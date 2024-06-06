To punch a ticket to the Olympic Games, you’ve got to be among the best of the best at your chosen sport. With the 2024 Paris Olympics just a few weeks away, we’re starting to get our first looks at who those top contenders are for each sport on the U.S. Olympic Team.

Here’s your guide to who has qualified for a spot in the Olympics, which start July 26 in Paris, France, and which star athletes haven’t qualified yet but will certainly be a big presence on Team USA at the Games.

You can watch your favorite sports, or catch every moment of every competition in Paris, on DIRECTV. Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Sign up today!

Shop packages

How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Live

You can catch all of the members of Team USA’s backstrokes, backflips, pole vaults and lightning-fast sprints on NBC, NBC Sports, USA Network, CNBC, E!, the Golf Channel, Telemundo and Universo. Or stream the Games on Peacock.

The Olympics Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live at 12 p.m. ET on July 26 on local NBC affiliates and at 7:30 p.m. ET during primetime.

Top Olympic Athletes to Watch at the 2024 Paris Games

The 2024 Olympic Games are still more than one month away, and plenty of top-tier athletes have qualified for Team USA. Some of the most recognized American athletes in the world, including many from previous Olympic Games, haven’t technically qualified yet, but despite that we expect to see the likes of superstars like Simone Biles, Caeleb Dressel, Suni Lee, Katie Ledecky and Sha’Carri Richardson among the field.

Here are a few key U.S. athletes to watch this time around:

Simone Biles, Gymnastics: Simone Biles is one of the most recognizable names in both gymnastics and the Olympic Games. Making her debut in 2016 in Rio, Biles has earned a total of 29 gold medals in her career, including a four-gold-medal tally at the Olympics, making her the most decorated gymnast of all time — and she’ll be back at it again this year. Famously, she withdrew from the last Olympics in Tokyo, paving the way to all-around women’s gold for…

Suni Lee, Gymnastics: When Biles stepped out of the Tokyo Games, Suni Lee was there to help Team USA secure the all-around gold. Lee will be back in action at the Paris Games and will definitely be one to keep an eye on.

Sha’Carri Richardson, Track & Field: Sha’Carri Richardson was devastatingly excluded from the U.S. Olympic Team at the Tokyo Games after failing a marijuana test, but she’ll be back on the track this year. Richardson has clocked in at a personal best record of 10.72 seconds in the 100-meter dash and is considered the sixth-fastest woman of all time.

Noah Lyles, Track & Field: Noah Lyles has a personal best of 9.83 seconds in the 100-meter dash and has been ranked first in the world for both the 100- and 200-meter dash. He’s also the third-fastest of all time in the 200-meter dash. In Paris, he’ll aim to take home four gold medals — a feat even the legendary Usain Bolt did not achieve.

Katie Ledecky, Swimming: When it comes to swimming, Katie Ledecky’s name is right up there with the great Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympic swimmer ever. She holds seven Olympic gold medals and 21 world championship medals, making her the most decorated female swimmer in history. She’s also broken 16 records over the course of her swimming career. Look for Ledecky in the swim lanes in Paris.

Caeleb Dressel, Swimming: Speaking of seven-time Olympic gold medalist swimmers, Caeleb Dressel will represent from the men’s side in Paris. He’s the first male swimmer to win gold medals in the 50- and 100-meter freestyles and the 100-meter butterfly over the course of a single Olympics.

U.S. Men’s Basketball Team: Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Bam Adebayo, Kevin Durant, Tyrese Halliburton, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum and other stars from NBA will all be playing for Team USA in basketball. This is an all-star lineup of NBA powerhouses that you will definitely not want to miss on the court.

Scottie Scheffler, Golf: The world’s number one ranked golfer will be on the links and greens in Paris, aiming to bring home a gold medal to hang up alongside his green Master’s jacket and other golf accolades.

