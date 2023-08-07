DIRECTV DRAFTS ALL-PRO TRAVIS KELCE AS NEWEST ‘OVERLY DIRECT SPOKESPERSON’

DIRECTV launched a new campaign today under its existing brand platform “TV Without Compromise,” featuring football icon and tight end Travis Kelce reinforcing DIRECTV as the home for the ultimate sports experience without compromise. This campaign, “Overly Direct Sportsperson,” builds on the initial “Overly Direct Spokesperson” campaign featuring actor Brian Cox earlier this year.

Known for his charming smile and enthusiastic personality off the field, Kelce candidly addresses the compromises pay TV competitors often force fans to make on gameday. The All-Pro tight end calls “foul” on fans’ inability to properly watch football, from the ultimate fan in face paint flipping through channels looking for his favorite team to a group of tailgaters scrolling through apps unable to find a game. Kelce is quick to show how seamless, efficient, and effective DIRECTV is at revolutionizing how sports are enjoyed, even by the most casual fan.

“I’ve loved seeing the DirectTV commercials over the years and I’m honored to follow in the footsteps of several football legends that I also call friends,” said Kelce. “This is a fun campaign and showcases DIRECTV as the ideal solution for football fans looking for a great viewing experience.”

“The new Overly Direct Sportsperson spots and digital activations are a light-hearted way to demonstrate DIRECTV’s leadership in bringing sports, including football, to viewers, whether through live TV or various streaming apps,” said Vince Torres, chief marketing officer, DIRECTV. “The campaign is intended to be fun, with a focus on the differentiation of the DIRECTV customer experience, including sports access, aggregation, and personalization.”

Timed to the campaign’s debut is the newly launched DIRECTV Sports CentralTM, an on-screen experience aimed at giving fans easy access to their favorite games, stats, and scores while maintaining quality and convenience.

Recently launched DIRECTV Sports Pack and DIRECTV Sports CentralTM were both developed to enhance the sports viewing experience. These solutions allow for a simple and efficient experience, giving football fans ultimate access to games, content, and personalization.

The Overly Direct Sportsperson advertising campaign, created in collaboration with _TBWA\Chiat\Day LA, featuring Kelce will roll out across multiple channels, including television, digital platforms, social media, radio, and OOH, beginning today.

To learn more about DIRECTV and its mission to enhance the sports viewing experience, visit www.directv.com.

*Access to sports on third party apps req’s separate paid subscription and high-speed internet connected Gemini device.

The content is featured on https://www.directv.com/insider/ is editorial content brought to you by DIRECTV. While some of the programming discussed may now or in the future be available affiliates distribution services, the companies and persons discussed and depicted, and the authors and publishers of licensed content, are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. When you click on ads on this site you may be taken to DIRECTV marketing pages that display advertising content. Content sponsored or co-created by programmers is identified as "Sponsored Content" or "Promoted Content."