The Watch What Happens Live Clubhouse Experience

NBCUniversal and DIRECTV are providing fans with a unique opportunity to be a part of the WWHL Clubhouse with an augmented reality portal in their own environment. Fans will be able to explore the set of the WWHL Clubhouse from the hit show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and test their Bravo knowledge with fun trivia. Fans will also have the opportunity to win two tickets to attend a taping of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in New York City.

Starting Monday, Dec. 4 and running through Wednesday, Dec. 20, reality fans and Bravoholics will get their chance to win – all while watching some of their favorite shows. Start planning your watch list now.

What to Watch

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac S8’ – Sundays at 8/7c

Just up the river from our nation’s capital lies a hidden gem—Potomac, Maryland. Its rolling hills, gated -mansions, sophisticated prep schools, and exclusive country clubs all serve to keep the area invitation-only. The reality show follows several well-to-do women who are part of the exclusive society.

‘Married to Medicine S10’ – Sundays at 9/8c

Everyone’s checking up on the dynamic, successful women of this docu-drama. With careers, families and so many social appointments to handle, these doctors and wives of doctors are constantly on call.

‘Below Deck Mediterranean S8’ – Mondays at 9/8c

The “Below Deck” franchise sets sail with a new boat, crew and location in this series that follows nine members of a crew who live and work aboard a 150-foot yacht. As the ship journeys through the Mediterranean, each episode features a new group of elite passengers, with each group presenting a different set of challenges for the crew.

‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City S4’ – Tuesdays at 8/7c

The reality series follows the unconventional lives of six successful women living in or around Salt Lake City, Utah, who navigate an exclusive social circle in a city where religion, status and perfection are praised to the highest degree. Tensions run high as the women juggle conversations of cults, court room drama, family drama and everything in between as they create their own paradises filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses and brands.

‘Winter House’ – Tuesdays at 9/8c

Reality series following a group of friends who vacation in various wintery locations for two weeks. For the first time, the ultimate Bravo crossover heads west to Steamboat Springs, CO where an eclectic group of Bravolebrities will stay under one roof for an unforgettable two week vacation.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills S13’ – Wednesdays at 8/7c

Cameras follow the affluent group of women (some regulars, others who recur) as they enjoy the lavish lifestyle only Beverly Hills can offer. Housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke return for a roller-coaster season full of thrilling highs and unexpected lows. New to the season is housewife Annemarie Wiley, a friend of Kyle’s and a force unto herself who doesn’t suffer fools gladly. In the aftermath of last season’s turbulent ending, the women find themselves attempting to navigate their fractured friend group.

‘The Real Housewives of Miami S6’ – Wednesdays at 9/8c

The Real Housewives of Miami returns to Bravo and the drama on South Beach is hotter than ever with another installment of the Real Housewife franchise. This season, shocking health and relationship revelations bring some friendships closer than ever while tearing others apart.

‘Southern Charm S9’ – Thursdays at 9/8c

Reality series that follows the personal & professional lives of a tight-knit group of Charleston socialites. New relationships are forged alongside new resentments, but old habits die hard as these southern socialites from Charleston grapple with shocking allegations that could fracture what were thought to be unbreakable bonds.

‘WWHL with Andy Cohen’ – Sun-Thurs at 10/9c.

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is Bravo’s late-night, interactive talk show that features guests from the world of entertainment, politics, and pop culture. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the series includes lively debates on everything from fashion, the latest on everyone’s favorite Bravolebrities.

Explore the WWHL Clubhouse here: BravoWWHLExperience.com/DIRECTV