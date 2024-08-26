Every four years, the Summer Olympics comes and goes and fans across the world begin counting down the days until the next one. What some sports fans don’t realize, though, is that there are more than just two weeks of the top athletes in the world competing in the top level of their sport to the Olympics. There’s another event you don’t want to miss: The Paralympic Games.

That’s right. Just a few weeks after the Paris 2024 Games has concluded comes The Paris Paralympics from August 28th through September 8th. With approximately 4,400 Paralympic athletes competing for nearly 550 medal events across 22 events and 10 days of competition, this is one of the largest Paralympic Games in history.

Get all the watch information you need right here to make sure you can catch the excitement live from at home!

And for more information, explore the DIRECTV Olympics & Paralympics Hub now!

How to Watch the 2024 Paris Paralympics

At this point in the summer of 2024, you’re probably used to turning on the television and navigating right to NBC and its family of networks to catch the Olympic excitement happening in Paris. Which is great, considering the 2024 Paralympic Games is also being broadcast across NBC.

To watch The Paralympics live August 28 through September 9th, tune into the channels listed below. Please note, while select events will be broadcast across the networks below, Peacock will be the only way to stream all 22 events.

Every broadcast event will be equipped with Closed Captioning, regardless of platform/channel.

Here’s How to Watch The 2024 Paralympic Opening Ceremony

Just like The Olympic Games, The Paralympics, too, start out with an Opening Ceremony to celebrate the beginning of the world’s most competitive sporting event. This year, TV viewers in the United States can watch the Opening Ceremony live or catch the Primetime replay on August 28, 2024. Below is more information on how to watch the event.

Watch The Opening Ceremony live 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. ET (available to stream on Peacock; Broadcast channel TBA)

We will update this information when it becomes available.

What to Expect from The Paralympic Opening Ceremony?

Another historic Opening Ceremony will take place in Paris on August 28th, moving beyond the traditional stadium setting to the iconic Champs-Elysées and Place de la Concorde. This innovative event, led by Artistic Director Thomas Jolly, will feature a parade of 184 delegations, uniting 6,000 athletes and officials with the public in a celebration of Paralympic values.

The ceremony will highlight the achievements of Paralympic athletes in a monumental display designed to inspire and transform perceptions of disability, set against the backdrop of Paris’s most famous landmarks.

What are the Paralympic sports?

Curious about the sports you can expect to see at the 2024 Paris Paralympics? We’ll provide an overview of the 22 sports right here, so you know what to expect when you tune in live on NBCUniversal.

Sport Team vs. Individual Description Olympic Equivalent Eligible Impairments Blind Football Team (Men’s) Adaptation of football (soccer) played with an audible ball with two teams of 5 (4 outfield, 1 goalie) compete Football (soccer) (Outfield) B1: very low visual acuity and/or no light perception (Goalie) B2/B3: fully or partially sighted) Boccia Individual & Pairs An event similar to pétanque, athletes attempt to throw or roll six balls as close to the white ball ‘jack’ as possible None Wheelchair athletes with motor function impairments; severe impairment of all four limbs (i.e., cerebral palsy) Goalball Team Two teams of 3 players each aim to score by rolling an audible ball into the opponent’s goal; game relies heavily on sound and tactile cues on a volleyball-sized court None Athletes with visual impairments; all players wear eyeshades to ensure fairness Para Archery Individual & Mixed Team Precision sport where athletes compete either from a wheelchair or standing, aiming to score the highest points by shooting arrows from distances of 50m or 70m in both ranking and elimination rounds Archery Two classifications: W1: Athletes in wheelchairs whose arms demonstrate some degree of loss of muscle, coordination, or movement Open: Athletes in wheelchairs, standing, or leaning with limited movement in trunk & limbs (Athletes with paraplegia, quadriplegia & equivalent, amputation & equivalent, cerebral palsy & equivalent) Para Athletics Individual & Team Athletes compete in various Track & Field events using a wheelchair (3 wheels), prostheses or throwing seat Athletics Athletes with all types of impairment. (Paraplegias, quadriplegia & equivalent, amputation & equivalent, vision impairments & blindness, cerebral palsy, intellectual impairments, short stature) Para Badminton Individual & Pairs Athletes compete in singles and pairs events on adapted courts, aiming to win matches in a best-of-three format by reaching 21 points in two games (2-point margin required after 19 points) Badminton Athletes in wheelchairs or standing 1 & 2: wheelchair users; 3 & 4: lower limb impairment/mild hemiplegia; 5: arm impairment; 6 athletes of short stature (Orthopedic impairments, paraplegia, quadriplegia, hemiplegia, cerebral palsy, degenerative neurological disorders, neurological disabilities) Para Canoe Individual Athletes compete in kayaks or va’a, (difference being the type of paddle used) across six kayak events and four va’a events using kayaks designed with a wider bottom for enhanced stability Canoe KL1-VL1: athletes propelling boat with only arms

