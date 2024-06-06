DIRECTV support icon

Team USA at Paris 2024: U.S. Olympic Team Qualifiers

To punch a ticket to the Olympic Games, you’ve got to be among the best of the best at your chosen sport. With the 2024 Paris Olympics just a few weeks away, we’re starting to get our first looks at who those top contenders are for each sport on the U.S. Olympic Team.

Here’s your guide to who has qualified for a spot in the Olympics, which start July 26 in Paris, France, and which star athletes haven’t qualified yet but will certainly be a big presence on Team USA at the Games.

You can watch your favorite sports, or catch every moment of every competition in Paris, on DIRECTV.

How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Live

You can catch all of the members of Team USA’s backstrokes, backflips, pole vaults and lightning-fast sprints on NBC, NBC Sports, USA Network, CNBC, E!, the Golf Channel, Telemundo and Universo. Or stream the Games on Peacock.

The Olympics Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live at 12 p.m. ET on July 26 on local NBC affiliates and at 7:30 p.m. ET during primetime.

Top Olympic Athletes to Watch at the 2024 Paris Games

The 2024 Olympic Games are still more than one month away, and plenty of top-tier athletes have qualified for Team USA. Some of the most recognized American athletes in the world, including many from previous Olympic Games, haven’t technically qualified yet, but despite that we expect to see the likes of superstars like Simone Biles, Caeleb Dressel, Suni Lee, Katie Ledecky and Sha’Carri Richardson among the field.

Here are a few key U.S. athletes to watch this time around:

Simone Biles, Gymnastics: Simone Biles is one of the most recognizable names in both gymnastics and the Olympic Games. Making her debut in 2016 in Rio, Biles has earned a total of 29 gold medals in her career, including a four-gold-medal tally at the Olympics, making her the most decorated gymnast of all time — and she’ll be back at it again this year. Famously, she withdrew from the last Olympics in Tokyo, paving the way to all-around women’s gold for…

Suni Lee, Gymnastics: When Biles stepped out of the Tokyo Games, Suni Lee was there to help Team USA secure the all-around gold. Lee will be back in action at the Paris Games and will definitely be one to keep an eye on.

Sha’Carri Richardson, Track & Field: Sha’Carri Richardson was devastatingly excluded from the U.S. Olympic Team at the Tokyo Games after failing a marijuana test, but she’ll be back on the track this year. Richardson has clocked in at a personal best record of 10.72 seconds in the 100-meter dash and is considered the sixth-fastest woman of all time.

Noah Lyles, Track & Field: Noah Lyles has a personal best of 9.83 seconds in the 100-meter dash and has been ranked first in the world for both the 100- and 200-meter dash. He’s also the third-fastest of all time in the 200-meter dash. In Paris, he’ll aim to take home four gold medals — a feat even the legendary Usain Bolt did not achieve.

Katie Ledecky, Swimming: When it comes to swimming, Katie Ledecky’s name is right up there with the great Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympic swimmer ever. She holds seven Olympic gold medals and 21 world championship medals, making her the most decorated female swimmer in history. She’s also broken 16 records over the course of her swimming career. Look for Ledecky in the swim lanes in Paris.

Caeleb Dressel, Swimming: Speaking of seven-time Olympic gold medalist swimmers, Caeleb Dressel will represent from the men’s side in Paris. He’s the first male swimmer to win gold medals in the 50- and 100-meter freestyles and the 100-meter butterfly over the course of a single Olympics.

U.S. Men’s Basketball Team: Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Bam Adebayo, Kevin Durant, Tyrese Halliburton, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum and other stars from NBA will all be playing for Team USA in basketball. This is an all-star lineup of NBA powerhouses that you will definitely not want to miss on the court.

Scottie Scheffler, Golf: The world’s number one ranked golfer will be on the links and greens in Paris, aiming to bring home a gold medal to hang up alongside his green Master’s jacket and other golf accolades.

Coco Gauff, Tennis: Coco Gauff, who beat the legendary Venus Williams at Wimbledon at the age of 15, will be representing Team USA on the Olympic tennis courts. Gauff has been a fixture on the WTA rankings, reaching as high as third in singles and first in doubles.

