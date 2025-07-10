Watch ViX Premium on DIRECTV

MiEspañol subscribers can now dive into the rich content library of ViX, which boasts an array of original series like “Con Esa Misma Mirada,” “Las Hijas de la Señora Garcia,” “Papá Soltero,” and “Profe Infiltrado,” alongside popular films such as “Es por su bien,” “¿Quieres ser mi hijo?” and “Radical.” And that’s not all, DIRECTV viewers can enjoy seamless access to over 80,000 hours of varied content on ViX, encompassing news, entertainment, top-tier soccer action year-round, music, original series, movies, comedies and captivating novelas.

What is ViX Premium?

ViX Premium is your ultimate hub for a vast selection of Spanish-language entertainment, including gripping dramas, films, live news, and exciting sports.

What’s included in ViX Premium?

With ViX Premium, get ready for access to more than 100 live channels and thousands of films, series and novellas. Enjoy originals exclusive to ViX, plus live sports*, featuring events like the Champions League and Liga MX. For additional details about ViX Premium, check out ViX Support.

*Blackouts and restrictions may apply.

What is on ViX Premium?

ViX Premium with ads serves up a buffet of original and exclusive Spanish-language content all in one convenient place. It’s your go-to destination for thrilling dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies, reality shows, live news and an extensive library of soap operas – plus, it’s the ultimate home for soccer and other live sports.

Exclusive Programming on ViX

You’ll discover original series and films that you can’t catch anywhere else, such as “Montecristo,” “De Viaje con los Derbez: Jamaica,” and “Mujeres Asesinas.”

Live Sports on ViX

ViX Premium is your ticket to live sports action, including soccer leagues like Liga MX and the UEFA Champions League.

How To watch ViX Premium

Get your subscription to ViX Premium with Ads on DIRECTV included as part of DIRECTV’s MiEspañol Genre Pack.

How do I activate my ViX subscription on DIRECTV?

You can get set up and streaming ViX Premium with Ads in just 3 easy steps.

Download and launch the ViX app or visit vix.com/es-es/directv Connect your provider and select DIRECTV. Sign in with your DIRECTV ID and password. Set up your ViX profile and start streaming!

For help with your DIRECTV user ID or password visit directv.com/login.