Coco Gauff, Tennis: Coco Gauff, who beat the legendary Venus Williams at Wimbledon at the age of 15, will be representing Team USA on the Olympic tennis courts. Gauff has been a fixture on the WTA rankings, reaching as high as third in singles and first in doubles.

Brady Ellison, Archery: One of the most recognized names in archery, Brady Ellison will be on the range again at Paris 2024, where he’ll take aim at his first gold medal. He’s an Olympic veteran who has earned three Olympic medals and is known for his long reign as the world’s top-ranked recurve archer, which he held from August 2011 until April 2013.

Who has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics so far?

Here’s the current list of every athlete who has qualified for entry into the 2024 Paris Olympics on Team USA.

Team USA Athletes in the Olympics

Athlete Sport Gender Sub-category/Division Catalina GNoriega Archery Female Casey Kaufhold Archery Female Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez Archery Female Brady Ellison Archery Male Jennie Gai Badminton Female Mixed Doubles Annie Xu Badminton Female Women’s Doubles Kerry Xu Badminton Female Women’s Doubles Beiwen Zhang Badminton Female Singles Vinson Chiu Badminton Male Men’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles Joshua Yuan Badminton Male Men’s Doubles Canyon Barry Basketball Male 3×3 Jimmer Fredette Basketball Male 3×3 Kareem Maddox Basketball Male 3×3 Dylan Travis Basketball Male 3×3 Bam Adebayo Basketball Male Devin Booker Basketball Male Stephen Curry Basketball Male Anthony Davis Basketball Male Kevin Durant Basketball Male Anthony Edwards Basketball Male Joel Embiid Basketball Male Tyrese Haliburton Basketball Male Jrue Holiday Basketball Male LeBron James Basketball Male Kawhi Leonard Basketball Male Jayson Tatum Basketball Male Kelly Cheng Beach Volleyball Female Sara Hughes Beach Volleyball Female Taryn Kloth Beach Volleyball Female Kristen Nuss Beach Volleyball Female Andy Benesh Beach Volleyball Male Miles Partain Beach Volleyball Male Jajaira Gonzalez Boxing Female 60kg Jennifer Lozano Boxing Female 50kg Morelle McCane Boxing Female 66kg Alyssa Mendoza Boxing Female 57kg Joshua Edwards Boxing Male +92kg Jahmal Harvey Boxing Male 57kg Roscoe Hill Boxing Male 51kg Omari Jones Boxing Male 71kg Sunny Choi Breaking Female Victor Montalvo Breaking Male Nevin Harrison Canoe/Kayak Female Canoe Sprint Evy Leibfarth Canoe/Kayak Female Canoe Slalom, Kayak Slalom, Kayak Cross Casey Eichfeld Canoe/Kayak Male Canoe Slalom Jonas Ecker Canoe/Kayak Male Kayak Sprint Aaron Small Canoe/Kayak Male Kayak Sprint Haley Batten Cycling Female Mountain Savilia Blunk Cycling Female Mountain Chloé Dygert Cycling Female Road Taylor Knibb Cycling Female Road, Triathlon Daleny Vaughn Cycling Female BMX Racing Alise Willoughby Cycling Female BMX Racing Riley Amos Cycling Male Mountain Brandon McNulty Cycling Male Road Cameron Wood Cycling Male BMX Racing Will Coleman Equestrian Male Eventing Boyd Martin Equestrian Male Eventing Caroline Pamukcu Equestrian Female Eventing Anne Cebula Fencing Female Epee Maia Chamberlain Fencing Female Sabre, Team Event Only Jackie Dubrovich Fencing Female Foil Margherita Guzzi Vincenti Fencing Female Epee Kat Holmes Fencing Female Epee, Team