Ready to “dive in” (see what we did there?) to The 2024 Paris Olympics? The 2024 Olympic swimming events should be your first stop!

Here’s your guide to watching all of Team USA‘s top swimmers tear up the lanes during The 2024 Paris Olympics. Don’t miss Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes each vying for another Olympic title. And, you can watch every heat and meet on NBCUniversal with DIRECTV!

When are the Olympic Swimming Events?

The Paris Olympic swimming events begin on July 27, 2024 and conclude on August 9, 2024.

Where are the Olympic Swimming Events Being Held?

The 2024 Paris Olympic swimming events will be held at the Olympic Aquatic Center in Seine-Saint-Denis. It’s one of the two permanent sports venues being built specifically for the Paris Olympic Games, along with the Le Bourget Climbing Wall.

Which Events Are Part of Olympic Swimming?

Olympic swimming includes a variety of different events, including:

Freestyle: 50, 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1500 meter

Backstroke: 100 and 200 meter

Breaststroke: 100 and 200 meter

Butterfly: 100 and 200 meter

Individual Medley: 200 and 400 meter

Relay: 4 x 100 free, 4 x 200 free, 4 x 100 medley for men, women and mixed teams

Marathon: 10 kilometers.

How to Watch Swimming at The Olympics

You can watch all of The 2024 Paris Olympic Games on NBCUniversal and/or stream them on Peacock on DIRECTV. Check these local NBC channel listings to find your NBC channel number.

Olympic Swimming Full TV Schedule

Here’s the full schedule on NBC for The 2024 Olympics swimming events:

Saturday, July 27

Event Time Channel Heats: M&W 400m Free, M&W 4x100m Free 5:00 AM ET NBC/Peacock Finals M&W 400m Free, M&W 4x100m Free 2:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock

Sunday, July 28

Event Time Channel Heats: M 400m IM, W 100m Breast, 5:00 AM ET NBC/Peacock Finals: M 400 IM, W 100m Fly, M 100m Breast 2:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock

Monday, July 29

Event Time Channel Heats: W 400m IM, W 100m Back, M 800m Free 5:00 AM ET NBC/Peacock Finals: W 400m IM, M 100m Back 2:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock

Tuesday, July 30

Event Time Channel Heats: M&W 100m Free, W 1500m Free 5:00 AM ET NBC/Peacock Finals: W 100m Back, M 800m Free 2:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock

Wednesday, July 31

Event Time Channel Heats: W 200m Breast, M 200m Back, W 200m Fly 5:00 AM ET NBC/Peacock Finals W 1500m Free, M&W 100m Free 2:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock

Thursday, August 1

Event Time Channel Heats: M 50m Free, W 200m Back 5:00 AM ET NBC/Peacock Finals: W 200m Fly, M 200m Back 2:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock

Friday, August 2

Event Time Channel Heats: M 100m Fly, W 800m Free 5:00 AM ET NBC/Peacock Finals: M 50m Free, W 200m Back, M 200m IM 2:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock

Saturday, August 3

Event Time Channel Heats: M&W 4x100m Medley, W 50m Free 5:00 AM ET NBC/Peacock Finals: M 100m Fly, W 800m Free 2:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock

Sunday, August 4

Event Time Channel Finals: W 50m Free, M&W 4x100m Medley 12:30 PM ET NBC/Peacock

Thursday, August 8

Event Time Channel Women’s 10km Open Water 1:30 AM ET NBC/Peacock

Friday, August 9

Event Time Channel Men’s 10km Open Water 1:30 AM ET NBC/Peacock

Top U.S. Swimming Athletes to Watch at The Olympics

Before The Games begin, here’s an overview of some of the best swimmers on Team USA.

Caleb Dressel: Caeleb Dressel is the first male swimmer to ever win gold medals in the 50- and 100-meter freestyles and the 100-meter butterfly over the course of a single Olympics, and he holds seven golds. He’s easily the top male swimmer on Team USA, and definitely one to watch closely.

Katie Ledecky: Katie Ledecky is considered to be the greatest female swimmer of all time by many, and she’ll be diving into the competition at the Paris Olympics once more. Ledecky has seven Olympic gold medals and 21 world championship medals, making her the most decorated female swimmer ever. She’s also broken numerous records. She’s the women’s swimming counterpart to the great Michael Phelps.

Katie Grimes:Paris 2024 will be teenage swimming phenom Katie Grimes’ second Olympics after her debut in Tokyo, where she took fourth place in the open water swim. She’ll compete in that event again, plus the 1500-meter freestyle and the 400-meter individual medley. Look for her from the banks of the River Seine.

U.S. Swimming Team Full Roster

Next, let’s take a look at the swim team roster for the US National Swimming Team.

Women’s Olympic Swimmers

Phoebe Bacon: 200m backstroke

Katharine Berkoff: 100m backstroke

Erika Connolly: 4x100m freestyle relay

Kate Douglass: 200m breaststroke, 200m IM, 4x100m freestyle relay

Erin Gemmell: 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

Katie Grimes: 1500m freestyle, 400m IM

Torri Huske: 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle relay

Lilly King: 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke

Katie Ledecky: 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

Paige Madden: 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

Simone Manuel: 50m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay

Anna Peplowski: 4x200m freestyle relay

Alex Shackell: 200m butterfly, 4x200m freestyle relay

Regan Smith: 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 200m butterfly

Alex Walsh: 200m IM

Gretchen Walsh: 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle relay

Emma Weber: 100m breaststroke

Claire Weinstein: 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

Abbey Weitzeil: 4x100m freestyle relay

Emma Weyant: 400m IM

Men’s Olympic Swimmers

Jack Alexy: 100m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay

Hunter Armstrong: 100m backstroke, 4x100m freestyle relay

Shaine Casas: 200m IM

Brooks Curry: 4x200m freestyle relay

Caeleb Dressel: 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle relay

Matt Fallon: 200m breaststroke

Nic Fink: 100m breaststroke

Bobby Finke: 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle

Carson Foster: 200m IM, 400m IM

Chris Guiliano: 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x200m freestyle relay

Thomas Heilman: 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly

Ryan Held: 4x100m freestyle relay

Luke Hobson: 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

David Johnston: 1500m freestyle

Keaton Jones: 200m backstroke

Chase Kalisz: 400m IM

Drew Kibler: 4x200m freestyle relay

Matt King: 4x100m freestyle relay

Josh Matheny: 200m breaststroke

Ryan Murphy: 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke

Blake Pieroni: 4x200m freestyle relay

Luca Urlando: 200m butterfly

Aaron Shackell: 400m freestyle

Kieran Smith: 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay

Charlie Swanson: 100m breaststroke

Luke Whitlock: Men’s 800m freestyle

Open Water Olympic Swimmers

Katie Grimes: Women’s 10k

Mariah Denigan: Women’s 10k

Ivan Puskovitch: Men’s 10k

How many swimming medals has the United States won?

The United States has won 579 total swimming medals, including 258 gold medals (23 of which belong to the Baltimore Bullet himself, Michael Phelps), 178 silver medals and 143 bronze medals.

Watch The 2024 Paris Olympics on NBCUNIVERSAL with DIRECTV

You can catch breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly of the Olympic swimming schedule on DIRECTV.

And explore DIRECTV's Olympic coverage, too!