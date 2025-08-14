The Michigan Wolverines versus Ohio State Buckeyes football rivalry is so legendary, it’s simply known as “The Game.”

The clash between these two college football titans has been ranked the greatest North American sports rivalry of all time and stands as perhaps the most storied matchup in NCAA history.

Why This Rivalry Stands Above All Others

Nestled between Lake Erie and Lake Michigan, the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry isn’t just another game between regional rivals: It’s a battle between college football royalty.

Michigan holds the record for most wins in Division 1 history. Ohio State is right behind them. This rivalry has determined Big Ten Conference championships, Rose Bowl trips and even national championships for over a century.

First meeting in 1897, these teams have played annually since 1918. The game is strategically scheduled at season’s end, allowing tension to build to a fever pitch. The alternating venues add another layer of drama: Ann Arbor hosts in odd years, Columbus takes even years.

The rivalry has featured legendary coaches, Heisman Trophy winners and runners-up and some of the greatest games in college football history.

The Historic Venues That Define “The Game”

Both stadiums carry the weight of rivalry history. Ohio State’s Buckeyes have called Ohio Stadium home since 1922. While Michigan’s Wolverines have been right at home in Michigan Stadium, “The Big House” since 1927.

The Early Years: Michigan’s Dominance (1897-1950)

Michigan dominated the rivalry’s opening chapter. The Wolverines didn’t taste defeat until their 15th matchup, starting an incredible 12-0-2 against Ohio State. The Toledo War, a battle over the Toledo Strip that separates the two states, was still fresh in regional memory, possibly fueling the intense hatred that would define this rivalry.

In that inaugural 1897 game in Ann Arbor, Michigan crushed Ohio State 34-0. The beatings continued for most of the next 15 years with the most brutal coming in 1902 when Michigan vaporized Ohio State 86-0.

When Ohio Stadium opened for its dedication game in front of 71,000 fans, Michigan spoiled the party with a 19-0 shutout.

By mid-century, Michigan held a commanding 30-12-4 series lead with multiple shutouts and dominant victories. Ohio State did manage some revenge with a four-year stretch where they outscored the Wolverines 114-0, but Michigan owned this early era.

The Snow Bowl: The Game That Changed Everything

One of the most famous and consequential games in rivalry history became known as the Snow Bowl. During one of the worst blizzards in Ohio history, Ohio State was leading the Big Ten and was granted permission to cancel the game and thus claim the title outright. The Buckeyes refused, choosing to play in brutal conditions.

The game turned into a field position nightmare. Both teams punted 45 times, frequently on first down, hoping the other team would fumble near their own end zone. Michigan capitalized on two blocked punts, booting one out of the back of the end zone for a safety and recovering another in the end zone for a touchdown.

Michigan didn’t gain a single first down or complete a forward pass, but they won 9-3 to secure the Big Ten title and Rose Bowl berth. Heavy criticism of Ohio State coach Wes Fessler led to his resignation and the hiring of Woody Hayes, a decision that would transform the rivalry forever.

The Woody Hayes Revolution

Woody Hayes completely turned Ohio State around. In the next 18 contests, the Buckeyes won 12, including some unforgettable victories. They won at Michigan Stadium in 1957 in the first game ever to draw over 100,000 fans. In 1958, they secured victory on a last-second forced fumble.

The 1968 game perfectly captured Hayes’ intensity. Ohio State dominated 50-14, outscoring Michigan 29-0 in the second half, then attempted a two-point conversion on the final touchdown with an already huge lead. When asked why he went for two, Hayes delivered one of the rivalry’s most famous quotes: “Because they wouldn’t let me go for three.”

The Ten Year War: The Greatest Decade in Rivalry History (1969-1978)

When Michigan hired Bo Schembechler – who had been an assistant under Woody Hayes at Ohio State – the rivalry reached unprecedented heights. The first meeting in 1969 set the tone.

Top-ranked Ohio State entered Michigan Stadium with a 22-game winning streak, only to fall to Michigan thanks to a 60-yard punt return and six interceptions.

This launched the most incredible decade in college football rivalry history. Over ten years, both teams were ranked in the top four when they played four different times. Michigan entered those games undefeated every time but won only once.

The 1973 matchup stands as perhaps the most controversial game ever played. Both teams were undefeated, with the winner guaranteed a Rose Bowl trip. They played to a 10-10 tie with no overtime rules in place.

Athletic directors from both schools were then forced to vote in a secret ballot for the Big Ten representative. Ohio State won the vote, leaving Michigan outraged. For months afterward, Ohio State newspapers were flooded with angry Wolverine letters and threats of lawsuits.

Woody Hayes’ distaste for Michigan became legendary during this era. He coined the phrase “that team up north” because he refused to even say the word “Michigan.” Stories tell of Hayes refusing to get gas in Michigan even when running on empty.

Ohio State and Michigan shared Big Ten titles six times during the Ten Year War. From 1976-78, Michigan won every game while Ohio State didn’t score a single touchdown. The war ended dramatically in 1978.

The Ten-Year Tug of War

Earle Bruce took over for Hayes and delivered the most balanced stretch in rivalry history, going 5-4 against Michigan over ten years. Neither team won more than two consecutive games. Bruce’s farewell came in 1987 when he was fired the week before the Michigan game but allowed to coach one final time. The inspired Buckeyes players each wore sweatbands labeled “EARLE” and upset heavily favored Michigan.

Michigan Dominates the 90s

The 1990s belonged to Michigan, who scored some of the greatest wins in rivalry history. In 1993, 1995, and 1996, Ohio State entered undefeated and left with crushing defeats.

Each year, Michigan had winning seasons but fell short of national championship caliber, making each Ohio State matchup their personal “national championship.”