KL2-VL2: athletes propelling with arms & trunk

KL3-LV3: athletes with full arm/trunk function and partial leg function (Athletes with impaired muscle power, limb deficiency & impaired passive range of movement) Para Cycling Road Individual & mixed teams (relay) Athletes compete in road races of distances varying from 26km to 125km across different bicycle types (handcycles, tricycles & tandems) Cycling Road H1-H5: athlete using handcycle with varying levels of physical/vision impairments (1 being greatest impairment) T1-T2: athlete using tricycle C1-C5: athlete using bicycle (Vision impairments, amputated upper or lower limbs & equivalent, physical disabilities limiting movement of the upper or lower limbs) Para Cycling Track Individual & mixed teams Athletes compete on a 250m velodrome, racing in time trials over distances from 500m to 4km, with specialized bikes Cycling Track (Vision impairments, amputated upper or lower limbs and equivalent, physical disabilities limiting movement of the upper or lower limbs) Para Equestrian (Dressage) Athletes compete in dressage events, including individual championship tests, team tests set to music, & individual freestyle routines, where riders may use modified equipment Equestrian (Dressage) Grades I, II, III, IV, V Grade I: athletes with sever impairments affecting all limbs and trunk Grade V: athletes with vision impairment, complete blindness, mildly impaired range of movement (Orthopedic impairments, paraplegia, quadriplegia, hemiplegia, cerebral palsy, degenerative neurological disorders, neurological disabilities, vision impairments) Para Judo Individual (divided by weight class) Athletes compete to maintain grip on each other’s judogi throughout the match, with the objective of achieving an ippon through a powerful throw, submission, or pin, or winning by accumulating waza-ari points if no ippon is scored within the four-minute match Judo B1: complete blindness B2-B3: vision impairment Para Powerlifting Individual (10 weight categories for men and women) Athletes compete by lifting the heaviest weight possible in three attempts, following strict commands from the referee to ensure proper technique, with the winner determined by the heaviest successful lift Powerlifting Athletes with orthopedic disability, cerebral palsy, neurological disability, paraplegia and tetraplegia, evolving neurological disability categorized by weight Para Swimming Individual Athletes compete in races (breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly, freestyle, medley) across various distances from either the diving platform or directly in the water Swimming All types of impairment, including intellectual impairments. Para Table Tennis Individual & Paris Athletes follow the same rules as the Olympic version, with slight modifications for wheelchair athletes, and are played over five sets, with players divided into 11 classes Table Tennis Physical disabilities (wheelchair or standing), intellectual impairments. Class 1 to 5: athletes in wheelchairs; 6 to 10: athletes standing; 11: intellectual impairment Para Taekwondo Individual (5 weight categories for men & women) Athletes compete in a single round lasting up to five minutes, scoring points by landing kicks to their opponent’s torso, with the match winner determined by either point lead, penalties, or a golden round in case of a tie Taekwondo Athletes with impairments in either one or both upper limbs Para Triathlon Individual Triathletes compete across swimming, cycling and running segments, using specialized equipment & guides Triathlon Functional impairments (standing or in a wheelchair), vision impairments, blindness Para Rowing Individual & Team Athletes compete in single sculls, mixed double sculls, or mixed coxed four events, using specialized boats and equipment Rowing Orthopedic impairments, paraplegia, quadriplegia, hemiplegia, cerebral palsy, neurological disabilities and vision impairments. Shooting Para Sport Individual Athletes compete in rifle and pistol events across various distances, with different positions allowed based on impairment, and scores from a qualification round determining the top eight who advance to a tense elimination-style final Shooting Paraplegia and equivalent, quadriplegia and equivalent, impaired or amputated lower limbs, amputated upper limbs, hemiplegia, short stature Sitting Volleyball Team Similar to the Olympic sports, but on smaller court with a lower net, following a best-of-five sets format, where players must maintain contact with the floor while playing, with teams aiming to reach 25 points first to win a set, or 15 points in the deciding fifth set Volleyball Orthopedic impairment, hemiplegia, cerebral palsy, degenerative neurological disorders Wheelchair Basketball Team Two teams of five players compete on a standard-sized court, with specialized rules like dribbling after every two pushes of the wheelchair and using custom-made wheelchairs as an integral part of play Basketball Athletes in wheelchairs with an impairment that affects motor function; Players classified based on degree of impairment 1-4.5, with one being the most severe. The sum of a team cannot exceed 14 points. (Paraplegia, quadriplegia or equivalent, amputation or equivalent, physical impairment limiting movement) Wheelchair Fencing Individual Athletes, firmly secured in wheelchairs, compete using only their upper bodies to compete in foil, épée or saber bouts, with the rules closely mirroring those of Olympic fencing but adapted for stationary combat Fencing Athletes in wheelchairs with an impairment that affects motor function (Orthopedic impairments, paraplegia, quadriplegia, hemiplegia, cerebral palsy, degenerative neurological disorders and neurological disabilities) Wheelchair Rugby Team Often called “Murderball,” athletes compete in a high-impact, mixed-gender sport where teams of four players with impairments in all four limbs score by carrying a modified volleyball over the opponent’s try line, in a game combining elements of rugby, basketball, and handball Rugby Athletes in wheelchairs that have quadriplegia or equivalent, muscular dystrophy, amputations, polio, neurological disability, cerebral palsy Wheelchair Tennis Individual & Team Wheelchair tennis closely follows the rules of Olympic tennis, with the key exception that the ball can bounce twice before being returned across the net Tennis Athletes in wheelchairs with paraplegia, quadriplegia and equivalent, lower limb competing with prosthesis and equivalent, physical disabilities limiting movement QUAD: Upper & lower limb impairments