Brady Ellison, Archery: One of the most recognized names in archery, Brady Ellison will be on the range again at Paris 2024, where he’ll take aim at his first gold medal. He’s an Olympic veteran who has earned three Olympic medals and is known for his long reign as the world’s top-ranked recurve archer, which he held from August 2011 until April 2013.

Who has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics so far?

Here’s the current list of every athlete who has qualified for entry into the 2024 Paris Olympics on Team USA.

Team USA Athletes in the Olympics

Athlete Sport Gender Sub-category/Division
Catalina GNoriega Archery Female
Casey Kaufhold Archery Female
Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez Archery Female
Brady Ellison Archery Male
Jennie Gai Badminton Female Mixed Doubles
Annie Xu Badminton Female Women’s Doubles
Kerry Xu Badminton Female Women’s Doubles
Beiwen Zhang Badminton Female Singles
Vinson Chiu Badminton Male Men’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles
Joshua Yuan Badminton Male Men’s Doubles
Canyon Barry Basketball Male 3×3
Jimmer Fredette Basketball Male 3×3
Kareem Maddox Basketball Male 3×3
Dylan Travis Basketball Male 3×3
Bam Adebayo Basketball Male
Devin Booker Basketball Male
Stephen Curry Basketball Male
Anthony Davis Basketball Male
Kevin Durant Basketball Male
Anthony Edwards Basketball Male
Joel Embiid Basketball Male
Tyrese Haliburton Basketball Male
Jrue Holiday Basketball Male
LeBron James Basketball Male
Kawhi Leonard Basketball Male
Jayson Tatum Basketball Male
Kelly Cheng Beach Volleyball Female
Sara Hughes Beach Volleyball Female
Taryn Kloth Beach Volleyball Female
Kristen Nuss Beach Volleyball Female
Andy Benesh Beach Volleyball Male
Miles Partain Beach Volleyball Male
Jajaira Gonzalez Boxing Female 60kg
Jennifer Lozano Boxing Female 50kg
Morelle McCane Boxing Female 66kg
Alyssa Mendoza Boxing Female 57kg
Joshua Edwards Boxing Male +92kg
Jahmal Harvey Boxing Male 57kg
Roscoe Hill Boxing Male 51kg
Omari Jones Boxing Male 71kg
Sunny Choi Breaking Female
Victor Montalvo Breaking Male
Nevin Harrison Canoe/Kayak Female Canoe Sprint
Evy Leibfarth Canoe/Kayak Female Canoe Slalom, Kayak Slalom, Kayak Cross
Casey Eichfeld Canoe/Kayak Male Canoe Slalom
Jonas Ecker Canoe/Kayak Male Kayak Sprint
Aaron Small Canoe/Kayak Male Kayak Sprint
Haley Batten Cycling Female Mountain
Savilia Blunk Cycling Female Mountain
Chloé Dygert Cycling Female Road
Taylor Knibb Cycling Female Road, Triathlon
Daleny Vaughn Cycling Female BMX Racing
Alise Willoughby Cycling Female BMX Racing
Riley Amos Cycling Male Mountain
Brandon McNulty Cycling Male Road
Cameron Wood Cycling Male BMX Racing
Will Coleman Equestrian Male Eventing
Boyd Martin Equestrian Male Eventing
Caroline Pamukcu Equestrian Female Eventing
Anne Cebula Fencing Female Epee
Maia Chamberlain Fencing Female Sabre, Team Event Only
Jackie Dubrovich Fencing Female Foil
Margherita Guzzi Vincenti Fencing Female Epee
Kat Holmes Fencing Female Epee, Team Event Only
Hadley Husisian Fencing Female Epee
Lee Kiefer Fencing Female Foil
Lauren Scruggs Fencing Female Foil
Tatiana Nazlymov Fencing Female Sabre
Magda Skarbonkiewicz Fencing Female Sabre
Elizabeth Tartakovsky Fencing Female Sabre
Maia Weintraub Fencing Female Foil, Team Event Only
Miles Chamley-Watson Fencing Male Foil, Team Event Only
