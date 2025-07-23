Tom Cruise has been Hollywood’s most reliable action star for over four decades, but which of his films truly stand the test of time? We sifted through scores from IMDb, Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic to see which movies have earned both critical acclaim and audience approval across his remarkable career.

Top 15 Tom Cruise Movies Ranked

Here is our list of Tom Cruise’s 15 best movies ever, ranked from best to worst. Rankings were determined by analyzing film ratings and reviews from a variety of sources. Below this list, you’ll find more details about each of the films and the reasoning behind their ranking position.

1. ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (2022)

IMDb: 8.2-8.3 | Rotten Tomatoes: 96% Critics, 99% Audience | Metacritic: 78-80

Thirty-six years after the original Top Gun, Tom Cruise proves that legacy sequels can be more than nostalgic cash grabs. Director Joseph Kosinski crafted a film that honors the past while delivering cutting-edge aerial cinematography and genuine emotional stakes.

Cruise’s return as fighter pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell feels earned rather than forced, and the film’s themes about mentorship and legacy resonate across generations. Plus, the return of the late Val Kilmer creates a strong throughline between the original and sequel. The practical effects work, including real flight sequences, elevated this beyond typical blockbuster fare into something genuinely special.

2. ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ (2018)

IMDb: 7.7-8.5 | Rotten Tomatoes: 97-98% | Metacritic: 87

Christopher McQuarrie’s second Mission: Impossible film represents the franchise at its absolute peak. The film’s famous bathroom fight sequence, helicopter chase through Kashmir and Cruise’s broken ankle stunt have become legendary in action cinema.

Henry Cavill’s August Walker and Vanessa Kirby’s White Widow add compelling new dynamics to the established team. The movie balances spectacular set pieces with genuine character development, particularly in exploring Ethan Hunt’s personal costs of his mission-first mentality.

3. ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (2014)

IMDb: 7.9 | Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | Metacritic: 71

Doug Liman’s sci-fi thriller took the time-loop concept and turned it into a masterclass in character development and action escalation. Cruise plays Major William Cage, a cowardly military PR officer who must learn to become a warrior through countless deaths and resets.

Emily Blunt’s Rita Vrataski, “The Angel of Verdun,” provides both the training and emotional anchor for Cage’s journey. The film’s blend of humor, heart and innovative action sequences created a modern sci-fi classic that grows stronger with each viewing.

4. ‘Magnolia’ (1999)

IMDb: 8.0 | Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | Metacritic: 78

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ambitious ensemble drama showcases one of Cruise’s most vulnerable and complex performances. As Frank T.J. Mackey, a misogynistic self-help guru, Cruise strips away his typical charm to reveal a damaged man grappling with abandonment and rage.

The film’s three-hour runtime allows for deep character exploration, and Cruise’s scenes with Jason Robards as his father are emotionally devastating. This performance earned Cruise his third Oscar nomination and proved his dramatic range extended far beyond action heroes.

5. ‘Minority Report’ (2002)

IMDb: 7.6 | Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | Metacritic: 80

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s short story remains one of the most prescient sci-fi films ever made. Cruise’s John Anderton leads the PreCrime unit in 2054 Washington D.C., where murders are prevented before they occur.

The film’s production design, from gesture-based computers to retina scanners, predicted numerous technological advances. Samantha Morton’s Agatha and the other “precogs” add haunting humanity to the high-tech thriller. The movie succeeds as both entertainment and philosophical exploration of free will versus determinism.

6. ‘Rain Man’ (1988)

IMDb: 8.0 | Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | Metacritic: Not specified

Barry Levinson’s Best Picture winner pairs Cruise with Dustin Hoffman in a story about family, patience and unexpected connection. Cruise’s Charlie Babbitt begins as a selfish car dealer who learns of his autistic savant brother Raymond and initially sees only dollar signs.

The cross-country journey teaches Charlie to value family over fortune. Hoffman’s performance as Raymond earned him an Oscar, but Cruise’s evolution from self-centered to caring provides the emotional backbone of the film.

7. ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’ (2015)

IMDb: 7.4 | Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | Metacritic: 75

The fifth Mission: Impossible film found the perfect balance between spectacular stunts and character-driven storytelling. Cruise’s famous airplane sequence opens the film with a literal high-flying statement of intent.

Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa Faust brought new complexity to the franchise as a morally ambiguous ally whose loyalties remain beautifully unclear. The Vienna Opera House sequence, with its layers of surveillance and counter-surveillance, represents the series at its most elegant. Director Christopher McQuarrie elevated the franchise’s storytelling while maintaining its commitment to practical stunts.

8. ‘A Few Good Men’ (1992)

IMDb: 7.7 | Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | Metacritic: 62

Rob Reiner’s military courtroom drama features Cruise as Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee, a Navy lawyer who prefers plea bargains to trials. When forced to defend two Marines accused of murder, Kaffee must confront his own limitations and family legacy.

Jack Nicholson’s Colonel Jessup delivers the film’s most famous lines, but Cruise’s performance as a man learning to fight for his principles anchors the drama. Aaron Sorkin’s screenplay crackles with wit and tension, making this one of the finest courtroom dramas ever filmed.

