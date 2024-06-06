To punch a ticket to the Olympic Games, you’ve got to be among the best of the best at your chosen sport. With the 2024 Paris Olympics just a few weeks away, we’re starting to get our first looks at who those top contenders are for each sport on the U.S. Olympic Team.
Here’s your guide to who has qualified for a spot in the Olympics, which start July 26 in Paris, France, and which star athletes haven’t qualified yet but will certainly be a big presence on Team USA at the Games.
How to Watch the 2024 Paris Olympics Live
You can catch all of the members of Team USA’s backstrokes, backflips, pole vaults and lightning-fast sprints on NBC, NBC Sports, USA Network, CNBC, E!, the Golf Channel, Telemundo and Universo. Or stream the Games on Peacock.
- NBC (Check local listings)
- USA – DIRECTV Channel 242
- CNBC – DIRECTV Channel 355
- E! – DIRECTV Channel 236
- Golf Channel – DIRECTV Channel 218
- Telemundo – DIRECTV Channel 406
- Universo – DIRECTV Channel410
The Olympics Opening Ceremony will be broadcast live at 12 p.m. ET on July 26 on local NBC affiliates and at 7:30 p.m. ET during primetime.
Top Olympic Athletes to Watch at the 2024 Paris Games
The 2024 Olympic Games are still more than one month away, and plenty of top-tier athletes have qualified for Team USA. Some of the most recognized American athletes in the world, including many from previous Olympic Games, haven’t technically qualified yet, but despite that we expect to see the likes of superstars like Simone Biles, Caeleb Dressel, Suni Lee, Katie Ledecky and Sha’Carri Richardson among the field.
Here are a few key U.S. athletes to watch this time around:
Simone Biles, Gymnastics: Simone Biles is one of the most recognizable names in both gymnastics and the Olympic Games. Making her debut in 2016 in Rio, Biles has earned a total of 29 gold medals in her career, including a four-gold-medal tally at the Olympics, making her the most decorated gymnast of all time — and she’ll be back at it again this year. Famously, she withdrew from the last Olympics in Tokyo, paving the way to all-around women’s gold for…
Suni Lee, Gymnastics: When Biles stepped out of the Tokyo Games, Suni Lee was there to help Team USA secure the all-around gold. Lee will be back in action at the Paris Games and will definitely be one to keep an eye on.
Sha’Carri Richardson, Track & Field: Sha’Carri Richardson was devastatingly excluded from the U.S. Olympic Team at the Tokyo Games after failing a marijuana test, but she’ll be back on the track this year. Richardson has clocked in at a personal best record of 10.72 seconds in the 100-meter dash and is considered the sixth-fastest woman of all time.
Noah Lyles, Track & Field: Noah Lyles has a personal best of 9.83 seconds in the 100-meter dash and has been ranked first in the world for both the 100- and 200-meter dash. He’s also the third-fastest of all time in the 200-meter dash. In Paris, he’ll aim to take home four gold medals — a feat even the legendary Usain Bolt did not achieve.
Katie Ledecky, Swimming: When it comes to swimming, Katie Ledecky’s name is right up there with the great Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympic swimmer ever. She holds seven Olympic gold medals and 21 world championship medals, making her the most decorated female swimmer in history. She’s also broken 16 records over the course of her swimming career. Look for Ledecky in the swim lanes in Paris.
Caeleb Dressel, Swimming: Speaking of seven-time Olympic gold medalist swimmers, Caeleb Dressel will represent from the men’s side in Paris. He’s the first male swimmer to win gold medals in the 50- and 100-meter freestyles and the 100-meter butterfly over the course of a single Olympics.
U.S. Men’s Basketball Team: Lebron James, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, Stephen Curry, Bam Adebayo, Kevin Durant, Tyrese Halliburton, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum and other stars from NBA will all be playing for Team USA in basketball. This is an all-star lineup of NBA powerhouses that you will definitely not want to miss on the court.
Scottie Scheffler, Golf: The world’s number one ranked golfer will be on the links and greens in Paris, aiming to bring home a gold medal to hang up alongside his green Master’s jacket and other golf accolades.
