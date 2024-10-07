Grab your backpack and get ready to head back to school — Abbott Elementary returns for season 4 starting Wednesday, October 9, on ABC. (check your local listings)

This watch guide will provide you with everything you need to know about season 4. From new classroom pets to funding struggles to more hilarious classroom situations, this all-new season is sure to be one for the books. Watch the trailer now!

Don’t have DIRECTV? Let’s change that.

When is the ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 4 Release Date?

Abbott Elementary season 4 premieres on ABC on Wednesday, October 9, at 9:30 p.m. New episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

How Many Episodes Will ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 4 Have?

Season 4 is slated to have 22 episodes. Fans can look forward to a longer season after getting only 13 episodes in season 3 due to the Writers Guild of America strike.

What is ‘Abbott Elementary’ About?

The mockumentary sitcom follows a group of dedicated and passionate teachers — and the not-so-hard-working principal — at Willard R. Abbott Elementary. The underfunded, predominantly black Philadelphia public school shines a light on the state of education in the U.S. with humorous, lovable characters fans have come to love. The show was created by Quinta Brunson, who also stars as Janine Teagues, the ever-optimistic second-grade teacher who is determined to help her students succeed despite having the odds stacked against her.

What Happened at the End of Season 3 of ‘Abbott Elementary’?

Spoilers Ahead

The season finale ended with a long-awaited kiss from Janine and Gregory. Here’s a quick recap of what happened in the final episode of season 3 to refresh your memory for season 4.

As the school year comes to a close, Janine plans to throw the perfect end-of-year party. She creates sections tailored to the interests of all of her guests, masterfully anticipating all of their wants. As the party goes on, things don’t end up going exactly as she had planned — an uninvited guest shows up, a fuse blows and the guests leave their assigned sections. However, the party ends up being the perfect kickoff to summer vacation.

Meanwhile, the will they or won’t they between Janine and Gregory (a first-grade teacher at Abbott Elementary) continues. While the two kissed before in season 2, they have remained only friends, worried that pursuing a relationship could cost them their jobs. After getting some advice from Mr. Johnson, Janine reveals to the camera that she plans to tell Gregory how she feels about him before the end of the night.

Gregory clearly feels the same way but thinks that Janine is interested in Manny and leaves the party with a group of other teachers, who tell him that Janine and Manny are not dating. Just when it seems like she might have missed her chance, Gregory knocks on the door and the two share a passionate kiss.

Who is in the ‘Abbott Elementary’ Season 4 Cast?

Season 4 promises to be chock-full of your favorite characters. Refamiliarize yourself with the members of the cast before heading back to the classroom.

Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues

Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie

Janelle James as Principal Ava Coleman

Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti

Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill

William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson

Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard

What will the ‘Abbott Elementary’ Crossover Episode Be About?

Brunson revealed at San Diego Comic-Con that there will be an Abbott Elementary crossover episode in season 4. Since the announcement, there’s been a lot of speculation on which other show will make an appearance in the Abbott Elementary world but nothing has been confirmed. Looks like fans will have to watch to find out!

Watch ‘Abbott Elementary’ on DIRECTV

Abbott Elementary premieres on ABC on Wednesday, October 9. Watch all your favorite comedy shows and more on DIRECTV.

If you aren’t a customer yet but are looking for a way to enhance your entertainment experience, look no further than DIRECTV. With four unique packages, the ability to stream your favorite apps and live shows in the same place and a catalog of more than 25,000 shows and movies on DIRECTV On Demand, it doesn’t get better than that.

Frequently Asked Questions When does ‘Abbott Elementary’ season 4 come out? Abbott Elementary episode 1 of season 4 will premiere on Wednesday, October 9. Where can I watch ‘Abbott Elementary’? Watch Abbott Elementary on ABC with DIRECTV and the following day on Hulu.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.