2024 Olympic Diving: Full Schedule, How to Watch

Diving has been a fixture of The Olympics since 1904, and the sport has introduced us to great divers like Greg Louganis, Tom Daley, Pat McCormick and Chen Roulin. This year, the world’s best divers will be once again looking to make a big splash by launching themselves into the air off the springboard and the platform, and Team USA will be well represented.

Here’s your guide to catching every moment of The 2024 Paris Olympic diving events as Team USA divers vie for some gold medals. You can watch all of the action on NBCUniveral with DIRECTV.

When are The Olympic Diving Events?

The Paris Olympic diving events begin on July 27, 2024 and conclude on August 10, 2024.

Where are The Olympic Diving Events Being Held?

All diving events during the 2024 Paris Olympics will be held at the Olympics Aquatic Center in Seine-Saint-Denis, one of the two permanent sporting facilities being built for The Olympics. The other is the Le Bourget Climbing Wall.

Which Events Are Part of Olympic Diving?

Olympic diving consists of four events:

  • Springboard diving (3 meter)
  • Platform diving (10 meter)
  • Synchronized springboard diving
  • Synchronized platform diving

Within those categories, divers compete by performing a variety of different dives in different body positions with different techniques like somersaults or twists applied, including:

  • Forward
  • Backward
  • Reverse
  • Inward
  • Twist
  • Armstand (platform only)
  • Pike position
  • Straight position
  • Tuck position
  • Free position

How to Watch Diving at The Olympics

You can watch all of The 2024 Paris Olympic diving events on NBC or stream them on Peacock. Check these local NBC channel listings to find your NBC channel number.

Olympic Diving Full TV Schedule

Here’s the full schedule for The 2024 Olympic diving events:

Saturday, July 27

Event

Time

Channel

Women’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final

5:00 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Monday, July 29

Event

Time

Channel

Men’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final

5 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Wednesday, July 31

Event

Time

Channel

Women’s Synchronized 10m Platform Final

5 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Friday, August 2

Event

Time

Channel

Men’s Synchronized 3m Springboard Final

5 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Monday, August 5

Event

Time

Channel

Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary

4 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal

9 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Tuesday, August 6

Event

Time

Channel

Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

4 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Women’s 10m Platform Final

9 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Wednesday, August 7

Event

Time

Channel

Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal

4 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

9 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Thursday, August 8

Event

Time

Channel

Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal

4 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Men’s 3m Springboard Final

9 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Friday, August 9

Event

Time

Channel

Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary

4 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Women’s 3m Springboard Final

9 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Saturday, August 10

Event

Time

Channel

Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal

4 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Men’s 10m Platform Final

9 AM ET

NBC, Peacock

Top U.S. Diving Athletes to Watch at The Olympics

Sarah Bacon: Bacon holds two World Championship silver medals in 1m springboard, and she’ll be looking to take some more metal home in Paris in her Olympic debut, despite having been plagued by injury throughout her career. She’s part of a synchronized pair known as “Cook n’ Bacon” along with her friend …

Kassidy Cook: Cook’s last Olympic appearance was during the 2016 Rio Olympics. She’ll be competing in synchronized springboard along with Bacon.

Andrew Capobianco: Capobianco is a silver medalist in 3-meter springboard, and he’ll be looking to upgrade that to a gold this year. He’s also competed as a gymnast before entering diving, winning at the Junior Olympics for floor exercise.

U.S. Diving Team Full Roster

Sarah Bacon: Women’s 3m springboard, Women’s synchronized 3m springboard
Alison Gibson: Women’s 3m springboard
Andrew Capobianco: Men’s 3m springboard
Carson Tyler: Men’s 3m springboard, Men’s 10m platform
Kassidy Cook: Women’s synchronized 3m springboard
Tyler Downs: Men’s synchronized 3m springboard
Greg Duncan: Men’s synchronized 3m springboard
Delaney Schnell: Women’s 10m platform, Women’s synchronized 10m platform
Daryn Wright: Women’s 10m platform
Jessica Parratto: Women’s synchronized 10m platform

How many diving medals has the United States won?

In total, Team USA has secured 138 total medals, 48 of which are gold — the most of all time for any country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the most famous U.S. Olympic diver of all time?

Greg Louganis, is the most famous U.S. Olympic diver with four golds and one silver medal.

How high is the high dive platform?

The high dive platform is 10 meters, or roughly 32 feet, tall.

How deep is the Olympic diving pool?

The pool is five meters (16 feet) deep.