1997 brought possible redemption when Ohio State faced undefeated, number-one-ranked Michigan. But the Wolverines wouldn’t fall to the same fate. Michigan won the game and went on to capture the Rose Bowl and their first national championship since 1948.

Jim Tressel Enters The Game

In 2001, Ohio State hired Jim Tressel, who knew from moment one what his priorities were as an Ohio State Head Coach.

At his introductory speech during halftime of a basketball game against Michigan, Tressel declared: “I can assure you that we will be proud of our young people in the classroom, in the community and most especially in 310 days in Ann Arbor, Michigan on the football field.”

Tressel delivered immediately, leading the Buckeyes to their first win in Ann Arbor in 14 years during his debut season. Ohio State went on to win the national championship.

The 2006 matchup became known as “The Game of the Century.” For the first time in rivalry history, both teams met with 11-0 records while holding the top two spots in national rankings.

The back-and-forth, high-scoring affair saw Ohio State win 42-39 for the outright Big Ten championship and the right to play for a national title. Michigan’s comeback attempt fell short despite scoring 25 points in the second half.

Ohio State largely dominated the series until 2011, when Tressel stepped down.

Ohio State Owns the ’10s

From 2012-2019, the Buckeyes embarked on their longest win streak in the rivalry – eight straight victories. Urban Meyer, hired in 2011, led Ohio State to a national championship but more importantly to the fans in Columbus – a 7-0 record against Michigan.

Jim Harbaugh’s 2014 hiring as Michigan’s head coach added dramatic flair, as the former Wolverine quarterback brought personal stakes to the rivalry.

The 2016 clash featured both teams highly ranked (#3 Michigan vs #2 Ohio State) and ended with controversy over a critical fourth-down spot in double overtime gave Ohio State the victory. Fans still debate it today.

The 2018 game saw #4 Michigan visit Columbus with Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff implications on the line. Ohio State dominated 62-39, scoring the most points against Michigan during regulation in rivalry history.

This pushed Meyer’s record against Michigan to 7-0 while Harbaugh fell to 0-4, becoming the first Michigan coach to lose his first four starts against Ohio State.

In 2019, #1 Ohio State under new coach Ryan Day continued the streak, pushing Harbaugh’s record to 0-5.

Michigan’s Resurgence

The tide began to shift in 2021 when #5 Michigan hosted #2 Ohio State in Ann Arbor and came away with a 42-27 victory, giving Harbaugh his first win against Ohio State in six tries. Michigan clinched their first Big Ten Championship Game appearance and won their first conference championship since 2004.

In 2022, another top five showdown saw #2 Ohio State and #3 Michigan meet as undefeated rivals. The Buckeyes took a halftime lead in front of a packed home crowd, but Michigan surged in the second half for a 45-23 win — their first in Columbus since 2000. The matchup became the most-watched regular season college football game in over a decade.

In 2023, both teams arrived undefeated once again. Despite Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh serving a suspension, the Wolverines — under interim leadership — won in Ann Arbor, breaking their own record for the most-watched regular season game in history. That year’s edition added yet another chapter to the rivalry’s growing legacy.

By 2024, the rivalry reached a boiling point. Michigan, fresh off their national championship season, entered the game 6-5 after a tumultuous season following Harbaugh’s departure to the NFL. Meanwhile, #2 Ohio State, boasting a 10-1 record and national title aspirations, was widely expected to win.

In a stunning upset, Michigan prevailed 13-10 in a hard-fought defensive battle. Emotions boiled over postgame when Michigan players attempted to plant their flag at midfield, prompting a confrontation with Buckeyes players near the student section.

Though Ohio State would go on to win the national championship, the reaction from fans — many of whom expressed frustration over another rivalry loss — underscored just how much “The Game” continues to mean. The Buckeyes’ consistent excellence and the intensity of this historic matchup remain central to the college football landscape.

2025 Matchup

The next entry in the historic rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan will be November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, MI. We will update this post with watch information when it becomes available.

Ohio State and Michigan both enter the 2025 season as College Football Playoff contenders. The Buckeyes, fresh off a championship are led by sophomore sensation Jeremiah Smith.

Michigan will be looking to rebound from a somewhat disappointing season. They were 6-5, but they did beat the Buckeyes in Columbus.

All eyes will be on five-star freshman Bryce Underwood.

Cultural Impact Beyond Football

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry transcends sports, becoming deeply embedded in American culture. It’s been featured and parodied in commercials, mentioned in TV shows and movies, always referenced for its legendary fierceness. HBO produced a documentary titled “Michigan vs Ohio State: The Rivalry,” focusing primarily on the Ten Year War era.

Why “The Game” Will Always Matter

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry represents everything that makes college football special. It’s about tradition, passion, and the kind of hatred that can only come from proximity and repeated battles between titans.

Whether you bleed maize and blue or scarlet and gray or maybe you’re just looking for a good game, one thing remains certain – when the Wolverines and Buckeyes take the field, you’re witnessing the greatest rivalry in college sports.

Every November, when these two programs clash, they’re not just playing for conference championships or playoff spots. They’re playing for pride, glory and for their place in the greatest rivalry college football has ever known.

That’s why it’s simply called “The Game.” Because when Michigan and Ohio State meet, nothing else matters.

Frequently Asked Questions Who is Michigan's biggest rival in college football? The Ohio State Buckeyes are Michigan's biggest rivalry in college football. The rivalry has been called the greatest in North American sports history. Are Ohio State and Michigan the biggest rivalry? News outlets and sports compendiums have consistently classified the Ohio State vs. Michigan rivalry are the greatest not only in college football, but in all of sports.

