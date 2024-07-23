Diving has been a fixture of The Olympics since 1904, and the sport has introduced us to great divers like Greg Louganis, Tom Daley, Pat McCormick and Chen Roulin. This year, the world’s best divers will be once again looking to make a big splash by launching themselves into the air off the springboard and the platform, and Team USA will be well represented.
Here’s your guide to catching every moment of The 2024 Paris Olympic diving events as Team USA divers vie for some gold medals. You can watch all of the action on NBCUniveral with DIRECTV.
When are The Olympic Diving Events?
The Paris Olympic diving events begin on July 27, 2024 and conclude on August 10, 2024.
Where are The Olympic Diving Events Being Held?
All diving events during the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held at the Olympics Aquatic Center in Seine-Saint-Denis, one of the two permanent sporting facilities being built for The Olympics. The other is the Le Bourget Climbing Wall.
Which Events Are Part of Olympic Diving?
Olympic diving consists of four events:
- Springboard diving (3 meter)
- Platform diving (10 meter)
- Synchronized springboard diving
- Synchronized platform diving
Within those categories, divers compete by performing a variety of different dives in different body positions with different techniques like somersaults or twists applied, including:
- Forward
- Backward
- Reverse
- Inward
- Twist
- Armstand (platform only)
- Pike position
- Straight position
- Tuck position
- Free position
How to Watch Diving at The Olympics
You can watch all of The 2024 Paris Olympic diving events on NBC or stream them on Peacock. Check these local NBC channel listings to find your NBC channel number.
Olympic Diving Full TV Schedule
Here’s the full schedule for The 2024 Olympic diving events:
Saturday, July 27
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Women’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final
|
5:00 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
Monday, July 29
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final
|
5 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
Wednesday, July 31
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Women’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final
|
5 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
Friday, August 2
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Men’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final
|
5 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
Monday, August 5
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary
|
4 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
|
Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal
|
9 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
Tuesday, August 6
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary
|
4 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
|
Women’s 10m Platform Final
|
9 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
Wednesday, August 7
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal
|
4 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
|
Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary
|
9 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
Thursday, August 8
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal
|
4 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
|
Men’s 3m Springboard Final
|
9 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
Friday, August 9
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary
|
4 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
|
Women’s 3m Springboard Final
|
9 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
Saturday, August 10
|
Event
|
Time
|
Channel
|
Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal
|
4 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
|
Men’s 10m Platform Final
|
9 AM ET
|
NBC, Peacock
Top U.S. Diving Athletes to Watch at The Olympics
Sarah Bacon: Bacon holds two World Championship silver medals in 1m springboard, and she’ll be looking to take some more metal home in Paris in her Olympic debut, despite having been plagued by injury throughout her career. She’s part of a synchronized pair known as “Cook n’ Bacon” along with her friend …
Kassidy Cook: Cook’s last Olympic appearance was during the 2016 Rio Olympics. She’ll be competing in synchronized springboard along with Bacon.
Andrew Capobianco: Capobianco is a silver medalist in 3-meter springboard, and he’ll be looking to upgrade that to a gold this year. He’s also competed as a gymnast before entering diving, winning at the Junior Olympics for floor exercise.
U.S. Diving Team Full Roster
Sarah Bacon: Women’s 3m springboard, Women’s synchronized 3m springboard
Alison Gibson: Women’s 3m springboard
Andrew Capobianco: Men’s 3m springboard
Carson Tyler: Men’s 3m springboard, Men’s 10m platform
Kassidy Cook: Women’s synchronized 3m springboard
Tyler Downs: Men’s synchronized 3m springboard
Greg Duncan: Men’s synchronized 3m springboard
Delaney Schnell: Women’s 10m platform, Women’s synchronized 10m platform
Daryn Wright: Women’s 10m platform
Jessica Parratto: Women’s synchronized 10m platform
How many diving medals has the United States won?
In total, Team USA has secured 138 total medals, 48 of which are gold — the most of all time for any country.
Watch The 2024 Paris Olympic Games on NBCUNIVERSAL with DIRECTV
You can catch every leap, twist and swan dive on The Olympic diving schedule on DIRECTV.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the most famous U.S. Olympic diver of all time?
Greg Louganis, is the most famous U.S. Olympic diver with four golds and one silver medal.
How high is the high dive platform?
The high dive platform is 10 meters, or roughly 32 feet, tall.
How deep is the Olympic diving pool?
The pool is five meters (16 feet) deep.
