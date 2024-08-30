Most retirees don’t work much. But a growing number of famous retired NFL players built second careers for themselves as pitchmen.

It may be a trend now, but NFL players have a long history of finding work as actors. Perhaps most famously, all-world running back Jim Brown retired after nine seasons in the NFL to focus on his acting career. He appeared in 58 TV shows and movies, as well as numerous commercials.

Brown broke through the line of scrimmage. Others piled on. The infamous O.J. Simpson famously leapt over obstructions in an airport on his way to a Hertz car rental counter. Merlin Olsen softly implored us to buy flowers for decades. And big Bubba Smith went from the Police Academy movies to shilling for myriad items, including his online casino.

The modern era of NFL players turning to acting in commercials during retirement includes:

Dan Marino

The Miami Dolphins quarterback got his acting start in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, wherein he played himself. He’s a longtime veteran of acting in commercials, dating back to his Isotoner gloves spots of the early 1990s. But he still knows how to get it done. Marino starred in a 2023 ad about old players getting back into NFL football.

Emmitt Smith

The former Cowboys running back is a rarity: His acting career is actually getting busier some 30 years after his prime in the NFL. Recent commercials have seen him hurling Bud Lights, pairing up with Marino and other old-timers and pitching for a Texas casino.

Heisman House alumni

There are too many to list in Nissan’s long-running gag about former college stars living together. Barry Sanders, Doug Flutie, Tim Tebow, Charles Woodson and more have all had a turn in the venerable commercials.

Peyton Manning

Nobody outpitches Manning, who was at the forefront of NFL players landing lucrative sponsorship deals. He’s famously chucked Bud Lights with Smith and appeared in many Nationwide commercials.

Eli Manning

There must be something in the family genes. He’s paired up with his brother for NFL Sunday Ticket, as well as with his father, Archie Manning, for Quaker Oats commercials. But a long-running series of Corona commercials show Eli is his own man, too.

Rob Gronkowski

For a guy with lots of TV ad reps, Gronkowski may still be the most awkward. Not that his lack of method acting is a turn-off for marketers, as Gronkowski has starred in spots for Tide, Subway and, most frequently, USAA.

Tom Brady

Assuming he stays retired, Brady gets to stay on this list. He has been absolutely cashing in on his spare time, appearing in commercials for sports betting sites, Subway, Rocket Mortgage, Under Armour, Beautyrest and Hertz car rentals.

Troy Polamolu

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star may now be best known for his work in Head & Shoulders commercials (often sharing the screen with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who may be a little more familiar than Polamolu — who retired nearly a decade ago). He’s also worked in recent spots for Hyundai and Frito Lays.

Ray Lewis

The stud linebacker is another retiree enjoying a resurgence of sorts after years away from the game. In 2023, Lewis starred in a well-received Hyundai ad where he drove Baltimore fans to work.

Clay Matthews

He’s perhaps the least spectacular player on this list (Matthews made six Pro Bowls and just two All-Pro teams). But he’s still going strong on this list after getting his start with teammate Aaron Rodgers in an All-State commercial. Matthews has appeared in ads for Campbell’s Soup, Gillette, Jack Link’s beef jerky and more.

Jason Kelce

He’s not his more famous brother, but the former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center has a nice pitchman career, appearing in spots for Tide and Campbell’s Soup. Speaking of…Travis Kelce is one of DIRECTV’s beloved spokespeople.

Terry Bradshaw

The ever-present Bradshaw has actual acting bona fides, including the leading spot in a Hollywood movie, Failure to Launch. Bradshaw will endorse seemingly anything, with Publishers Clearinghouse a steady customer. And who could forget his support of Safe Step, which endeavors to make it safer for seniors to step into and out of a bathtub or shower?

