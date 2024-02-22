Sofia Vergara: ‘Griselda’ And Other Top Performances

Sofia Vergara has been a staple of Hollywood for the last three decades and her work has only continued to get better. Known and loved for her energetic personality and impeccable comedic timing, Vergara has earned multiple People’s Choice and Screen Actors Guild awards and enjoyed critical acclaim throughout her career, most prominently through her portrayal of Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on Modern Family. She’s also a longtime judge on NBC’s hit competition America’s Got Talent.

Now, she’s making waves again for her sensational portrayal of the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco on Netflix’s limited series Griselda. Whether you’re a longtime admirer of Vergara’s work or you’re just scratching the surface of her portfolio with Griselda, relive your favorite on-screen moments or get up to speed with this curated list of our favorite Sofia Vergara movies and shows.

Let’s take a look at some of Vergara’s top performances over the years, and dive deeper into Griselda.

Sofia Vergara Top Movies and TV Shows

‘Griselda’ (2024)

Griselda chronicles the rise and fall of the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, who controlled the Medellín Cartel in Miami during the 1970s and 1980s and became known as the “Black Widow” and the “Godmother of Cocaine.” Playing the eponymous character, Vergara dons a mask of ruthlessness and paranoia as a woman who rose to command a traditionally male-dominated trade while navigating the perils of evading law enforcement, competing with rival cartel bosses and straddling the worlds of being both a mother and a career criminal.

The series begins with Griselda’s flight from an abusive spouse to Miami, where she establishes herself as a major player in the drug trade despite attempts by existing dealers to blacklist her. She aggressively claws her way to power, single-handedly causing a spike in Miami’s crime rates along the way.

Griselda’s challenges grow as the series progresses, leading to a spiral of paranoia that causes her to alienate her closest friends and confidants and become increasingly vulnerable. Vergara masterfully captures this downward spiral, shifting her tone and demeanor to match Griselda’s rising desperation. We’re also introduced to Jorge “Rivi” Ayala, the notorious hitman who inadvertently caused Griselda’s downfall, played by Martin Rodriguez.

As the series progressed and Griselda’s inevitable downfall begins, Vergara delivers a stunning portrayal of grief and anguish as Griselda’s power and beauty both begin to fade away. With her glory days over, Vergara masterfully becomes a shell of the woman Griselda once was.

Griselda is a powerful and gripping tale. Vergara immortalizes the eponymous character and exerts a level of control over the audience’s emotions reminiscent of the grip Griselda herself had on the Miami drug trade.

‘Modern Family’ (2009 – 2020)

Modern Family’s debut in 2009 introduced us Vergara’s most well-known role, Gloria Delgado-Prichett. Delgado-Prichett, the feisty, passionate, and superstitious second wife of Jay Pritchett (Ed O’Neill) and stepmother of Claire Dunphy (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson). Vergara’s portrayal of Delgado-Pritchett injects a cultural layer into a show that was lauded as ahead of its time in its focus on diversity, including in its portrayal of same-sex relationships.

Vergara’s character is fiercely protective of her family and deeply proud of her Colombian roots. Initially, the family is lukewarm to her marriage to Jay, with Claire suspecting that she is after his wealth, but over time the family grows to love her and her eccentric personality. Vergara’s flawless comedic timing places Gloria at the center of some of the funniest moments of the series and her portrayal of the character delivers a beautiful and nuanced testament to Hispanic culture.

‘Chef’ (2014)

Food has always been a medium for bringing families together, but a food truck? That’s the plot device central to Chef, which follows the trials and tribulations of famed Los Angeles chef Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) as he seeks to return to his roots, re-establish his career after a brutal critique led to a public meltdown caught on social media, and bond with his son.

Vergara plays Casper’s ex-wife Inez, who convinces him to return home to Miami, refurbish the food truck and embark upon a soul-searching trip from coast to coast. Eventually, Inez and Carl mend their relationship, too, and Vergara’s portrayal of Inez drives home themes of family, support, and creativity.

You won’t want to miss this top-notch performance from Vergara.

‘Bent’ (2018)

Bent tells the redemption story of a discredited narcotics detective Danny Gallagher (Karl Urban), who is sent to prison after being framed by the person who killed his partner. As he seeks vengeance, Gallagher encounters Vergara’s character, Rebecca, a government agent with unknown motives.

As the pair chase Gallagher’s accuser, they evade numerous enemies and are forced to make their way out of some very precarious situations.

Vergara’s portrayal of Rebecca is gripping and keeps you on the edge of your seat as the plot the pair pursues Gallagher’s quarry and attempts to clear his name.

‘America’s Got Talent’ (2020 – Present)

Vergara has been a fixture at the judge’s table on America’s Got Talent, NBC’s long-running talent competition, since 2020.

During her tenure on the show, Vergara has gained a reputation as a kind and considerate judge who provides constructive critiques of contestants and regularly leverages her comedic skills to engage with them and her fellow judges, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

Catch Vergara and see which acts get her Golden Buzzer on any episode of AGT from Season 15 on.