9. ‘The Last Samurai’ (2003)

IMDb: 7.8 | Rotten Tomatoes: 66% Critics, 83% Audience | Metacritic: 55

Edward Zwick’s epic drama about the clash between traditional Japan and Western modernization features Cruise as Nathan Algren, a Civil War veteran haunted by his past. Ken Watanabe’s Katsumoto provides the film’s moral center, earning an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of a samurai fighting to preserve his way of life.

While critics debated the film’s cultural perspectives and the “white savior” elements feel dated, audiences embraced its themes of honor, redemption and finding purpose. The battle sequences and Hans Zimmer’s score create genuinely epic moments that showcase both intimate character work and spectacular action.

10. ‘Collateral’ (2004)

IMDb: 7.5 | Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | Metacritic: 71

Michael Mann’s digital noir thriller transformed Cruise into Vincent, a silver-haired contract killer who hijacks Jamie Foxx’s cab for a night of murders across Los Angeles. This marked a rare villainous turn for Cruise, who brings chilling calm to a character who views killing as simply another job.

Foxx’s Max becomes an unwilling accomplice whose moral awakening drives the film’s tension. Mann’s use of digital cinematography captures the neon-soaked beauty of nighttime LA, creating a visually stunning backdrop for this cat-and-mouse thriller.

11. ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ (1999)

IMDb: 7.5 | Rotten Tomatoes: 75% | Metacritic: 68

Stanley Kubrick’s final film remains one of cinema’s most discussed and analyzed works. Cruise and then-wife Nicole Kidman play Dr. Bill and Alice Hartford, a married couple in New York whose relationship unravels over the course of one surreal night.

The film’s dreamlike pacing and mysterious atmosphere divide audiences, but Cruise’s performance as a man spiraling into jealousy and obsession is compelling. The infamous masked ball sequence and Jocelyn Pook’s haunting score create an unforgettable exploration of desire, marriage and sexual psychology.

12. ‘Jerry Maguire’ (1996)

IMDb: 7.3 | Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | Metacritic: 77

Cameron Crowe’s romantic comedy-drama launched countless catchphrases while delivering genuine heart. Tom Cruise plays Jerry Maguire, a sports agent who has a crisis of conscience and starts his own agency with a single client. Cuba Gooding Jr.’s Rod Tidwell earned an Oscar for his exuberant wide receiver, while Renée Zellweger’s Dorothy provides the film’s emotional grounding.

The movie succeeds because it balances Hollywood romance with authentic workplace dynamics and features Cruise at his most charming and vulnerable. Oh, and it helps when a line (“Show me the money!”) becomes a cultural phenomenon.

13. ‘American Made’ (2017)

IMDb: 7.1 | Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | Metacritic: 65

Doug Liman’s biographical crime film reunites him with Cruise for the wild true story of Barry Seal, a pilot who smuggled drugs for the Medellin Cartel while working as a CIA informant.

Tom Cruise brings his natural charisma to this morally ambiguous character, creating a protagonist who’s simultaneously likable and deeply flawed. The film’s energetic pace and dark comedy approach make the outrageous true events feel both entertaining and believable.

It’s a smaller-scale Cruise vehicle that proves his star power doesn’t require massive action sequences.

14. ‘Risky Business’ (1983)

IMDb: 6.8 | Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | Metacritic: 75

Paul Brickman’s directorial debut made Tom Cruise a star and defined the Reagan-era teenager movie. Beyond the iconic underwear dance scene, the film offers a surprisingly sophisticated commentary on capitalism and teenage anxiety.

Cruise’s Joel Goodsen transforms from anxious overachiever to entrepreneurial risk-taker, perfectly capturing the ’80s American dream mentality. Rebecca De Mornay’s Lana provides both romantic interest and business partner, while the film’s stylish cinematography and Tangerine Dream score create a distinctly ’80s atmosphere that remains influential.

15. ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ (1989)

IMDb: 7.6 | Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | Metacritic: Not specified

Oliver Stone’s biographical drama about Vietnam veteran Ron Kovic earned Cruise his first Oscar nomination and showcased his dramatic range. The film chronicles Kovic’s journey from gung-ho Marine to paralyzed veteran to anti-war activist, with Cruise delivering a physically and emotionally demanding performance.

Stone’s unflinching portrayal of the war’s aftermath and the treatment of veterans creates a powerful indictment of American foreign policy. The film’s blend of personal story and political commentary makes it essential viewing for understanding both the Vietnam era and Cruise’s evolution as an actor.

Tom Cruise’s best films succeed when they balance his natural charisma and commitment to stunts with strong storytelling and character development.

Whether he’s flying jets, fighting aliens or just trying to connect with his brother, these rankings show that when Tom Cruise picks the right projects and directors, he doesn’t just run – he soars.

Frequently Asked Questions What is considered Tom Cruise's best movie? Top Gun: Maverick stands out as Tom Cruise's best movie based on a combination of critical acclaim and audience reception. Magnolia and Minority Report drew similar praise. How many Oscars does Tom Cruise have? Tom Cruise has never won an Oscar. He's been nominated four times for an Academy Award: for Best Actor in Born on the Fourth of July and Jerry Maguire, for Best Supporting Actor in Magnolia and as a producer for Best Picture with Top Gun: Maverick. What is Tom Cruise's highest grossing movie? Tom Cruise's highest grossing movie is Top Gun: Maverick which grossed $1.496 billion at the global box office. That's followed by Mission: Impossible Fallout at around $727 million, Mission: Impossible Ghost Protocol which made around $695 million and Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation which made $682 million.

