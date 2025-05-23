DIRECTV Offers Interactive App and More for U.S. Women’s Open

Get ready for all the riveting U.S. Women’s Open golf action May 29 – June 1! This year DIRECTV is offering specialized coverage of certain holes and players and an interactive app to keep things lively for our streaming and satellite customers. Alongside the main live coverage on the Home Network, there’s an extra channel dedicated to more tournament fun. You’ll find this bonus channel, plus a mirrored version of the main live feed (dubbed the “Network Simulcast”), on your screen right after the Mix Channel.
For those who appreciate a bit of variety, both the additional channels and the live coverage will be featured on a dual-cell Mix Channel (HD only), allowing you to seamlessly switch between full-screen views. Additionally, viewers on the Mix and Feature Channels, as well as those on the Home Network and the Network Mirror, will have access to an interactive menu filled with features designed to enhance your viewing experience. It’s an exciting way to engage with the tournament while keeping you in the loop with all the action!
Interactive Application Overview
- Leaderboard provides information on all golfers in the field.
- Scorecards provides information on all golfers in the field. Press SELECT on a golfer to access in-depth information. Selecting their star icon will add them to the “Favorites” list atop Leaderboard.
- Groups & Tee Times provides information on tee times for each day during the tournament.
Which Channels offer the Application?
|Channels (HD)
|Application Access
|205-1 HD Mosaic Channel
|YES
|205-2 Network Simulcast (USA, NBC)
|YES
|205-3 Featured Groups
|YES
|600-1 HD Mosaic Channel
|YES
|600-2 Network Simulcast (USA, NBC)
|YES
|600-3 Featured Groups
|YES
|901 HD Mosaic Channel
|YES
|*902 HD Network Simulcast (USA, NBC)
|YES
|*903 HD Featured Groups
|YES
|242 USA Network
|YES
|004 HD NBC East
|YES
|392 HD NBC East DNS
|YES
|004 HD NBC West
|YES
|393 HD NBC West DNS
|YES
|105 4K Featured Groups
|NO
Frequently Asked Questions
How to watch U.S. Women's Open?
Watch U.S. Women's Open golf with DIRECTV Home Network, or the Mix or Feature Channels.
When is Women's Final U.S. Open?
The U.S. Open Women's final round takes place the morning of Sunday June 1. Exact time is not yet known but play typically begins between 8-9am.