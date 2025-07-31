DIRECTV LEADS THE GREAT REBUNDLING WITH ESPN, DISNEY+ AND HULU INCLUDED FOR MILLIONS OF CUSTOMERS

DIRECTV today announced that millions of streaming, satellite and U-verse customers will gain access to ESPN’s forthcoming streaming service (unlimited plan) at no additional cost. All DIRECTV streaming and MySports customers will receive access to this ESPN plan following its launch, with satellite and U-verse customers gaining access later this fall.

DIRECTV streaming customers with a Gemini device who subscribe to a Signature Package will benefit even more. In addition to receiving ESPN’s unlimited plan, these customers will gain access to Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic within their fully integrated DIRECTV experience at no extra charge. This combination offers a seamless, all-in-one platform that combines hit movies, top-rated shows and live sports without needing to subscribe to and pay for multiple subscriptions. Going even further for customers, DIRECTV plans to make HBO Max and Peacock ad tiers available within select DIRECTV packages later this year.

“DIRECTV continues to make it simple for customers to access all their content in a seamless personalized experience without having to search across multiple apps,” explained Vince Torres, chief marketing officer at DIRECTV. “With unmatched choice and flexibility, our customers can control their entertainment and pay only for the programming they value.”

DIRECTV introduced the MySports Genre Pack in January, an industry-first sports-centric package, shortly after forging a licensing agreement with Disney to break the bloated cable bundle and deliver consumers more choice, control, flexibility, and value from their video subscriptions. This Genre Pack combines all the best live sports from Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Warner Bros. Discovery, major professional and college leagues and more.

To learn more about DIRECTV Signature Packages and Genre Packs, visit DIRECTV.