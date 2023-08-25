The University of Southern California (USC) Athletic department and television sports and entertainment giant DIRECTV have announced multi-year sponsorship for all sports, beginning this fall.

DIRECTV has been a leader in live sports entertainment programming for nearly 30 years and brings a strong legacy of innovation, technology and exciting live sports content to the USC Athletics’ sponsorship roster.

“As a proud sponsor of the USC Athletic Department, DIRECTV is joining forces with an athletic department steeped in tradition that has one of the most fervent fan bases in college sports,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer of DIRECTV. “We’re excited about the opportunities this will unlock for our customers and our employees as we both call the Los Angeles area home.”

DIRECTV will be present at USC Football home games with in-venue signage, in-game exposure and hospitality. It will also support all 21 athletic programs at USC.

The company will also gain exposure through digital and social media assets, in addition to inclusion within football broadcasts on the USC Trojan Media Network, which spans across southern California, Las Vegas, the Hawaiian Islands, and worldwide on SiriusXM, TuneIn and the USC Trojans Official App.

“We are beyond proud to partner with this sports industry leader in DIRECTV,” said Drew DeHart, Vice President/General Manager of USC Sports Properties and Playfly Sports. “Not only is DIRECTV recognized by all sports fans, but they are also a local business and neighbor to us here in Los Angeles, so combining the USC and DIRECTV brands is sure to create far-reaching impact in Southern California and beyond.”

USC Athletics has an incredibly strong and recognizable heritage; Trojan teams have won an impressive 135 national championships, with a long-standing tradition of nurturing accomplished student-athletes.

Legends Global Partnerships collaborated with USC Sports Properties, the official multi-media rights holder for USC Athletics and a division of Playfly Sports, in brokering this sponsorship.