Top 10 Fall TV Shows for DIRECTV Viewers

Fall is here, and you know what that means: sweater weather and the season’s hottest TV premieres calling your name! DIRECTV customers have spoken, and their viewing choices are nothing short of impeccable (and we’re not biased at all). With so many new fall TV shows and returning favorites hitting the airwaves, there’s never been a better time to fire up that Cloud DVR so you can binge to your heart’s content (on your schedule).

Wondering what are the new fall TV shows this fall? We’ve got you, with the ultimate lineup that’ll have you glued to your screen faster than you can say “just one more episode.” From crime-solving janitors to medical mysteries, this season’s fall TV shows are serving up drama, laughs and just enough plot twists to make your head spin. Tune to Ch. 1000 to see a full list of upcoming fall TV shows.

Not a DIRECTV customer yet? Don’t worry – it’s not too late to join the party and catch all these amazing fall TV show premieres.

Must-Watch Fall TV Shows

‘High Potential’ Season 2 – Sept. 16 – ABC

Who knew that being a neat freak could land you a consulting gig with the police? Morgan, our brilliant single mom protagonist, literally stumbles into crime-solving glory when her compulsive organizing skills help crack an unsolvable case during her cleaning shift. Paired with the wonderfully rigid Detective Karadec, this odd couple proves that sometimes the best partnerships come from the most unexpected places. It’s like The Odd Couple meets CSI, and we’re absolutely here for it.

Learn everything you need to know about High Potential Season 2 in our handy watch guide.

‘Brilliant Minds’ Season 2 – Sept. 22 – NBC

Dr. Oliver Wolf is back, and he’s still delightfully eccentric. This neurologist with a rare condition brings a fresh perspective to patient care that’s both unconventional and incredibly effective. After getting the boot from his previous hospital (their loss, honestly), he’s landed at Bronx General with a team of eager interns ready to tackle the mind’s most perplexing mysteries. Think House meets The Good Doctor with a healthy dose of heart.

‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ – Sept. 24 – CW

The Law & Order franchise crosses the border, eh? This psychological thriller brings the beloved procedural format to the Great White North, following Toronto’s elite detective squad as they tackle high-profile crimes and corruption. Because apparently, even Canadians can’t escape the long arm of the law.

Catch up on Law & Order Criminal Intent on DIRECTV.

‘Survivor’ Season 49 – Sept. 24 – CBS

After 48 seasons, you’d think we’d be tired of watching people eat bugs and backstab each other on a tropical island. You’d be wrong. Season 49 brings a fresh batch of hopefuls to Fiji, including everyone from musicians to correctional officers, all vying for that million-dollar prize. The social game gets more complex each season, but the entertainment value remains consistently addictive.

‘Abbott Elementary’ – Oct. 1 – ABC

The mockumentary that makes us laugh, cry and want to donate our entire paycheck to public education is back. Quinta Brunson’s brilliant creation continues to showcase the dedication of Philadelphia’s finest educators who somehow manage to work miracles despite being criminally underfunded. It’s the feel-good show we all need, wrapped in the harsh reality we all recognize.

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 – Oct. 1 – NBC

The One Chicago universe returns with more heart-stopping rescues, workplace romance, and enough drama to fuel a small city. Season 14 promises to deliver the same high-stakes firefighting action that’s kept fans glued to their screens for over a decade. Plus, you know there’ll be at least three love triangles and someone dramatically leaving the firehouse by midseason.

‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Season 1 – Oct. 9 – ABC

Music City gets its own first-responder treatment. This spinoff brings the 9-1-1 formula to Nashville, where we can expect the same heart-pounding emergencies with a distinctly Southern flavor. Will there be country music? Probably. Will someone get rescued from a honky-tonk? We’re counting on it.

Catch up with 9-1-1 on DIRECTV.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 22 – Oct. 9 – ABC

Yes, you read that right, season 22. At this point, Grey’s Anatomy has outlasted most marriages, several presidents, and probably your last three jobs. But somehow, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital keeps finding new ways to break our hearts and heal them again. The premiere got moved up a week, which means we get our emotional devastation served earlier than expected.

‘Matlock’ Season 2 – Oct. 12 – CBS

Kathy Bates returns as the brilliant Madeline Matlock in this clever reimagining of the classic legal drama. This isn’t your grandparents’ Matlock (but you can watch that too), it’s sharper, more complex, and features one of the finest actresses of our time bringing her A-game to every courtroom scene. The supporting cast, including Skye P. Marshall and Jason Ritter, creates a legal dream team worth watching.

‘NCIS’ Season 22 – Oct. 14 – CBS

The naval crime-fighting juggernaut returns with a two-part premiere that promises to be emotionally intense. With the team dealing with the aftermath of Parker’s father’s murder, expect the stakes to be higher than ever. After more than two decades on air, NCIS continues to prove that there’s no case too complex for this elite team to crack.

‘Tracker’ Season 3 – Oct. 19 – CBS

Justin Hartley’s Colter Shaw returns for more lone-wolf adventures, and this time he’s bringing backup. Jensen Ackles reprises his role as Russell Shaw in the season premiere, because apparently one Shaw brother solving mysteries isn’t enough. With family secrets still unraveling and new cases to crack, this survivalist drama continues to deliver edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

What to Watch Now: Your Fall TV Watching Strategy

With this incredible lineup of fall TV show premieres, you’re going to need a solid viewing strategy. Our advice? Set those Cloud DVR recordings now, stock up on snacks, and prepare to have your social life temporarily suspended. These shows represent the best of the new fall TV shows, mixing returning favorites with fresh faces that are sure to become your next obsession.

What are you waiting for? Get DIRECTV today so you don’t miss this fall premieres or anything else!