Eli Dershwitz Fencing Male Sabre
Filip Dolegiewicz Fencing Male Sabre, Team Event Only
Colin Heathcock Fencing Male Sabre
Nick Itkin Fencing Male Foil
Alexander Massialas Fencing Male Foil
Gerek Meinhardt Fencing Male Foil
Mitchell Saron Fencing Male Sabre
Nelly Korda Golf Female
Scottie Scheffler Golf Male
Evita Griskenas Gymnastics Female Rhythmic
Angelica Delgado Judo Female 52kg
Maria Laborde Judo Female 48kg
John Jayne Judo Male 90kg
Jack Yonezuka Judo Male 73kg
Jess Savner Modern Pentathlon Female (née Davis)
Charlotte Buck Rowing Female Four or Eight
Molly Bruggeman Rowing Female Four or Eight
Nina Castagna Rowing Female Eight Coxswain
Olivia Coffey Rowing Female Four or Eight
Teal Cohen Rowing Female Quadruple Sculls
Claire Collins Rowing Female Four or Eight
Azja Czajkowski Rowing Female Pair
Emily Delleman Rowing Female Quadruple Sculls
Margaret Hedeman Rowing Female Four or Eight
Grace Joyce Rowing Female Quadruple Sculls
Emily Kallfelz Rowing Female Four or Eight
Kaitlin Knifton Rowing Female Four or Eight
Kara Kohler Rowing Female Single Sculls
Mary Mazzio-Manson Rowing Female Four or Eight
Meghan Musnicki Rowing Female Four or Eight
Lauren O’Connor Rowing Female Quadruple Sculls
Molly Reckford Rowing Female Lightweight Double Sculls
Kelsey Reelick Rowing Female Four or Eight
Regina Salmons Rowing Female Four or Eight
Michelle Sechser Rowing Female Lightweight Double Sculls
Jessica Thoennes Rowing Female Pair
Sophia Vitas Rowing Female Double Sculls
Kristi Wagner Rowing Female Double Sculls
Madeleine Wanamaker Rowing Female Four or Eight
William Bender Rowing Male Pair
Justin Best Rowing Male Four
Oliver Bub Rowing Male Pair
Chris Carlson Rowing Male Eight
Peter Chatain Rowing Male Eight
Liam Corrigan Rowing Male Four
Ben Davison Rowing Male Double Sculls
Clark Dean Rowing Male Eight
Michael Grady Rowing Male Four
Henry Hollingsworth Rowing Male Eight
Sorin Koszyk Rowing Male Double Sculls
Nick Mead Rowing Male Four
Rielly Milne Rowing Male Eight
Evan Olson Rowing Male Eight
Jacob Plihal Rowing Male Single Sculls
Pieter Quinton Rowing Male Eight
Nick Rusher Rowing Male Eight
Christian Tabash Rowing Male Eight
Lara Dallman-Weiss Sailing Female Mixed Dinghy
Daniela Moroz Sailing Female Formula Kite
Sarah Newberry Moore Sailing Female Mixed Multihull
Erika Reineke Sailing Female Dinghy
Stephanie Roble Sailing Female 49erFX
Maggie Shea Sailing Female 49erFX
Dominique Stater Sailing Female Windsurfing
Ian Barrows Sailing Male 49er
Markus Edegran Sailing Male Formula Kite
Hans Henken Sailing Male 49er
David Liebenberg Sailing Male Mixed Multihull
Noah Lyons Sailing Male Windsurfing
Stu McNay Sailing Male Mixed Dinghy
Katelyn Abeln Shooting Female Air Pistol, Sport Pistol
Ada Khorkin Shooting Female Sport Pistol
Lexi Lagan Shooting Female Air Pistol
Sagen Maddalena Shooting Female Air Rifle, Smallbore Rifle
Ryann Phillips Shooting Female Trap
Austen Smith Shooting Female Skeet
Rachel Tozier Shooting Female Trap
Mary Tucker Shooting Female Air Rifle, Smallbore Rifle
Dania Vizzi Shooting Female Skeet
Vincent Hancock Shooting Male Skeet
Will Hinton Shooting Male Trap
Henry Leverett Shooting Male Rapid Fire Pistol
Derrick Mein Shooting Male Trap
Conner Prince Shooting Male Skeet
Ivan Roe Shooting Male Air Rifle, Smallbore Rifle
Keith Sanderson Shooting Male Rapid Fire Pistol
