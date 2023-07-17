How to Watch Shark Week: 2023 TV Schedule

It is time once again for Shark Week on Discovery. If you’re “chomping” at the bit to get started, Shark Week 2023 runs from July 23-30 featuring tons of great new content. Check out the full Shark Week 2023 schedule below, all times Eastern.

Sunday, July 23

‘Belly of the Beast’ – 8 p.m.

‘Jaws Vs. The Meg’ – 9 p.m.

‘Serial Killer: Red Sea Feeding Frenzy’ – 10 p.m.

‘Anniversary Special’ – 11 p.m.

Monday, July 24

‘Great White Fight Club’ – 8 p.m.

‘Monsters of the Bermuda Triangle’ – 9 p.m.

‘Alien Sharks: Strange New Worlds’ – 10 p.m.

Tuesday, July 25

‘Mako Mania: Battle for California’ – 8 p.m.

‘Raiders of the Lost Shark’ – 9 p.m.

‘Monster Hammerheads: Killer Instincts’ – 10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 26

‘Air Jaws: Final Frontier’ – 8 p.m.

‘Florida Shark: Dangerous Waters?’ – 9 p.m.

‘Cocaine Sharks’ – 10 p.m.

Thursday, July 27

‘Jaws in the Shallows’ – 8 p.m.

‘Monster Mako: Fresh Blood’ – 9 p.m.

‘Shark vs. Snake: Battle of the Bites’ – 10 p.m.

Friday, July 28

‘Tropic Jaws’ – 8 p.m.

‘Deadly Sharks of Paradise’ – 9 p.m.

‘Haunting at Shark Tower’ – 10 p.m.

Saturday, July 29

‘Dawn of the Monster Mako’ – 8 p.m.

‘Megasharks of Dangerous Reef’ – 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 30

‘Naked and Afraid Castaways‘ – 8 p.m.

‘Survive the Raft’ – 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