Coco Gauff, Tennis: Coco Gauff, who beat the legendary Venus Williams at Wimbledon at the age of 15, will be representing Team USA on the Olympic tennis courts. Gauff has been a fixture on the WTA rankings, reaching as high as third in singles and first in doubles.
Brady Ellison, Archery: One of the most recognized names in archery, Brady Ellison will be on the range again at Paris 2024, where he’ll take aim at his first gold medal. He’s an Olympic veteran who has earned three Olympic medals and is known for his long reign as the world’s top-ranked recurve archer, which he held from August 2011 until April 2013.
Who has qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics so far?
Here’s the current list of every athlete who has qualified for entry into the 2024 Paris Olympics on Team USA.
Team USA Athletes in the Olympics
|Athlete
|Sport
|Gender
|Sub-category/Division
|Catalina GNoriega
|Archery
|Female
|Casey Kaufhold
|Archery
|Female
|Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez
|Archery
|Female
|Brady Ellison
|Archery
|Male
|Jennie Gai
|Badminton
|Female
|Mixed Doubles
|Annie Xu
|Badminton
|Female
|Women’s Doubles
|Kerry Xu
|Badminton
|Female
|Women’s Doubles
|Beiwen Zhang
|Badminton
|Female
|Singles
|Vinson Chiu
|Badminton
|Male
|Men’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles
|Joshua Yuan
|Badminton
|Male
|Men’s Doubles
|Canyon Barry
|Basketball
|Male
|3×3
|Jimmer Fredette
|Basketball
|Male
|3×3
|Kareem Maddox
|Basketball
|Male
|3×3
|Dylan Travis
|Basketball
|Male
|3×3
|Bam Adebayo
|Basketball
|Male
|Devin Booker
|Basketball
|Male
|Stephen Curry
|Basketball
|Male
|Anthony Davis
|Basketball
|Male
|Kevin Durant
|Basketball
|Male
|Anthony Edwards
|Basketball
|Male
|Joel Embiid
|Basketball
|Male
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Basketball
|Male
|Jrue Holiday
|Basketball
|Male
|LeBron James
|Basketball
|Male
|Kawhi Leonard
|Basketball
|Male
|Jayson Tatum
|Basketball
|Male
|Kelly Cheng
|Beach Volleyball
|Female
|Sara Hughes
|Beach Volleyball
|Female
|Taryn Kloth
|Beach Volleyball
|Female
|Kristen Nuss
|Beach Volleyball
|Female
|Andy Benesh
|Beach Volleyball
|Male
|Miles Partain
|Beach Volleyball
|Male
|Jajaira Gonzalez
|Boxing
|Female
|60kg
|Jennifer Lozano
|Boxing
|Female
|50kg
|Morelle McCane
|Boxing
|Female
|66kg
|Alyssa Mendoza
|Boxing
|Female
|57kg
|Joshua Edwards
|Boxing
|Male
|+92kg
|Jahmal Harvey
|Boxing
|Male
|57kg
|Roscoe Hill
|Boxing
|Male
|51kg
|Omari Jones
|Boxing
|Male
|71kg
|Sunny Choi
|Breaking
|Female
|Victor Montalvo
|Breaking
|Male
|Nevin Harrison
|Canoe/Kayak
|Female
|Canoe Sprint
|Evy Leibfarth
|Canoe/Kayak
|Female
|Canoe Slalom, Kayak Slalom, Kayak Cross
|Casey Eichfeld
|Canoe/Kayak
|Male
|Canoe Slalom
|Jonas Ecker
|Canoe/Kayak
|Male
|Kayak Sprint
