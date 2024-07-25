Ready to “dive in” (see what we did there?) to The 2024 Paris Olympics? The 2024 Olympic swimming events should be your first stop!
Here’s your guide to watching all of Team USA‘s top swimmers tear up the lanes during The 2024 Paris Olympics. Don’t miss Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes each vying for another Olympic title. And, you can watch every heat and meet on NBCUniversal with DIRECTV!
When are the Olympic Swimming Events?
The Paris Olympic swimming events begin on July 27, 2024 and conclude on August 9, 2024.
Where are the Olympic Swimming Events Being Held?
The 2024 Paris Olympic swimming events will be held at the Olympic Aquatic Center in Seine-Saint-Denis. It’s one of the two permanent sports venues being built specifically for the Paris Olympic Games, along with the Le Bourget Climbing Wall.
Which Events Are Part of Olympic Swimming?
Olympic swimming includes a variety of different events, including:
- Freestyle:50, 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1500 meter
- Backstroke:100 and 200 meter
- Breaststroke:100 and 200 meter
- Butterfly:100 and 200 meter
- Individual Medley: 200 and 400 meter
- Relay:4 x 100 free, 4 x 200 free, 4 x 100 medley for men, women and mixed teams
- Marathon:10 kilometers.
How to Watch Swimming at The Olympics
You can watch all of The 2024 Paris Olympic Games on NBCUniversal and/or stream them on Peacock on DIRECTV. Check these local NBC channel listings to find your NBC channel number.
Olympic Swimming Full TV Schedule
Here’s the full schedule on NBC for The 2024 Olympics swimming events:
Saturday, July 27
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Heats: M&W 400m Free, M&W 4x100m Free
|
5:00 AM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
|
Finals M&W 400m Free, M&W 4x100m Free
|
2:30 PM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
Sunday, July 28
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Heats: M 400m IM, W 100m Breast,
|
5:00 AM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
|
Finals: M 400 IM, W 100m Fly, M 100m Breast
|
2:30 PM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
Monday, July 29
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Heats: W 400m IM, W 100m Back, M 800m Free
|
5:00 AM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
|
Finals: W 400m IM, M 100m Back
|
2:30 PM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
Tuesday, July 30
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Heats: M&W 100m Free, W 1500m Free
|
5:00 AM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
|
Finals: W 100m Back, M 800m Free
|
2:30 PM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
Wednesday, July 31
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Heats: W 200m Breast, M 200m Back, W 200m Fly
|
5:00 AM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
|
Finals W 1500m Free, M&W 100m Free
|
2:30 PM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
Thursday, August 1
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Heats: M 50m Free, W 200m Back
|
5:00 AM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
|
Finals: W 200m Fly, M 200m Back
|
2:30 PM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
Friday, August 2
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Heats: M 100m Fly, W 800m Free
|
5:00 AM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
|
Finals: M 50m Free, W 200m Back, M 200m IM
|
2:30 PM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
Saturday, August 3
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Heats: M&W 4x100m Medley, W 50m Free
|
5:00 AM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
|
Finals: M 100m Fly, W 800m Free
|
2:30 PM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
Sunday, August 4
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Finals: W 50m Free, M&W 4x100m Medley
|
12:30 PM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
Thursday, August 8
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Women’s 10km Open Water
|
1:30 AM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
Friday, August 9
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Men’s 10km Open Water
|
1:30 AM ET
|
NBC/Peacock
Top U.S. Swimming Athletes to Watch at The Olympics
Before The Games begin, here’s an overview of some of the best swimmers on Team USA.
Caleb Dressel: Caeleb Dressel is the first male swimmer to ever win gold medals in the 50- and 100-meter freestyles and the 100-meter butterfly over the course of a single Olympics, and he holds seven golds. He’s easily the top male swimmer on Team USA, and definitely one to watch closely.
Katie Ledecky: Katie Ledecky is considered to be the greatest female swimmer of all time by many, and she’ll be diving into the competition at the Paris Olympics once more. Ledecky has seven Olympic gold medals and 21 world championship medals, making her the most decorated female swimmer ever. She’s also broken numerous records. She’s the women’s swimming counterpart to the great Michael Phelps.
Katie Grimes:Paris 2024 will be teenage swimming phenom Katie Grimes’ second Olympics after her debut in Tokyo, where she took fourth place in the open water swim. She’ll compete in that event again, plus the 1500-meter freestyle and the 400-meter individual medley. Look for her from the banks of the River Seine.
U.S. Swimming Team Full Roster
Next, let’s take a look at the swim team roster for the US National Swimming Team.
Women’s Olympic Swimmers
Phoebe Bacon: 200m backstroke
Katharine Berkoff: 100m backstroke
Erika Connolly: 4x100m freestyle relay
Kate Douglass: 200m breaststroke, 200m IM, 4x100m freestyle relay
Erin Gemmell: 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
Katie Grimes: 1500m freestyle, 400m IM
Torri Huske: 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle relay
Lilly King: 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke
Katie Ledecky: 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
Paige Madden: 400m freestyle, 800m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
Simone Manuel: 50m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay
Anna Peplowski: 4x200m freestyle relay
Alex Shackell: 200m butterfly, 4x200m freestyle relay
Regan Smith: 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 200m butterfly
Alex Walsh: 200m IM
Gretchen Walsh: 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle relay
Emma Weber: 100m breaststroke
Claire Weinstein: 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
Abbey Weitzeil: 4x100m freestyle relay
Emma Weyant: 400m IM
Men’s Olympic Swimmers
Jack Alexy: 100m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay
Hunter Armstrong: 100m backstroke, 4x100m freestyle relay
Shaine Casas: 200m IM
Brooks Curry: 4x200m freestyle relay
Caeleb Dressel: 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle relay
Matt Fallon: 200m breaststroke
Nic Fink: 100m breaststroke
Bobby Finke: 800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle
Carson Foster: 200m IM, 400m IM
Chris Guiliano: 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay, 4x200m freestyle relay
Thomas Heilman: 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly
Ryan Held: 4x100m freestyle relay
Luke Hobson: 200m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
David Johnston: 1500m freestyle
Keaton Jones: 200m backstroke
Chase Kalisz: 400m IM
Drew Kibler: 4x200m freestyle relay
Matt King: 4x100m freestyle relay
Josh Matheny: 200m breaststroke
Ryan Murphy: 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke
Blake Pieroni: 4x200m freestyle relay
Luca Urlando: 200m butterfly
Aaron Shackell: 400m freestyle
Kieran Smith: 400m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle relay
Charlie Swanson: 100m breaststroke
Luke Whitlock: Men’s 800m freestyle
Open Water Olympic Swimmers
Katie Grimes: Women’s 10k
Mariah Denigan: Women’s 10k
Ivan Puskovitch: Men’s 10k
How many swimming medals has the United States won?
The United States has won 579 total swimming medals, including 258 gold medals (23 of which belong to the Baltimore Bullet himself, Michael Phelps), 178 silver medals and 143 bronze medals.
Watch The 2024 Paris Olympics on NBCUNIVERSAL with DIRECTV
You can catch breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly of the Olympic swimming schedule on DIRECTV.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who are some of the best all-time American swimmers in The Olympics?
Michael Phelps and Katie Ledecky are two of the most decorated American swimmers.
How many swimming gold medals does the U.S. have?
The U.S. has won 258 gold medals.
How many gold medals does Michael Phelps have?
Michael Phelps holds 23 gold medals.
