Diving has been a fixture of The Olympics since 1904, and the sport has introduced us to great divers like Greg Louganis, Tom Daley, Pat McCormick and Chen Roulin. This year, the world’s best divers will be once again looking to make a big splash by launching themselves into the air off the springboard and the platform, and Team USA will be well represented.

Here’s your guide to catching every moment of The 2024 Paris Olympic diving events as Team USA divers vie for some gold medals. You can watch all of the action on NBCUniveral with DIRECTV.



When are The Olympic Diving Events?

The Paris Olympic diving events begin on July 27, 2024 and conclude on August 10, 2024.

Where are The Olympic Diving Events Being Held?

All diving events during the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held at the Olympics Aquatic Center in Seine-Saint-Denis, one of the two permanent sporting facilities being built for The Olympics. The other is the Le Bourget Climbing Wall.

Which Events Are Part of Olympic Diving?

Olympic diving consists of four events:

Springboard diving (3 meter)

Platform diving (10 meter)

Synchronized springboard diving

Synchronized platform diving

Within those categories, divers compete by performing a variety of different dives in different body positions with different techniques like somersaults or twists applied, including:

Forward

Backward

Reverse

Inward

Twist

Armstand (platform only)

Pike position

Straight position

Tuck position

Free position

How to Watch Diving at The Olympics

You can watch all of The 2024 Paris Olympic diving events on NBC or stream them on Peacock. Check these local NBC channel listings to find your NBC channel number.

Olympic Diving Full TV Schedule

Here’s the full schedule for The 2024 Olympic diving events:

Saturday, July 27

Event Time Channel Women’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final 5:00 AM ET NBC, Peacock

Monday, July 29

Event Time Channel Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final 5 AM ET NBC, Peacock

Wednesday, July 31

Event Time Channel Women’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final 5 AM ET NBC, Peacock

Friday, August 2

Event Time Channel Men’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final 5 AM ET NBC, Peacock

Monday, August 5

Event Time Channel Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary 4 AM ET NBC, Peacock Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal 9 AM ET NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, August 6

Event Time Channel Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary 4 AM ET NBC, Peacock Women’s 10m Platform Final 9 AM ET NBC, Peacock

Wednesday, August 7

Event Time Channel Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal 4 AM ET NBC, Peacock Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary 9 AM ET NBC, Peacock

Thursday, August 8

Event Time Channel Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal 4 AM ET NBC, Peacock Men’s 3m Springboard Final 9 AM ET NBC, Peacock

Friday, August 9

Event Time Channel Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary 4 AM ET NBC, Peacock Women’s 3m Springboard Final 9 AM ET NBC, Peacock

Saturday, August 10

Event Time Channel Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal 4 AM ET NBC, Peacock Men’s 10m Platform Final 9 AM ET NBC, Peacock

Top U.S. Diving Athletes to Watch at The Olympics

Sarah Bacon: Bacon holds two World Championship silver medals in 1m springboard, and she’ll be looking to take some more metal home in Paris in her Olympic debut, despite having been plagued by injury throughout her career. She’s part of a synchronized pair known as “Cook n’ Bacon” along with her friend …

Kassidy Cook: Cook’s last Olympic appearance was during the 2016 Rio Olympics. She’ll be competing in synchronized springboard along with Bacon.

Andrew Capobianco: Capobianco is a silver medalist in 3-meter springboard, and he’ll be looking to upgrade that to a gold this year. He’s also competed as a gymnast before entering diving, winning at the Junior Olympics for floor exercise.

U.S. Diving Team Full Roster

Sarah Bacon: Women’s 3m springboard, Women’s synchronized 3m springboard

Alison Gibson: Women’s 3m springboard

Andrew Capobianco: Men’s 3m springboard

Carson Tyler: Men’s 3m springboard, Men’s 10m platform

Kassidy Cook: Women’s synchronized 3m springboard

Tyler Downs: Men’s synchronized 3m springboard

Greg Duncan: Men’s synchronized 3m springboard

Delaney Schnell: Women’s 10m platform, Women’s synchronized 10m platform

Daryn Wright: Women’s 10m platform

Jessica Parratto: Women’s synchronized 10m platform

How many diving medals has the United States won?

In total, Team USA has secured 138 total medals, 48 of which are gold — the most of all time for any country.

Watch The 2024 Paris Olympic Games on NBCUNIVERSAL with DIRECTV

You can catch every leap, twist and swan dive on The Olympic diving schedule on DIRECTV.

And explore DIRECTV's Olympic coverage, too!