|Aaron Small
|Canoe/Kayak
|Male
|Kayak Sprint
|Haley Batten
|Cycling
|Female
|Mountain
|Savilia Blunk
|Cycling
|Female
|Mountain
|Chloé Dygert
|Cycling
|Female
|Road
|Taylor Knibb
|Cycling
|Female
|Road, Triathlon
|Daleny Vaughn
|Cycling
|Female
|BMX Racing
|Alise Willoughby
|Cycling
|Female
|BMX Racing
|Riley Amos
|Cycling
|Male
|Mountain
|Brandon McNulty
|Cycling
|Male
|Road
|Cameron Wood
|Cycling
|Male
|BMX Racing
|Will Coleman
|Equestrian
|Male
|Eventing
|Boyd Martin
|Equestrian
|Male
|Eventing
|Caroline Pamukcu
|Equestrian
|Female
|Eventing
|Anne Cebula
|Fencing
|Female
|Epee
|Maia Chamberlain
|Fencing
|Female
|Sabre, Team Event Only
|Jackie Dubrovich
|Fencing
|Female
|Foil
|Margherita Guzzi Vincenti
|Fencing
|Female
|Epee
|Kat Holmes
|Fencing
|Female
|Epee, Team Event Only
|Hadley Husisian
|Fencing
|Female
|Epee
|Lee Kiefer
|Fencing
|Female
|Foil
|Lauren Scruggs
|Fencing
|Female
|Foil
|Tatiana Nazlymov
|Fencing
|Female
|Sabre
|Magda Skarbonkiewicz
|Fencing
|Female
|Sabre
|Elizabeth Tartakovsky
|Fencing
|Female
|Sabre
|Maia Weintraub
|Fencing
|Female
|Foil, Team Event Only
|Miles Chamley-Watson
|Fencing
|Male
|Foil, Team Event Only
|Eli Dershwitz
|Fencing
|Male
|Sabre
|Filip Dolegiewicz
|Fencing
|Male
|Sabre, Team Event Only
|Colin Heathcock
|Fencing
|Male
|Sabre
|Nick Itkin
|Fencing
|Male
|Foil
|Alexander Massialas
|Fencing
|Male
|Foil
|Gerek Meinhardt
|Fencing
|Male
|Foil
|Mitchell Saron
|Fencing
|Male
|Sabre
|Nelly Korda
|Golf
|Female
|Scottie Scheffler
|Golf
|Male
|Evita Griskenas
|Gymnastics
|Female
|Rhythmic
|Angelica Delgado
|Judo
|Female
|52kg
|Maria Laborde
|Judo
|Female
|48kg
|John Jayne
|Judo
|Male
|90kg
|Jack Yonezuka
|Judo
|Male
|73kg
|Jess Savner
|Modern Pentathlon
|Female
|(née Davis)
|Charlotte Buck
|Rowing
|Female
|Four or Eight
|Molly Bruggeman
|Rowing
|Female
|Four or Eight
|Nina Castagna
|Rowing
|Female
|Eight Coxswain
|Olivia Coffey
|Rowing
|Female
|Four or Eight
|Teal Cohen
|Rowing
|Female
|Quadruple Sculls
|Claire Collins
|Rowing
|Female
|Four or Eight
|Azja Czajkowski
|Rowing
|Female
|Pair
|Emily Delleman
|Rowing
|Female
|Quadruple Sculls
|Margaret Hedeman
|Rowing
|Female
|Four or Eight
|Grace Joyce
|Rowing
|Female
|Quadruple Sculls
|Emily Kallfelz
|Rowing
|Female
|Four or Eight
|Kaitlin Knifton
|Rowing
|Female
|Four or Eight
|Kara Kohler
|Rowing
|Female
|Single Sculls
|Mary Mazzio-Manson
|Rowing
|Female
|Four or Eight
|Meghan Musnicki
|Rowing
|Female
|Four or Eight
|Lauren O’Connor
|Rowing
|Female
|Quadruple Sculls
|Molly Reckford
|Rowing
|Female
|Lightweight Double Sculls
|Kelsey Reelick
|Rowing
|Female
|Four or Eight
|Regina Salmons
|Rowing
|Female
|Four or Eight
|Michelle Sechser
|Rowing
|Female
|Lightweight Double Sculls
|Jessica Thoennes
|Rowing
|Female
|Pair
|Sophia Vitas
|Rowing