OPEN: Lower limb impairments

Fo a more in-depth look at each individual event, check out these sport overviews provided by the International Paralympic Committee.

2024 Paralympic Games Schedule

Below you’ll find a table laying out all 22 Paralympic events taking place from August 28 to September 8.

Dates that are marked with an ‘O’ represent Event Days, while dates marked with an ‘M’ represent days with Paralympic Medal Ceremonies. The first row of the table marks the Opening and Closing Ceremonies with an ‘X’.

Sport Aug 28 Aug 29 Aug 30 Aug 31 Sep 1 Sep 2 Sep 3 Sep 4 Sep 5 Sep 6 Sep 7 Sep 8 Ceremonies X X Blind Football O O O O O O O M Boccia O O O O O O M Goalball O O O O O O O M Para Archery O O O O M Para Athletics O O O O O O O O O M Para Badminton O O O O O O M Para Canoe O O M Para Cycling Road O M Para Cycling Track O O O O M Para Equestrian (Dressage) O O O M Para Judo O O O M Para Powerlifting O O M Para Swimming O O O O O O O O M Para Table Tennis O O O O O O O M Para Taekwondo O M Para Triathlon O M Para Rowing O O O M Shooting Para Sport O O O O O M Sitting Volleyball O O O O O O O M Wheelchair Basketball O O O O O O O O M Wheelchair Fencing O O M Wheelchair Rugby O O O O M Wheelchair Tennis O O O O O O O M

Athletes to Watch During The Paralympics

There are thousands of extremely talented athletes coming together to compete in Paris for the Paralympic Games. With that many athletes, it can be hard to know who to look out for. That’s why we’re laying out some of the most well-known and decorated Paralympians right here, from Team USA and around the world.

Jessica Long (Swimming, Team USA) : A veteran with 29 Paralympic medals, making her one of the most decorated Paralympians in U.S. history. She has 14 gold medals in various 100m and 400m races (freestyle, butterfly, medley, breaststroke) and has competed since 2004.