Natalia Grossman Sport Climbing Female Combined
Emma Hunt Sport Climbing Female Speed
Piper Kelly Sport Climbing Female Speed
Colin Duffy Sport Climbing Male Combined
Jesse Grupper Sport Climbing Male Combined
Samuel Watson Sport Climbing Male Speed
Caroline Marks Surfing Female
Carissa Moore Surfing Female
Caity Simmers Surfing Female
Griffin Colapinto Surfing Male
John John Florence Surfing Male
Mariah Denigan Swimming Female Open Water
Katie Grimes Swimming Female Open Water
Ivan Puskovitch Swimming Male Open Water
Rachel Sung Table Tennis Female
Amy Wang Table Tennis Female
Lily Zhang Table Tennis Female
Kanak Jha Table Tennis Male
Faith Dillon Taekwondo Female
Kristina Teachout Taekwondo Female
Jonathan Healy Taekwondo Male
CJ Nickolas Taekwondo Male
Danielle Collins Tennis Female
Coco Gauff Tennis Female
Madison Keys Tennis Female
Jessica Pegula Tennis Female
Taylor Fritz Tennis Male
Sebastian Korda Tennis Male
Tommy Paul Tennis Male
Rajeev Ram Tennis Male Doubles
Frances Tiafoe Tennis Male
Dakotah Lindwurm Track and Field Female
Fiona O’Keeffe Track and Field Female
Emily Sisson Track and Field Female
Conner Mantz Track and Field Male
Clayton Young Track and Field Male
Taylor Knibb Triathlon Female Also qualified in cycling
Morgan Pearson Triathlon Male
Matt Anderson Volleyball Male
Taylor Averill Volleyball Male
Micah Christenson Volleyball Male
T.J. DeFalco Volleyball Male
Max Holt Volleyball Male
Thomas Jaeschke Volleyball Male
Jeff Jendryk Volleyball Male
Micah Ma’a Volleyball Male
Garrett Muagututia Volleyball Male
Aaron Russell Volleyball Male
Erik Shoji Volleyball Male
David Smith Volleyball Male
Emily Ausmus Water Polo Female
Rachel Fattal Water Polo Female
Jenna Flynn Water Polo Female
Kaleigh Gilchrist Water Polo Female
Ashleigh Johnson Water Polo Female
Amanda Longan Water Polo Female
Maddie Musselman Water Polo Female
Ryann Neushul Water Polo Female
Tara Prentice Water Polo Female
Jordan Raney Water Polo Female
Jewel Roemer Water Polo Female
Jovana Sekulic Water Polo Female
Maggie Steffens Water Polo Female
Jourdan Delacruz Weightlifting Female 49kg
Olivia Reeves Weightlifting Female 71kg
Mary Theisen-Lappen Weightlifting Female 81+kg
Wes Kitts Weightlifting Male 102kg
Hampton Morris Weightlifting Male 61kg
Kennedy Blades Wrestling Female
Amit Elor Wrestling Female
Sarah Hildebrandt Wrestling Female
Helen Maroulis Wrestling Female
Kayla Miracle Wrestling Female
Dom Parrish Wrestling Female
Aaron Brooks Wrestling Male
Adam Coon Wrestling Male
Kyle Dake Wrestling Male
Payton Jacobson Wrestling Male
Spencer Lee Wrestling Male
Mason Parris Wrestling Male
Joe Rau Wrestling Male
Zain Retherford Wrestling Male
Kyle Snyder Wrestling Male

Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics on DIRECTV

Every backstroke, shot-put, submission and high dive will be broadcast live on NBC, and you can catch it all on DIRECTV.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the most famous American Olympic athletes?

Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, Jesse Owens, Jim Thorpe and Shaun White are all famous American Olympic competitors.

What sport has the U.S. never medaled in?

The United States has never medaled in Table Tennis.

Has the U.S. ever missed an Olympics?

Yes, in 1980 the United States missed the Olympics, to protest the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.