|Female
|Double Sculls
|Kristi Wagner
|Rowing
|Female
|Double Sculls
|Madeleine Wanamaker
|Rowing
|Female
|Four or Eight
|William Bender
|Rowing
|Male
|Pair
|Justin Best
|Rowing
|Male
|Four
|Oliver Bub
|Rowing
|Male
|Pair
|Chris Carlson
|Rowing
|Male
|Eight
|Peter Chatain
|Rowing
|Male
|Eight
|Liam Corrigan
|Rowing
|Male
|Four
|Ben Davison
|Rowing
|Male
|Double Sculls
|Clark Dean
|Rowing
|Male
|Eight
|Michael Grady
|Rowing
|Male
|Four
|Henry Hollingsworth
|Rowing
|Male
|Eight
|Sorin Koszyk
|Rowing
|Male
|Double Sculls
|Nick Mead
|Rowing
|Male
|Four
|Rielly Milne
|Rowing
|Male
|Eight
|Evan Olson
|Rowing
|Male
|Eight
|Jacob Plihal
|Rowing
|Male
|Single Sculls
|Pieter Quinton
|Rowing
|Male
|Eight
|Nick Rusher
|Rowing
|Male
|Eight
|Christian Tabash
|Rowing
|Male
|Eight
|Lara Dallman-Weiss
|Sailing
|Female
|Mixed Dinghy
|Daniela Moroz
|Sailing
|Female
|Formula Kite
|Sarah Newberry Moore
|Sailing
|Female
|Mixed Multihull
|Erika Reineke
|Sailing
|Female
|Dinghy
|Stephanie Roble
|Sailing
|Female
|49erFX
|Maggie Shea
|Sailing
|Female
|49erFX
|Dominique Stater
|Sailing
|Female
|Windsurfing
|Ian Barrows
|Sailing
|Male
|49er
|Markus Edegran
|Sailing
|Male
|Formula Kite
|Hans Henken
|Sailing
|Male
|49er
|David Liebenberg
|Sailing
|Male
|Mixed Multihull
|Noah Lyons
|Sailing
|Male
|Windsurfing
|Stu McNay
|Sailing
|Male
|Mixed Dinghy
|Katelyn Abeln
|Shooting
|Female
|Air Pistol, Sport Pistol
|Ada Khorkin
|Shooting
|Female
|Sport Pistol
|Lexi Lagan
|Shooting
|Female
|Air Pistol
|Sagen Maddalena
|Shooting
|Female
|Air Rifle, Smallbore Rifle
|Ryann Phillips
|Shooting
|Female
|Trap
|Austen Smith
|Shooting
|Female
|Skeet
|Rachel Tozier
|Shooting
|Female
|Trap
|Mary Tucker
|Shooting
|Female
|Air Rifle, Smallbore Rifle
|Dania Vizzi
|Shooting
|Female
|Skeet
|Vincent Hancock
|Shooting
|Male
|Skeet
|Will Hinton
|Shooting
|Male
|Trap
|Henry Leverett
|Shooting
|Male
|Rapid Fire Pistol
|Derrick Mein
|Shooting
|Male
|Trap
|Conner Prince
|Shooting
|Male
|Skeet
|Ivan Roe
|Shooting
|Male
|Air Rifle, Smallbore Rifle
|Keith Sanderson
|Shooting
|Male
|Rapid Fire Pistol
|Natalia Grossman
|Sport Climbing
|Female
|Combined
|Emma Hunt
|Sport Climbing
|Female
|Speed
|Piper Kelly
|Sport Climbing
|Female
|Speed
|Colin Duffy
|Sport Climbing
|Male
|Combined
|Jesse Grupper
|Sport Climbing
|Male
|Combined
|Samuel Watson
|Sport Climbing
|Male
|Speed
|Caroline Marks
|Surfing
|Female
|Carissa Moore
|Surfing
|Female
|Caity Simmers
|Surfing
|Female
|Griffin Colapinto
|Surfing
|Male
|John John Florence
|Surfing
|Male
|Mariah Denigan
|Swimming
|Female
|Open Water
|Katie Grimes
|Swimming
|Female
|Open Water
|Ivan Puskovitch
|Swimming
|Male
|Open Water
|Rachel Sung
|Table Tennis
|Female
|Amy Wang
|Table Tennis
|Female
|Lily Zhang
|Table Tennis
|Female
|Kanak Jha