Event Only Hadley Husisian Fencing Female Epee Lee Kiefer Fencing Female Foil Lauren Scruggs Fencing Female Foil Tatiana Nazlymov Fencing Female Sabre Magda Skarbonkiewicz Fencing Female Sabre Elizabeth Tartakovsky Fencing Female Sabre Maia Weintraub Fencing Female Foil, Team Event Only Miles Chamley-Watson Fencing Male Foil, Team Event Only Eli Dershwitz Fencing Male Sabre Filip Dolegiewicz Fencing Male Sabre, Team Event Only Colin Heathcock Fencing Male Sabre Nick Itkin Fencing Male Foil Alexander Massialas Fencing Male Foil Gerek Meinhardt Fencing Male Foil Mitchell Saron Fencing Male Sabre Nelly Korda Golf Female Scottie Scheffler Golf Male Evita Griskenas Gymnastics Female Rhythmic Angelica Delgado Judo Female 52kg Maria Laborde Judo Female 48kg John Jayne Judo Male 90kg Jack Yonezuka Judo Male 73kg Jess Savner Modern Pentathlon Female (née Davis) Charlotte Buck Rowing Female Four or Eight Molly Bruggeman Rowing Female Four or Eight Nina Castagna Rowing Female Eight Coxswain Olivia Coffey Rowing Female Four or Eight Teal Cohen Rowing Female Quadruple Sculls Claire Collins Rowing Female Four or Eight Azja Czajkowski Rowing Female Pair Emily Delleman Rowing Female Quadruple Sculls Margaret Hedeman Rowing Female Four or Eight Grace Joyce Rowing Female Quadruple Sculls Emily Kallfelz Rowing Female Four or Eight Kaitlin Knifton Rowing Female Four or Eight Kara Kohler Rowing Female Single Sculls Mary Mazzio-Manson Rowing Female Four or Eight Meghan Musnicki Rowing Female Four or Eight Lauren O’Connor Rowing Female Quadruple Sculls Molly Reckford Rowing Female Lightweight Double Sculls Kelsey Reelick Rowing Female Four or Eight Regina Salmons Rowing Female Four or Eight Michelle Sechser Rowing Female Lightweight Double Sculls Jessica Thoennes Rowing Female Pair Sophia Vitas Rowing Female Double Sculls Kristi Wagner Rowing Female Double Sculls Madeleine Wanamaker Rowing Female Four or Eight William Bender Rowing Male Pair Justin Best Rowing Male Four Oliver Bub Rowing Male Pair Chris Carlson Rowing Male Eight Peter Chatain Rowing Male Eight Liam Corrigan Rowing Male Four Ben Davison Rowing Male Double Sculls Clark Dean Rowing Male Eight Michael Grady Rowing Male Four Henry Hollingsworth Rowing Male Eight Sorin Koszyk Rowing Male Double Sculls Nick Mead Rowing Male Four Rielly Milne Rowing Male Eight Evan Olson Rowing Male Eight Jacob Plihal Rowing Male Single Sculls Pieter Quinton Rowing Male Eight Nick Rusher Rowing Male Eight Christian Tabash Rowing Male Eight Lara Dallman-Weiss Sailing Female Mixed Dinghy Daniela Moroz Sailing Female Formula Kite Sarah Newberry Moore Sailing Female Mixed Multihull Erika Reineke Sailing Female Dinghy Stephanie Roble Sailing Female 49erFX Maggie Shea Sailing Female 49erFX Dominique Stater Sailing Female Windsurfing Ian Barrows Sailing Male 49er Markus Edegran Sailing Male Formula Kite Hans Henken Sailing Male 49er David Liebenberg Sailing Male Mixed Multihull Noah Lyons Sailing Male Windsurfing Stu McNay Sailing Male Mixed Dinghy Katelyn Abeln Shooting Female Air Pistol, Sport Pistol Ada Khorkin Shooting Female Sport Pistol Lexi Lagan Shooting Female Air Pistol Sagen Maddalena Shooting Female Air Rifle, Smallbore Rifle Ryann Phillips Shooting Female Trap Austen Smith Shooting Female Skeet Rachel