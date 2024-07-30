‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 – Comic-Con Panel

Two years ago, we were in the San Diego Comic-Con crowd as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power provided attendees with a long-awaited first look at one of the most highly anticipated TV shows of all-time. Fans had been looking forward to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for nearly half a decade, so that Comic-Con panel was almost like Christmas for the audience.

Part of the reason for the anticipation for that panel was because of the massive financial investment Amazon had made to acquire the rights to produce the series. Amazon paid the Tolkien Estate $250 million for the rights, narrowly outbidding Netflix. All in all, Amazon is estimated to have spent approximately $718 million on season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That figure is based on spending $250 million on the rights and nearly $468 million on the production of the first season in New Zealand.

Now with all that housekeeping and history out of the way, let’s get into what happened at the season 2 panel for the most expensive show on TV.

While the season 2 panel for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power didn’t quite match the fanfare of the season 1 panel back in 2022, it was still an awesome experience that provided fans with everything they could have asked for and more. Fans in attendance were the first people to see the new season 2 trailer.

What can you expect from season 2?

The season 2 trailer opens with a voiceover from Galadriel (Morfydd Clark): “Sauron sees himself as master of all of Middle-Earth. He seeks to rule it not only through conquest, but by bending the minds of all its peoples to his own. And for that, he needs not armies, but rings.”

Along with the release of the new trailer, a new synopsis was published for season 2 as part of the panel. Here’s what you can expect from season 2 based on the official synopsis: “Sauron is cast out by Galadriel. Without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-Earth to his sinister will. However, he starts Season 2 with nothing. As friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to break apart, the forces of good—Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots—will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all: each other.”

Also, there are big changes on the horizon for Numenor. Lloyd Owen, who plays Captain Elendil, said, “There is a battle coming for the soul of Numenor. The question is what sort of island nation does it want to be? What side of history do you want to be on? There’s some impossible choices between love of his country and love of his daughter, and complicated by Queen Regent Miriel.”

Who attended this year’s panel?

Similar to the panel from two years ago, a bunch of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power cast members flew to Comic Con to spend time with their fans. The cast members on stage were Charles Edwards (Lord Celebrimbor), Trystan Gravelle (Pharazon), Sam Hazeldine (Adar), Ema Horvath (Earien), Tyroe Muhafidin (Theo), Sophia Nomvete (Princess Disa), Lloyd Owen (Captain Elendil), Cynthia Addai-Robinson (Queen Regent Miriel), Robert Aramayo (Elrond), Maxim Baldry (Isildur), Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Ismael Cruz Córdova (Arondir),Megan Richards (Poppy Proudfellow), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand), Benjamin Walker (High King Gil-galad) and Daniel Weyman (The Stranger).

When is season 2 premiering?

The Rings of Power season 2 will release on August 29, 2024 with new episodes to air on Prime Video.