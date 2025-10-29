Fantasy managers consider who to start in fantasy football at the wide receiver position are staring down some tough decisions in Week 9. The first half of the season has seen many of the NFL’s 32 teams dogged by widespread injury. This has specifically been a problem for managers weighing who start at WR, since many of those injuries have sidelined key wideouts or their star quarterbacks.

Not only have we seen top QBs like the Bengals’ Joe Burrow, the 49ers’ Brock Purdy, the Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy and Carson Wentz, the Commanders Jayden Daniels and many more of the league’s top signal callers taken out of action, but we’ve also some of the top options at the wide receiver position go down with injury, including Malik Nabers, Tyreek Hill, Mike Evans and Puka Nacua lose time — or the rest of their seasons — to injury.

Stuck wondering who the top wide receivers to start for Week 9 are, or which players should be riding your bench this week? Here’s our fantasy football start ’em sit ’em Week 9 guide to help you get an edge in your league this week.

Start ‘Em/Sit ‘Em Week 9, 2025 – Wide Receiver

So, who should you absolutely slot into your lineup for Week 9, and who’s better of left on your bench? Let’s take a look.

Start of the Week

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

D.K. Metcalf has quickly built up a solid connection with his new QB, the legendary Aaron Rodgers, since joining the Steelers on a trade from Seattle, and he’s emerged as the clear No. 1 in Pittsburgh. He’s drawing 22% of Rodgers’ targets, and he’s posted high-double digit fantasy points multiple time over his last few games. The Colts defense has been vulnerable to wide receivers, ranking 29th in the league in pass defense. If Metcalf’s volume holds up or increases, he should be a lock for this matchup.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 9

Marvin Harrison, Jr., Arizona Cardinals (at Dallas Cowboys)

Harrison has mostly been a bust for fantasy despite being a first rounder for the Cardinals with a lot of hype surrounding him, but he’s in just about the best possible position he’s been in yet to put up a breakout game: facing the Dallas Cowboys defense. Dallas is rock-bottom in the league by most defensive measures, making any matchup against them a virtual feast for fantasy managers.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers (at Green Bay Packers)

Tet McMillan is another player who’s been pretty consistently putting up double-digit points totals over the last few weeks, and, like Harrison, he’s up against a defense that’s been relatively ineffective against perimeter threats. McMillan profiles perfectly as the type of WR with the potential to post big points against Green Bay.

DJ Moore, Chicago Bears (at Cincinnati Bengals)

The Bears appear to finally have found their groove under new head coach Ben Johnson, especially their Caleb Williams-led offense. DJ Moore has been a bit quiet for fantasy over the last few seasons, but he put on a show against the Ravens, totaling 73 yards on four catches. He’s in a prime position to top those numbers this week against a vulnerable Bengals defense that struggles to limit passing yardage. Chicago is likely to target that vulnerability with loads of deeper passing plays, of which Moore stands to be a primary beneficiary.

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (at Tennessee Titans)

Keenan Allen returned to the Chargers this season and looked right at home, right away. He’s been a bit inconsistent for fantasy managers, but he’s facing a bottom-of-the-barrel Tennessee Titans defense that’s been routinely carved up by wide receivers this season, no matter which team they’re facing. That puts Allen in position for a solid Week 9.

Sit of the Week

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions (vs. Minnesota Vikings)

Williams was a much-hyped component of the Detroit Lions’ dynamic offense leading into the season, even with other star offensive weapons like Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta in their arsenal. Unfortunately, he has not lived up to that hype, and the Lions will face one of the league’s better pass defenses. Minnesota will still have their hands full with the Lions’ attack, but it’s unlikely to be because of Williams.

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 9

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (at Houston Texans)

Courtland Sutton is a solid and reliable option at wideout most weeks, but not this time: He’s up against the Houston Texans’ elite pass defense and he’s being thrown to by a quarterback that has disappointed for most this season in Bo Nix, despite higher expectations for the second-year signal caller heading into the season. All in all, a poor matchup for Sutton.

Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

Stefon Diggs looks to be back in elite form, even after returning from an ACL injury, and he’s become one of Drake Maye’s favorite targets and the clear No. 1 in New England. Still, he’s up against a Falcons defense that has been effective at limiting receivers this season. He’s also faced increasing competition from Kayshon Boutte, who leads the team in receiving touchdowns.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers (at Tennessee Titans)

Quentin Johnston started the season strong, but Los Angeles is stacked with receiving talent. They’ve had to lean more into passing with injuries to most of their backfield, but Johnston has not been a chief beneficiary of that dynamic. We’ve also seen the emergence of tight end Oronde Gadsden II as another viable passing option for Jusitn Herbert, further cutting into Johnston’s usage.

Week 9 Fantasy Football WR Rankings

Here are the rankings for the top wide receivers for Week 9:

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Chicago Bears) Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams (vs. New Orleans Saints) Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks (at Washington Commanders) CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (vs. Arizona Cardinals) Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (vs. Minnesota Vikings) Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs (at Buffalo Bills) Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (at Detroit Lions) Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears (at Cincinnati Bengals) Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. New Orleans Saints) Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts (at Pittsburgh Steelers) Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (at Tennessee Titans) DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (vs. Indianapolis Colts) George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers (vs. Arizona Cardinals) Drake London, Atlanta Falcons (at New England Patriots) Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (vs. Baltimore Ravens) Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens (at Miami Dolphins) Nico Collins, Houston Texans (vs. Denver Broncos) Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints (at Los Angeles Rams) Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (at Dallas Cowboys) Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers (at Green Bay Packers) Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (at Las Vegas Raiders) Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (vs. Chicago Bears) Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos (at Houston Texans) Stefon Diggs, New England Patriots (vs. Atlanta Falcons) Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (at Tennessee Titans) Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars (at Las Vegas Raiders) Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills (vs. Kansas City Chiefs) Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings (at Detroit Lions) Wan’Dale Robinson, New York Giants (vs. San Francisco 49ers) Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs (at Buffalo Bills) Deebo Samuel Sr., Washington Commanders (vs. Seattle Seahawks) DJ Moore, Chicago Bears (at Cincinnati Bengals) Romeo Doubs, Green Bay Packers (vs. Carolina Panthers) Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers (at Tennessee Titans) Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (at Pittsburgh Steelers) Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers (at New York Giants) Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions (vs. Minnesota Vikings) Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans Saints (at Los Angeles Rams) Tre Tucker, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots (vs. Atlanta Falcons) Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders (vs. Jacksonville Jaguars) Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts (at Pittsburgh Steelers) Troy Franklin, Denver Broncos (at Houston Texans) Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers (at New York Giants) Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans (vs. Los Angeles Chargers) Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders (vs. Seattle Seahawks) Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks (at Washington Commanders) Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons (at New England Patriots) Jaylin Noel, Houston Texans (vs. Denver Broncos) Darius Slayton, New York Giants (vs. San Francisco 49ers)

Looking for complete fantasy football rankings for other positions each week, too? Check out our full fantasy football rankings guide.

Frequently Asked Questions How do decide which players to start and sit in fantasy football? Start and sit decisions should take into account a player's average fantasy points per game, their specific weekly matchup and whether the defense they're facing allows a lot of points to that position, the player's injury status and risk and other more specific factors, such as their quarterback's injury status/performance or their competition for target share among their own teammates.

