthetic to be infused with human consciousness by the Prodigy Corporation. As she grows to understand her strengths, Wendy finds herself torn between the family she once knew and her duty to her new friends and teammates. Alex Lawther ( The Imitation Game , Andor ) as Hermit: Once separated from his family, Wendy’s brother Hermit is a tactical officer and medic who will risk everything to protect his sister after an unexpected event reunites them.

( , ) as Hermit: Once separated from his family, Wendy’s brother Hermit is a tactical officer and medic who will risk everything to protect his sister after an unexpected event reunites them. Timothy Olyphant ( Justified , Hitman ) as Kirsh: Fastidious and exacting, Kirsh is a Prodigy Corporation Synthetic and one of the scientists responsible for training the first hybrids.

( ) as Kirsh: Fastidious and exacting, Kirsh is a Prodigy Corporation Synthetic and one of the scientists responsible for training the first hybrids. Essie Davis ( Nitram , Game of Thrones ) as Dame Silvia: A force of warmth in the Prodigy Corporation, Dame Sylvia looks after the emotional wellbeing of “The Lost Boys.”

( ) as Dame Silvia: A force of warmth in the Prodigy Corporation, Dame Sylvia looks after the emotional wellbeing of “The Lost Boys.” Babou Ceesay ( We Hunt Together ) as Morrow: An employee of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation and the Maginot’s Chief Security Officer. He is a stone cold, tough bastard. After losing his daughter, working for the company is his life’s mission. He is the sole survivor of the ship’s crash and tasked with retrieving the ship’s cargo on Earth, by any means

( ) as Morrow: An employee of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation and the Maginot’s Chief Security Officer. He is a stone cold, tough bastard. After losing his daughter, working for the company is his life’s mission. He is the sole survivor of the ship’s crash and tasked with retrieving the ship’s cargo on Earth, by any means Samuel Blenkin (Mickey 17, The French Dispatch) as Boy Kavalier: The prodigy and “Boy Genius” behind Prodigy Corporation. Boy Kavalier built the company as a child. He runs both the company and his life with the brashness of someone who has never known consequences. Not because reactions don’t exist in his world, but because he’s always twenty steps ahead of everyone else, rendering reaction and consequence moot by the time they arrive.

(Mickey 17, The French Dispatch) as Boy Kavalier: The prodigy and “Boy Genius” behind Prodigy Corporation. Boy Kavalier built the company as a child. He runs both the company and his life with the brashness of someone who has never known consequences. Not because reactions don’t exist in his world, but because he’s always twenty steps ahead of everyone else, rendering reaction and consequence moot by the time they arrive. Adarsh Gourav ( The White Tiger ) as Slightly: A member of “The Lost Boys.” From a loving family, Slightly always tries to behave righteously when faced with moral dilemmas.

( ) as Slightly: A member of “The Lost Boys.” From a loving family, Slightly always tries to behave righteously when faced with moral dilemmas. Jonathan Ajayi ( 5lbs of Pressure ) as Smee: A member of “The Lost Boys.” Enthusiastic and happy to be part of the group, Smee always carries a childlike eagerness with his newfound friends and teammates.

( ) as Smee: A member of “The Lost Boys.” Enthusiastic and happy to be part of the group, Smee always carries a childlike eagerness with his newfound friends and teammates. Erana James ( The Wilds ) as Curly: A member of “The Lost Boys.” Curly is particularly grateful for the abilities and second chance at life given to her by Prodigy Corporation. As such, she has a chip on her shoulder and an eager hunger to prove her capabilities to the world.

( ) as Curly: A member of “The Lost Boys.” Curly is particularly grateful for the abilities and second chance at life given to her by Prodigy Corporation. As such, she has a chip on her shoulder and an eager hunger to prove her capabilities to the world. Lily Newmark ( Pin Cushion ) as Nibs: A member of “The Lost Boys.” Nibs was particularly sick as a human. Thus, she has a progressively difficult time adjusting to her new abilities and life.

( ) as Nibs: A member of “The Lost Boys.” Nibs was particularly sick as a human. Thus, she has a progressively difficult time adjusting to her new abilities and life. iêm Camille ( Doll ) as Siberian: A tactical soldier for Prodigy Corporation. Siberian is wary and methodical. With her trusty weapons on her side, she can handle anything that might come her way.

( ) as Siberian: A tactical soldier for Prodigy Corporation. Siberian is wary and methodical. With her trusty weapons on her side, she can handle anything that might come her way. Adrian Edmondson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as Atom Ein: Boy Kavalier’s right hand and trusted council. An older man, always dressed in a suit who radiates intimidation and authority.

Watch ‘Alien: Earth’

Catch the series premiere with two episodes on August 12, 2025 at 8pm ET/7pm CT on Hulu, and on the FX linear channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT. New episodes premiere each following week; the perfect excuse to turn your Tuesday nights into something a little more thrilling.

Frequently Asked Questions Where to watch Alien: Earth? You can watch Alien: Earth on FX and Hulu. When does Alien: Earth come out? Alien: Earth premieres on August 12, 2025, at 8pm ET / 7pm CT. When does Alien: Earth take place? Alien: Earth takes place in the year 2120.

