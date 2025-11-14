Fantasy managers considering who to start in fantasy football at tight end are staring down some tough decisions in Week 11.
The first half of the season has seen many of the NFL’s 32 teams dogged by widespread injury, and tight ends were not spared: Top fantasy football tight ends like George Kittle, Tucker Kraft, Darren Waller and Brenton Strange have all missed time due to injury. Managers have had to adapt through trades or streaming week to week.
If you’re fretting over who the top tight ends to start for Week 11 are, or which players should be riding your bench this week, here’s our fantasy football start ’em, sit ’em Week 11 tight ends guide to help you get an edge in your league this week.
Start ‘Em/Sit ‘Em Week 11, 2025 – Tight End
So, who should you absolutely slot into your lineup for Week 11, and who’s better of left on your bench? Let’s take a look.
Tight End Start of the Week
Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Buffalo Bills): Cade Otton has been a steady presence in fantasy lineups over the last few weeks, and he’s likely to continue that trend this week: He remains one of the few healthy receiving options available to Baker Mayfield, even if Buffalo can be tough on tight ends. This is going to be a shootout, and Otton will likely be a chief beneficiary of that dynamic.
Tight Ends to Start in Week 11
Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders (vs. Miami Dolphins): Here’s another situation where a tight end is in a position to haul in a hefty workload. Commanders starting QB Jayden Daniels remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, and Terry McLaurin, the team’s top receiving option, is also out. Ertz is going to be Washington’s top option, and he’s up against a pitiful Miami defense that’s very generous to tight ends.
Theo Johnson, New York Giants (vs. Green Bay Packers): Theo Johnson was a bit of a let-down early in the season, but he’s rebounded enough to become fantasy-relevant at this point. He’s been pretty consistently posting at least 10 points over the last few weeks, and he’s got Green Bay this week, who tend to be weaker against tight ends. Even with Jaxson Dart out, he’ll still have an experienced QB throwing to him in Jameis Winston.
Tight End Sit of the Week
Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions (at Philadelphia Eagles): Sam LaPorta has been better this year than he was last year, for sure, but it’s still far from his peak performance, and he’s got a nasty matchup this week against the Eagles. His target share remains low and looks likely to erode further this week against a defense that has completely shut down opposing tight ends all season long.
Tight Ends to Sit in Week 11
TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Chicago Bears): Hockenson was once a top option at tight end for fantasy football, but those days appear to be over. He’s scored single digits in multiple games this season, and J.J. McCarthy rarely looks his way. Even if his matchup is fine this week, he’s too unreliable and we’ll leave him on the bench.
Evan Engram, Denver Broncos (vs. Kansas City Chiefs): Evan Engram is another tight end who’s been a total bust this season. He’s scored single digits almost every week, and he’s been completely irrelevant over the last few. He’s facing a Chiefs defense that’s strong against the position, so he’s best left on the sidelines in this match up, and probably for the rest of your season.
Week 11 Tight End Matchups: Average Points Allowed to Tight End by Team
To help you analyze your tight end starts or sits this week, here’s the average fantasy points allowed to the position by team through Week 10 in the 2025 NFL season:
|Team
|Avg. Fantasy Points Allowed to Tight End
|Cincinnati Bengals
|19.6
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|15.2
|Miami Dolphins
|14.4
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|13.9
|Indianapolis Colts
|13.7
|Seattle Seahawks
|13.7
|New England Patriots
|13.4
|Carolina Panthers
|13
|Washington Commanders
|12.9
|New York Jets
|12.6
|Minnesota Vikings
|12.3
|Chicago Bears
|12
|Los Angeles Rams
|12
|Green Bay Packers
|11.7
|Dallas Cowboys
|11.5
|San Francisco 49ers
|11.4
|New Orleans Saints
|11.2
|Arizona Cardinals
|10.9
|Detroit Lions
|10.9
|New York Giants
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|9.7
|Baltimore Ravens
|9.6
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|9.6
|Tennessee Titans
|9.4
|Denver Broncos
|9.3
|Kansas City Chiefs
|8.4
|Los Angeles Chargers
|8.1
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7.3
|Houston Texans
|7
|Philadelphia Eagles
|5.8
|Atlanta Falcons
|5.3
|Buffalo Bills
|4.9
Week 11 Fantasy Football TE Rankings
Here are the rankings for the top tight ends for Week 11:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Opponent
|Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs. SF