Tozier Shooting Female Trap Mary Tucker Shooting Female Air Rifle, Smallbore Rifle Dania Vizzi Shooting Female Skeet Vincent Hancock Shooting Male Skeet Will Hinton Shooting Male Trap Henry Leverett Shooting Male Rapid Fire Pistol Derrick Mein Shooting Male Trap Conner Prince Shooting Male Skeet Ivan Roe Shooting Male Air Rifle, Smallbore Rifle Keith Sanderson Shooting Male Rapid Fire Pistol Natalia Grossman Sport Climbing Female Combined Emma Hunt Sport Climbing Female Speed Piper Kelly Sport Climbing Female Speed Colin Duffy Sport Climbing Male Combined Jesse Grupper Sport Climbing Male Combined Samuel Watson Sport Climbing Male Speed Caroline Marks Surfing Female Carissa Moore Surfing Female Caity Simmers Surfing Female Griffin Colapinto Surfing Male John John Florence Surfing Male Mariah Denigan Swimming Female Open Water Katie Grimes Swimming Female Open Water Ivan Puskovitch Swimming Male Open Water Rachel Sung Table Tennis Female Amy Wang Table Tennis Female Lily Zhang Table Tennis Female Kanak Jha Table Tennis Male Faith Dillon Taekwondo Female Kristina Teachout Taekwondo Female Jonathan Healy Taekwondo Male CJ Nickolas Taekwondo Male Danielle Collins Tennis Female Coco Gauff Tennis Female Madison Keys Tennis Female Jessica Pegula Tennis Female Taylor Fritz Tennis Male Sebastian Korda Tennis Male Tommy Paul Tennis Male Rajeev Ram Tennis Male Doubles Frances Tiafoe Tennis Male Dakotah Lindwurm Track and Field Female Fiona O’Keeffe Track and Field Female Emily Sisson Track and Field Female Conner Mantz Track and Field Male Clayton Young Track and Field Male Taylor Knibb Triathlon Female Also qualified in cycling Morgan Pearson Triathlon Male Matt Anderson Volleyball Male Taylor Averill Volleyball Male Micah Christenson Volleyball Male T.J. DeFalco Volleyball Male Max Holt Volleyball Male Thomas Jaeschke Volleyball Male Jeff Jendryk Volleyball Male Micah Ma’a Volleyball Male Garrett Muagututia Volleyball Male Aaron Russell Volleyball Male Erik Shoji Volleyball Male David Smith Volleyball Male Emily Ausmus Water Polo Female Rachel Fattal Water Polo Female Jenna Flynn Water Polo Female Kaleigh Gilchrist Water Polo Female Ashleigh Johnson Water Polo Female Amanda Longan Water Polo Female Maddie Musselman Water Polo Female Ryann Neushul Water Polo Female Tara Prentice Water Polo Female Jordan Raney Water Polo Female Jewel Roemer Water Polo Female Jovana Sekulic Water Polo Female Maggie Steffens Water Polo Female Jourdan Delacruz Weightlifting Female 49kg Olivia Reeves Weightlifting Female 71kg Mary Theisen-Lappen Weightlifting Female 81+kg Wes Kitts Weightlifting Male 102kg Hampton Morris Weightlifting Male 61kg Kennedy Blades Wrestling Female Amit Elor Wrestling Female Sarah Hildebrandt Wrestling Female Helen Maroulis Wrestling Female Kayla Miracle Wrestling Female Dom Parrish Wrestling Female Aaron Brooks Wrestling Male Adam Coon Wrestling Male Kyle Dake Wrestling Male Payton Jacobson Wrestling Male Spencer Lee Wrestling Male Mason Parris Wrestling Male Joe Rau Wrestling Male Zain Retherford Wrestling Male Kyle Snyder Wrestling Male

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on DIRECTV

Every backstroke, shot-put, submission and high dive will be broadcast live on NBC, and you can catch it all on DIRECTV.