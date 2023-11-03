It’s been nearly a decade since the world-wide phenomenon that is The Hunger Games film series ended. And while we thought that was the end of the story, author Suzanne Collins surprised and delighted fans with a new look into Panem when she released the Hunger Games prequel in 2020. Three years later and The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is making its way to the big screen on November 17, 2023.

WHAT IS THE NEW ‘HUNGER GAMES’ PREQUEL ABOUT?

As the term prequel entails, the newmovie takes place before Katniss Everdeen and the revolution she flamed came along. About 65 years before, in fact. But don’t worry, there will be more than enough connections to the story fans know and love in the film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

‘THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES’: OVERVIEW

The new film follows Coriolanus Snow as he attempts to restore the Snow family name in the wake of the Capitol’s war with the Districts, and the damage it left behind. If Coriolanus Snow sounds familiar, he should, because he is the President of Panem, and one of the main antagonists, in the original trilogy. Do white roses ring a bell?

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes tells the story of Snow’s journey to end up where he did. As viewers will come to find out, Snow wasn’t always evil; cunning and strategic, yes, but not totally evil. And he, too, must battle with what he believes is right, and what he is being asked to do. Thanks to Suzanne Collins and her enticing storytelling, the world will now know the full truth about Coriolanus Snow.

In fact, Coriolanus has more experience around the Games than fans might have expected. The new prequel follows Coriolanus becoming a mentor for Lacy Gray Baird, a District 12 tribute in the 10th edition of the Games.

The official movie synopsis is as follows:

“Years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow is the last hope for his fading lineage, a once-proud family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the girl tribute from impoverished District 12. “But, after Lucy Gray commands all of Panem’s attention by defiantly singing during the reaping ceremony, Snow thinks he might be able to turn the odds in their favor. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and newfound political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird, and who is a snake.”

That synopsis alone is enough to provoke the chills. And with it, the anticipation for the movie grows.

OFFICIAL RELEASE DATE

The new film adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ 2020 Hunger Games prequel will hit theaters (exclusively) on November 17th, 2023.

CAST OF ‘THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES’

Considering the new film takes place in the past, fans shouldn’t expect any special cameos from any of the original Hunger Games actors. That being said, Coriolanus Snow isn’t the only character we know that will get a chance to shine in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Take a look at the main cast list below to see who to expect on the big screen.

Rachel Zegler: Lucy Gray Baird, District 12 tribute in the 10th Hunger Games

Lucy Gray Baird, District 12 tribute in the 10th Hunger Games Tom Blyth : Coriolanus Snow, main protagonist and mentor to Lucy Gray Baird

: Coriolanus Snow, main protagonist and mentor to Lucy Gray Baird Viola Davis: Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the eccentric Gamemaker for the 10th edition of the Games

Dr. Volumnia Gaul, the eccentric Gamemaker for the 10th edition of the Games Hunter Schafer: Tigris, cousin to Coriolanus and Capitol stylist

Tigris, cousin to Coriolanus and Capitol stylist Peter Dinklage : Casca Highbottom, Dean of the Academy

: Casca Highbottom, Dean of the Academy Josh Andres Rivera: Sejanus Plinth, friend to Snow

Sejanus Plinth, friend to Snow Jason Schwartzman: Lucky Flickerman, original Master of Ceremonies

Tigris, an important character in the original book series and films, will be a main character in the prequel. Played by Hunter Schafer, fans are intrigued to find out how she could have once been connected to Coriolanus.

Fans will also get a chance to see a bit more of the Flickerman family tree. Cesar Flickerman, of course, is the Hunger Games MC during Katniss’s time, and it appears that stage presence runs in the family. Other big names to look out for are Tom Blyth, Viola Davis, Rachel Zegler and Peter Dinklage.

OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ‘THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS AND SNAKES’

Check out these trailers for the new prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes right here:

HOW TO WATCH ‘THE HUNGER GAMES’ SERIES BEFORE UPCOMING FILM

The release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes gives fans an opportunity to re-immerse themselves into the Hunger Games universe – and what better way to do that than by watching the original film series?

DIRECTV has all four Hunger Games movies available to watch On Demand so you can watch whenever you want.

‘THE HUNGER GAMES’ (2012)

The original trilogy starts out with The Hunger Games, in which main character Katniss Everdeen, played by Jennifer Lawrence, must compete in the Games to save herself, and her family. This film does a fair amount of world building, which will certainly be interesting to compare to what we see in the prequel film.

‘THE HUNGER GAMES: CATCHING FIRE’ (2013)

The second film in the series shows fans just how far the Capitol is willing to go to keep power for themselves, and out of the hands of the people. The main plot of Catching Fire is around the Quarter Quell, or the 75th Hunger Games. This is really when we start to get to know President Snow.

‘THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY PART 1’ (2014)

If Panem was catching fire in the last movie, flames begin to roar in the third film, Mockingjay. The aftermath of the 75th Games has left Katniss reeling, and she starts to wonder who she really can – or cannot – trust.

‘THE HUNGER GAMES: MOCKINGJAY PART 2’ (2015)

The final installment of the original film series brings this dystopian series full circle, when we see the rebels and the Capitol go head-to-head in the fight for justice.

Frequently Asked Questions How to Watch 'The Hunger Games' in order? You can watch all four of the original 'Hunger Games' films with DIRECTV On-Demand. Make sure to start with the 2012 'The Hunger Games,' followed by 'Catching Fire,' 'Mockingjay Part 1,' and then 'Mockingjay Part 2.' How long does it take to watch all the Hunger Games movies? It will take a total of 9 hours and 12 minutes to watch the four 'Hunger Games' movies. What is 'The Hunger Games' Prequel called? The new 'Hunger Games' prequel is titled 'The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.'