|18.7
|2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|vs. DAL
|16.8
|3
|George Kittle
|SF
|at ARI
|13.8
|4
|Oronde Gadsden II
|LAC
|at JAC
|11.8
|5
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|at LV
|11.2
|6
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs. DET
|11.2
|7
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|at DEN
|10.9
|8
|Cade Otton
|TB
|at BUF
|10.8
|9
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|at PHI
|10.6
|10
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs. NYJ
|10.6
|11
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|vs. CAR
|10.3
|12
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|vs. GB
|10.1
|13
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at TEN
|10
|14
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|vs. BAL
|9.7
|15
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|at MIA
|9.5
|16
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|at CLE
|9.2
|17
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|at MIN
|8.3
|18
|Luke Musgrave
|GB
|at NYG
|7.7
|19
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs. BAL
|7.5
|20
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|at NE
|7.5
|21
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|vs. KC
|7.4
|22
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|vs. CHI
|7.3
|23
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs. CIN
|7.2
|24
|Jonnu Smith
|PIT
|vs. CIN
|7
|25
|Noah Fant
|CIN
|at PIT
|7
|26
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|at LAR
|6.8
|27
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|vs. HOU
|6.7
|28
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|vs. DAL
|6.7
|29
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|at CLE
|6.6
|30
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|vs. WAS
|6.4
|31
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|vs. SEA
|6.2
|32
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|vs. TB
|5.5
|33
|Elijah Arroyo
|SEA
|at LAR
|5.4
|34
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|vs. CIN
|5.2
|35
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|at ATL
|4.9
|36
|Terrance Ferguson
|LAR
|vs. SEA
|4.8
|37
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
|vs. HOU
|4.5
|38
|Jackson Hawes
|BUF
|vs. TB
|4.5
|39
|Elijah Higgins
|ARI
|vs. SF
|4.2
|40
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|at MIN
|3.8
|41
|Daniel Bellinger
|NYG
|vs. GB
|3.7
|42
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|vs. SEA
|3.6
|43
|Davis Allen
|LAR
|vs. SEA
|3.6
|44
|Noah Gray
|KC
|at DEN
|3.6
|45
|Johnny Mundt
|JAC
|vs. LAC
|3.5
|46
|Ben Sinnott
|WAS
|at MIA
|3.2
|47
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|at ATL
|3.1
|48
|Tanner Hudson
|CIN
|at PIT
|3
|49
|Charlie Kolar
|BAL
|at CLE
|3
|50
|Adam Trautman
|DEN
|vs. KC
|2.9
|51
|John Bates
|WAS
|at MIA
|2.9
|52
|Brock Wright
|DET
|at PHI
|2.9
|53
|Luke Schoonmaker
|DAL
|at LV
|2.9
|54
|Jeremy Ruckert
|NYJ
|at NE
|2.6
|55
|Luke Farrell
|SF
|at ARI
|2.6
|56
|Mitchell Evans
|CAR
|at ATL
|2.5
|57
|Julian Hill
|MIA
|vs. WAS
|2.4
|58
|John FitzPatrick
|GB
|at NYG
|2.3
|59
|Harrison Bryant
|HOU
|at TEN
|2.2
|60
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|vs. LAC
|2.2
|61
|Tucker Fisk
|LAC
|at JAC
|2.1
|62
|Grant Calcaterra
|PHI
|vs. DET
|1.8
|63
|Jake Tonges
|SF
|at ARI
|1.8
|64
|Tyler Conklin
|LAC
|at JAC
|1.8
|65
|Charlie Woerner
|ATL
|vs. CAR
|1.7
|66
|Connor Heyward
|PIT
|vs. CIN
|1.7
|67
|Quintin Morris
|JAC
|vs. LAC
|1.7
|68
|Drew Sample
|CIN
|at PIT
|1.6
|69
|Jack Westover
|NE
|vs. NYJ
|1.6
|70
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|DAL
|at LV
|1.5
|71
|Payne Durham
|TB
|at BUF
|1.5
|72
|Josh Whyle
|GB
|at NYG
|1.3
|73
|Hunter Long
|JAC
|vs. LAC
|1.3
|74
|Ian Thomas
|LV
|vs. DAL
|1.3
|75
|Josh Oliver
|MIN
|vs. CHI
|1.3
|76
|Durham Smythe
|CHI
|at MIN
|1.3
|77
|Nick Kallerup
|SEA
|at LAR
|1.3
|78
|Blake Whiteheart
|CLE
|vs. BAL
|1.3
|79
|Ross Dwelley
|DET
|at PHI
|0.9
|80
|Kylen Granson
|PHI
|vs. DET
|0.9
|81
|Luke Lachey
|HOU
|at TEN
|0.9
|82
|Andrew Beck
|NYJ
|at NE
|0.8
|83
|Teagan Quitoriano
|ATL
|vs. CAR
|0.8
|84
|David Martin-Robinson
|TEN
|vs. HOU
|0.7
|85
|Nate Adkins
|DEN
|vs. KC
|0.7
|86
|Keleki Latu
|BUF
|vs. TB
|0.7
|87
|Robert Tonyan
|KC
|at DEN
|0.7
|88
|Stone Smartt
|NYJ
|at NE
|0.7
|89
|Thomas Fidone II
|NYG
|vs. GB
|0.6
|90
|Josiah Deguara
|ARI
|vs. SF
|0.6
|91
|Cameron Latu
|PHI
|vs. DET
|0.6
|92
|Chris Manhertz
|NYG
|vs. GB
|0.6
|93
|Devin Culp
|TB
|at BUF
|0.6
|94
|Ben Sims
|MIN
|vs. CHI
|0.6
|95
|Robbie Ouzts
|SEA
|at LAR
|0.3
|96
|Colson Yankoff
|WAS
|at MIA
|0
|97
|Ben Yurosek
|MIN
|vs. CHI
|0
|98
|Hayden Rucci
|MIA
|vs. WAS
|0
Frequently Asked Questions
How do you know which tight end to start in fantasy football?
Lots of things factor into picking which tight end to start in fantasy football, including their recent performance, whether they have a favorable matchup, their own injury status and the injury status of their quarterback.