|Table Tennis
|Male
|Faith Dillon
|Taekwondo
|Female
|Kristina Teachout
|Taekwondo
|Female
|Jonathan Healy
|Taekwondo
|Male
|CJ Nickolas
|Taekwondo
|Male
|Danielle Collins
|Tennis
|Female
|Coco Gauff
|Tennis
|Female
|Madison Keys
|Tennis
|Female
|Jessica Pegula
|Tennis
|Female
|Taylor Fritz
|Tennis
|Male
|Sebastian Korda
|Tennis
|Male
|Tommy Paul
|Tennis
|Male
|Rajeev Ram
|Tennis
|Male
|Doubles
|Frances Tiafoe
|Tennis
|Male
|Dakotah Lindwurm
|Track and Field
|Female
|Fiona O’Keeffe
|Track and Field
|Female
|Emily Sisson
|Track and Field
|Female
|Conner Mantz
|Track and Field
|Male
|Clayton Young
|Track and Field
|Male
|Taylor Knibb
|Triathlon
|Female
|Also qualified in cycling
|Morgan Pearson
|Triathlon
|Male
|Matt Anderson
|Volleyball
|Male
|Taylor Averill
|Volleyball
|Male
|Micah Christenson
|Volleyball
|Male
|T.J. DeFalco
|Volleyball
|Male
|Max Holt
|Volleyball
|Male
|Thomas Jaeschke
|Volleyball
|Male
|Jeff Jendryk
|Volleyball
|Male
|Micah Ma’a
|Volleyball
|Male
|Garrett Muagututia
|Volleyball
|Male
|Aaron Russell
|Volleyball
|Male
|Erik Shoji
|Volleyball
|Male
|David Smith
|Volleyball
|Male
|Emily Ausmus
|Water Polo
|Female
|Rachel Fattal
|Water Polo
|Female
|Jenna Flynn
|Water Polo
|Female
|Kaleigh Gilchrist
|Water Polo
|Female
|Ashleigh Johnson
|Water Polo
|Female
|Amanda Longan
|Water Polo
|Female
|Maddie Musselman
|Water Polo
|Female
|Ryann Neushul
|Water Polo
|Female
|Tara Prentice
|Water Polo
|Female
|Jordan Raney
|Water Polo
|Female
|Jewel Roemer
|Water Polo
|Female
|Jovana Sekulic
|Water Polo
|Female
|Maggie Steffens
|Water Polo
|Female
|Jourdan Delacruz
|Weightlifting
|Female
|49kg
|Olivia Reeves
|Weightlifting
|Female
|71kg
|Mary Theisen-Lappen
|Weightlifting
|Female
|81+kg
|Wes Kitts
|Weightlifting
|Male
|102kg
|Hampton Morris
|Weightlifting
|Male
|61kg
|Kennedy Blades
|Wrestling
|Female
|Amit Elor
|Wrestling
|Female
|Sarah Hildebrandt
|Wrestling
|Female
|Helen Maroulis
|Wrestling
|Female
|Kayla Miracle
|Wrestling
|Female
|Dom Parrish
|Wrestling
|Female
|Aaron Brooks
|Wrestling
|Male
|Adam Coon
|Wrestling
|Male
|Kyle Dake
|Wrestling
|Male
|Payton Jacobson
|Wrestling
|Male
|Spencer Lee
|Wrestling
|Male
|Mason Parris
|Wrestling
|Male
|Joe Rau
|Wrestling
|Male
|Zain Retherford
|Wrestling
|Male
|Kyle Snyder
|Wrestling
|Male
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the most famous American Olympic athletes?
Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, Jesse Owens, Jim Thorpe and Shaun White are all famous American Olympic competitors.
What sport has the U.S. never medaled in?
The United States has never medaled in Table Tennis.
Has the U.S. ever missed an Olympics?
Yes, in 1980 the United States missed the Olympics, to protest the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan.