: A veteran with 29 Paralympic medals, making her one of the most decorated Paralympians in U.S. history. She has 14 gold medals in various 100m and 400m races (freestyle, butterfly, medley, breaststroke) and has competed since 2004. Oksana Masters (Cycling, Team USA) : A multi-sport athlete with a record 14 Winter Paralympic medals plus four Summer Paralympic medals. She will be competing in cycling events in Paris.

: A multi-sport athlete with a record 14 Winter Paralympic medals plus four Summer Paralympic medals. She will be competing in cycling events in Paris. Nick Mayhugh (Track and Field, Team USA) : A star from the Tokyo 2020 Games, he won three golds and a silver medal, breaking world records in the 100m and 200m.

: A star from the Tokyo 2020 Games, he won three golds and a silver medal, breaking world records in the 100m and 200m. Tatyana McFadden (Track and Field, Team USA) : A 19-time Paralympic medalist and a dominant force in wheelchair racing. Leading up to this year’s Games, she is one medal shy of reaching the 20 Track & Field medal record held by Bart Dodson.

: A 19-time Paralympic medalist and a dominant force in wheelchair racing. Leading up to this year’s Games, she is one medal shy of reaching the 20 Track & Field medal record held by Bart Dodson. Leanne Smith (Swimming, Team USA) : An accomplished swimmer who made he debut at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, she won multiple gold medals from the 2022 World Championships.

: An accomplished swimmer who made he debut at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, she won multiple gold medals from the 2022 World Championships. Marcel Hug (Wheelchair Racing, Team Switzerland): Nicknamed the “Silver Bullet” Hug has multiple gold medals from competing in Rio and Tokyo in events ranging from 800m to the marathon.

Nicknamed the “Silver Bullet” Hug has multiple gold medals from competing in Rio and Tokyo in events ranging from 800m to the marathon. Omar Sami Hamadeh Qarada (Powerlifting, Team Jordan): Multiple-time world champion, Qarada has excelled in the Men’s 49kg weight class and is expected to continue in 2024.

Multiple-time world champion, Qarada has excelled in the Men’s 49kg weight class and is expected to continue in 2024. Sarah Storey (Cycling, Team Great Britain) : With 28 Olympic medals across para cycling and swimming (17 of them gold), Dame Sarah Storey has been one of the most successful and well-known Paralympians since her debut in 1992.

: With 28 Olympic medals across para cycling and swimming (17 of them gold), Dame Sarah Storey has been one of the most successful and well-known Paralympians since her debut in 1992. Ellie Cole (Swimming, Team Australia) : A champion of disability sports, swimmer Ellie Cole has won six golds in swimming, ranging from 100m backstroke to the 2x100m medley relay.

: A champion of disability sports, swimmer Ellie Cole has won six golds in swimming, ranging from 100m backstroke to the 2x100m medley relay. Bebe Vio (Fencing, Team Italy): A globally recognized fencing icon, Vio won the gold medal for the individual foil event at Rio and Tokyo.

Watch The Paralympics on DIRECTV

Are you ready to witness extraordinary athleticism, inspiring stories and the power of human spirit and sport at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games? You’re in luck! You can catch the event across the NBCUniversal family of networks and Peacock streaming live on DIRECTV from August 28th to September 7th.

This is your chance to cheer on these world-class competitors as they break barriers and redefine possibilities. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this historic event; tune in to DIRECTV and be inspired by the remarkable achievements of these Paralympic athletes!

Don’t have DIRECTV? Sign up today, it’s easy!

Frequently Asked Questions How many athletes will be competing at the 2024 Paris Paralympics? Around 4,400 Paralympians will compete in the 2024 Paralympic Games from August 28th to September 7th. How many sports are there at The Paralympics? The 2024 Paris Paralympics will host 22 sports with nearly 550 medaling events. All but two of the sports - Boccia and Goalball - have Olympic sport equivalents. How to watch the Paris Paralympics on TV? There will be a wide array of coverage across the NBCUniverse of networks, with select events being broadcast on NBC, CNBC, E! and USA Network. Spanish coverage is available on Telmundo. NBC's Peacock is the only platform, however, you can watch all 22 events. Please note: all coverage will be equipped with Close Captioning, regardless of platform.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."