Fantasy managers considering who to start in fantasy football at tight end are staring down some tough decisions in Week 11.

The first half of the season has seen many of the NFL’s 32 teams dogged by widespread injury, and tight ends were not spared: Top fantasy football tight ends like George Kittle, Tucker Kraft, Darren Waller and Brenton Strange have all missed time due to injury. Managers have had to adapt through trades or streaming week to week.

If you’re fretting over who the top tight ends to start for Week 11 are, or which players should be riding your bench this week, here’s our fantasy football start ’em, sit ’em Week 11 tight ends guide to help you get an edge in your league this week.

Start ‘Em/Sit ‘Em Week 11, 2025 – Tight End

So, who should you absolutely slot into your lineup for Week 11, and who’s better of left on your bench? Let’s take a look.

Tight End Start of the Week

Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Buffalo Bills): Cade Otton has been a steady presence in fantasy lineups over the last few weeks, and he’s likely to continue that trend this week: He remains one of the few healthy receiving options available to Baker Mayfield, even if Buffalo can be tough on tight ends. This is going to be a shootout, and Otton will likely be a chief beneficiary of that dynamic.

Tight Ends to Start in Week 11

Zach Ertz, Washington Commanders (vs. Miami Dolphins): Here’s another situation where a tight end is in a position to haul in a hefty workload. Commanders starting QB Jayden Daniels remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, and Terry McLaurin, the team’s top receiving option, is also out. Ertz is going to be Washington’s top option, and he’s up against a pitiful Miami defense that’s very generous to tight ends.

Theo Johnson, New York Giants (vs. Green Bay Packers): Theo Johnson was a bit of a let-down early in the season, but he’s rebounded enough to become fantasy-relevant at this point. He’s been pretty consistently posting at least 10 points over the last few weeks, and he’s got Green Bay this week, who tend to be weaker against tight ends. Even with Jaxson Dart out, he’ll still have an experienced QB throwing to him in Jameis Winston.

Tight End Sit of the Week

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions (at Philadelphia Eagles): Sam LaPorta has been better this year than he was last year, for sure, but it’s still far from his peak performance, and he’s got a nasty matchup this week against the Eagles. His target share remains low and looks likely to erode further this week against a defense that has completely shut down opposing tight ends all season long.

Tight Ends to Sit in Week 11

TJ Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Chicago Bears): Hockenson was once a top option at tight end for fantasy football, but those days appear to be over. He’s scored single digits in multiple games this season, and J.J. McCarthy rarely looks his way. Even if his matchup is fine this week, he’s too unreliable and we’ll leave him on the bench.

Evan Engram, Denver Broncos (vs. Kansas City Chiefs): Evan Engram is another tight end who’s been a total bust this season. He’s scored single digits almost every week, and he’s been completely irrelevant over the last few. He’s facing a Chiefs defense that’s strong against the position, so he’s best left on the sidelines in this match up, and probably for the rest of your season.

Week 11 Tight End Matchups: Average Points Allowed to Tight End by Team

To help you analyze your tight end starts or sits this week, here’s the average fantasy points allowed to the position by team through Week 10 in the 2025 NFL season:

Team Avg. Fantasy Points Allowed to Tight End Cincinnati Bengals 19.6 Jacksonville Jaguars 15.2 Miami Dolphins 14.4 Pittsburgh Steelers 13.9 Indianapolis Colts 13.7 Seattle Seahawks 13.7 New England Patriots 13.4 Carolina Panthers 13 Washington Commanders 12.9 New York Jets 12.6 Minnesota Vikings 12.3 Chicago Bears 12 Los Angeles Rams 12 Green Bay Packers 11.7 Dallas Cowboys 11.5 San Francisco 49ers 11.4 New Orleans Saints 11.2 Arizona Cardinals 10.9 Detroit Lions 10.9 New York Giants 10 Cleveland Browns 9.7 Baltimore Ravens 9.6 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9.6 Tennessee Titans 9.4 Denver Broncos 9.3 Kansas City Chiefs 8.4 Los Angeles Chargers 8.1 Las Vegas Raiders 7.3 Houston Texans 7 Philadelphia Eagles 5.8 Atlanta Falcons 5.3 Buffalo Bills 4.9

Week 11 Fantasy Football TE Rankings

Here are the rankings for the top tight ends for Week 11:

