Since 2001 the Tribeca Film Festival has acted as the film festival world’s younger, cooler sibling. Founded by actor Robert De Niro, producer Jane Rosenthal, and philanthropist Craig Hatkoff to revitalize Manhattan’s economy in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, it quickly grew to prominence among cinephiles. Overall, the festival reflects its metropolitan namesake, with a reputation for inventively platforming a diverse array of urban stories and storytellers.

Said diversity isn’t confined to the usual suspects – it also encompasses technique, prestige, and story focus. Technological innovation has become a hallmark of the Tribeca Film Festival, as one of the first festivals to embrace new media, including VR and interactive storytelling. A blend of studio and indie projects lends much-needed variety and creates a more accessible, community-driven atmosphere. Finally, narrative films and documentaries alike at Tribeca shed light on social issues and movements, as a reflection of New York City’s grit and progressiveness.

2025 Tribeca Film Festival Highlights

This year’s festival takes place June 4–15, with big names and exciting projects already announced:

Major Premieres & Spotlight Films

Billy Joel: And So It Goes (Opening Night) – A two-part HBO documentary offering an intimate look at the legendary musician’s life, featuring rare archival footage and personal interviews.

Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful – A visual album debuting June 6 at the Beacon Theatre, followed by a live conversation with Miley Cyrus.

WIZKID: Long Live Lagos – A documentary chronicling the Nigerian superstar’s rise and his impact on global Afrobeats.

Yanuni (Closing Night) – Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, this documentary follows Juma Xipaia, the first female leader of her Amazonian tribe, as she fights to protect her homeland.

Narrative Features

Tow – A drama starring Rose Byrne as a homeless woman navigating life on the streets.

The Best You Can – A romantic comedy featuring real-life couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, marking their first on-screen appearance together in 20 years.

After This Death – A psychological drama about the complexities of a sudden romantic connection, starring Mía Maestro and Lee Pace.

Rosemead – Lucy Liu stars in this emotional drama about a mother taking desperate measures to help her unstable teenage son.

Bird In Hand – A heartfelt “dramedy” following a woman’s return home as she searches for the perfect wedding venue — and something more.

In Cold Light – A tense thriller featuring Maika Monroe and Troy Kotsur, delving into a gripping crime narrative.

Music & Culture Highlights

Concert films and documentaries featuring Billy Idol, Depeche Mode, Eddie Vedder, Metallica, and Becky G.

Move Ya Body: The Birth of House – directed by Elegance Bratton, this work explores the origins of house music.

Take a look at Tribecca Film Festival’s 2024 winners!

Can Anyone go to Tribeca Film Festival

If you’re interested in attending, Tribecca Film Festival’s website is your hub for tickets of all kinds. Individual tickets go on sale April 29, 2025, at tribecafilm.com. There are many ways to attend – make it your own!

Watch Award Winning Films with DIRECTV

If you like the Tribeca Film Festival you’ll love the movies DIRECTV has to offer. Check out all the award-winning movies and TV shows available today.

Still need a DIRECTV account? We’ve got you covered!

Frequently Asked Questions When is Tribeca Film Festival? The 2025 Tribeca Film Festival will take place from June 4 to June 15. Where is Tribeca Film Festival? The Tribeca Film Festival 2025 will take place across Manhattan, New York City. Specifically, this year screenings will be held at venues like the Beacon Theatre, OKX Theater at BMCC TPAC, The Indeed Theater at Spring Studuios, Pier 57, and SVA Theater. Who founded the Tribeca Film Festival? The fiestival was founded by actor Robert De Niro, producer Jane Rosenthal, and philanthropist Craig Hatkoff.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.