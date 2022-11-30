There’s plenty for you and your family to enjoy over the holidays on SHOWTIME®. First, Oscar® winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon star in the new Original Series GEORGE & TAMMY, the epic love story of George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Then, enjoy holiday movies such as Eight Crazy Nights and Last Holiday as well as live combat sports action.

‘GEORGE & TAMMY’

Oscar® winner Jessica Chastain and Oscar nominee Michael Shannon star in the new SHOWTIME® Original Series GEORGE & TAMMY, the epic love story of George Jones and Tammy Wynette. George and Tammy’s legacy remains one of the greatest love stories ever told, but out of the spotlight things were much darker as the pair struggled with addiction and fame. Two music icons. One tumultuous love affair. New episodes available On Demand (Ch. 1545) and airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Ch. 545.

‘Let The Right One In’

Catch up on the new thrilling SHOWTIME® Original Series, Let the Right One In. Life forever changed for Mark and his daughter Eleanor ten years ago when she became a vampire. Forever on the run, forever on the hunt, they have returned home at last to New York City in a desperate bid to find a cure. Series finale available Dec. 9 On Demand (Ch. 1545) and airs Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on Ch. 545.

‘The L Word®: Generation Q’

New episodes of The L Word®: Generation Q are now available. Picking up right where the dramatic season two cliffhanger left off, the series continues to follow the cast of characters as they struggle with secrets, old scars and new flames on their search for “the one.” The new season is packed with jaw-dropping surprises and guest stars, including musicians Kehlani and Fletcher, Margaret Cho, Joanna Cassidy and Joey Lauren Adams. New episodes available On Demand (Ch. 1545) and air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Ch. 545 (moving to 10 p.m. ET beginning Dec. 18).

‘Last Holiday’

Queen Latifah stars in this comedy as a woman who spends her substantial life savings on a whirlwind European vacation when she learns she has only weeks to live. Timothy Hutton and LL Cool J costar. Available On Demand on Ch. 1545.

‘Eight Crazy Nights’

Party animal Davey (Adam Sandler) gets arrested on the first night of Hanukkah when his wild ways go too far. In the holiday spirit, he is only sentenced to community service. But if Davey can’t keep his act together until he’s finished, he’ll go to jail. Available On Demand on Ch. 1545.

‘Bad Santa’

Criminals Willie (Billy Bob Thornton) and Marcus (Tony Cox) disguise themselves as Santa Claus and his elf and travel across the country to major malls, using the good will people have toward Santa to rob the stores blind. Bad Santa is available On Demand on Ch. 1545.

‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’

The Hollywood hit Everything Everywhere All At Once is now available on SHOWTIME®. When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero (Michelle Yeoh) must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. Available On Demand on Ch. 1545.

‘Matt Rogers: Have You Heard Of Christmas?’

The yuletide comedy musical extravaganza you’ve been waiting for. Matt Rogers shares stories tailor-made to get you in the spirit and performs an original set of soon-to-be-classic songs. It’s a holiday tradition with ho, ho, ho for everyone. Available On Demand on Ch. 1545.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING®

Michel Rivera faces Frank Martin in 12-Rd Lightweight Bout, live Saturday, Dec. 18 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. ET on Ch. 545. Bout card subject to change.

Live BELLATOR MMA™

Close out the year with a night of live BELLATOR MMA™ action. Watch AJ McKee take on Roberto De Souza in 3-Rd Lightweight Bout. The action-packed night includes Patricio Pitbull vs. Kleber Koike, Juan Archuleta vs. Soo Chul Kim, Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Hiromasa Ougikubo, and Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Koji Takeda. Watch it live from Japan Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8pm ET, Ch. 545. Bout cards subject to change.

On the Go