Rank Player Team Opponent Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Trey McBride ARI vs. SF 18.7 2 Brock Bowers LV vs. DAL 16.8 3 George Kittle SF at ARI 13.8 4 Oronde Gadsden II LAC at JAC 11.8 5 Jake Ferguson DAL at LV 11.2 6 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DET 11.2 7 Travis Kelce KC at DEN 10.9 8 Cade Otton TB at BUF 10.8 9 Sam LaPorta DET at PHI 10.6 10 Hunter Henry NE vs. NYJ 10.6 11 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL vs. CAR 10.3 12 Theo Johnson NYG vs. GB 10.1 13 Dalton Schultz HOU at TEN 10 14 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. BAL 9.7 15 Zach Ertz WAS at MIA 9.5 16 Mark Andrews BAL at CLE 9.2 17 Colston Loveland CHI at MIN 8.3 18 Luke Musgrave GB at NYG 7.7 19 David Njoku CLE vs. BAL 7.5 20 Mason Taylor NYJ at NE 7.5 21 Evan Engram DEN vs. KC 7.4 22 T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. CHI 7.3 23 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CIN 7.2 24 Jonnu Smith PIT vs. CIN 7 25 Noah Fant CIN at PIT 7 26 AJ Barner SEA at LAR 6.8 27 Chig Okonkwo TEN vs. HOU 6.7 28 Michael Mayer LV vs. DAL 6.7 29 Isaiah Likely BAL at CLE 6.6 30 Greg Dulcich MIA vs. WAS 6.4 31 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. SEA 6.2 32 Dawson Knox BUF vs. TB 5.5 33 Elijah Arroyo SEA at LAR 5.4 34 Darnell Washington PIT vs. CIN 5.2 35 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR at ATL 4.9 36 Terrance Ferguson LAR vs. SEA 4.8 37 Gunnar Helm TEN vs. HOU 4.5 38 Jackson Hawes BUF vs. TB 4.5 39 Elijah Higgins ARI vs. SF 4.2 40 Cole Kmet CHI at MIN 3.8 41 Daniel Bellinger NYG vs. GB 3.7 42 Colby Parkinson LAR vs. SEA 3.6 43 Davis Allen LAR vs. SEA 3.6 44 Noah Gray KC at DEN 3.6 45 Johnny Mundt JAC vs. LAC 3.5 46 Ben Sinnott WAS at MIA 3.2 47 Tommy Tremble CAR at ATL 3.1 48 Tanner Hudson CIN at PIT 3 49 Charlie Kolar BAL at CLE 3 50 Adam Trautman DEN vs. KC 2.9 51 John Bates WAS at MIA 2.9 52 Brock Wright DET at PHI 2.9 53 Luke Schoonmaker DAL at LV 2.9 54 Jeremy Ruckert NYJ at NE 2.6 55 Luke Farrell SF at ARI 2.6 56 Mitchell Evans CAR at ATL 2.5 57 Julian Hill MIA vs. WAS 2.4 58 John FitzPatrick GB at NYG 2.3 59 Harrison Bryant HOU at TEN 2.2 60 Brenton Strange JAC vs. LAC 2.2 61 Tucker Fisk LAC at JAC 2.1 62 Grant Calcaterra PHI vs. DET 1.8 63 Jake Tonges SF at ARI 1.8 64 Tyler Conklin LAC at JAC 1.8 65 Charlie Woerner ATL vs. CAR 1.7 66 Connor Heyward PIT vs. CIN 1.7 67 Quintin Morris JAC vs. LAC 1.7 68 Drew Sample CIN at PIT 1.6 69 Jack Westover NE vs. NYJ 1.6 70 Brevyn Spann-Ford DAL at LV 1.5 71 Payne Durham TB at BUF 1.5 72 Josh Whyle GB at NYG 1.3 73 Hunter Long JAC vs. LAC 1.3 74 Ian Thomas LV vs. DAL 1.3 75 Josh Oliver MIN vs. CHI 1.3 76 Durham Smythe CHI at MIN 1.3 77 Nick Kallerup SEA at LAR 1.3 78 Blake Whiteheart CLE vs. BAL 1.3 79 Ross Dwelley DET at PHI 0.9 80 Kylen Granson PHI vs. DET 0.9 81 Luke Lachey HOU at TEN 0.9 82 Andrew Beck NYJ at NE 0.8 83 Teagan Quitoriano ATL vs. CAR 0.8 84 David Martin-Robinson TEN vs. HOU 0.7 85 Nate Adkins DEN vs. KC 0.7 86 Keleki Latu BUF vs. TB 0.7 87 Robert Tonyan KC at DEN 0.7 88 Stone Smartt NYJ at NE 0.7 89 Thomas Fidone II NYG vs. GB 0.6 90 Josiah Deguara ARI vs. SF 0.6 91 Cameron Latu PHI vs. DET 0.6 92 Chris Manhertz NYG vs. GB 0.6 93 Devin Culp TB at BUF 0.6 94 Ben Sims MIN vs. CHI 0.6 95 Robbie Ouzts SEA at LAR 0.3 96 Colson Yankoff WAS at MIA 0 97 Ben Yurosek MIN vs. CHI 0 98 Hayden Rucci MIA vs. WAS 0

Frequently Asked Questions How do you know which tight end to start in fantasy football? Lots of things factor into picking which tight end to start in fantasy football, including their recent performance, whether they have a favorable matchup, their own injury status and the injury status of their quarterback.

