Bundle up and brace yourself for an avalanche of drama: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is returning for a brand-new season, where the winters may be cold, but the drama is scorching hot.

You can catch the extended season 6 premiere of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City live on Bravo Tuesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET. New episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

But first, let’s catch up with these fan-favorite Housewives to make sure you’re ready to go before the drama starts — because, trust us, it isn’t going to stop once it does.

Stream all things Housewives with MyEntertainment from DIRECTV!

Cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 6

First up, let’s set the record straight: All of the SLC Housewives featured in season 5 will be returning for the new season. While there were rumors of Meredith Marks’ departure from the show after a season 5 full of petty arguments (who knew bath bombs were so controversial), friendship break ups (RIP Mary and Meredith) and just a tinge of paranoia (don’t worry, no one bugged her room), she is confirmed to be returning for the new season.

The rest of the main crew, consisting of Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Bronwyn Newport and Whitney Rose, will also be back for the new season, which is expected to be even bigger and more lavish than ever before.

Below you’ll find in depth bios on each of the Housewives listed above, including everything from their background information to where they left off in season 5 and what’s expected to go down in the new season. Let’s get into it.

Lisa Barlow, 51

Lisa Barlow (née Lee) is an original Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member — and she’ll be the first to remind you of it. Born in New York, Lisa converted from Judaism to Mormonism when she was young, though she’s carved her own path within the faith ever since.

In 2003, she married her husband John Barlow, a supportive husband and successful business owner. Together they’re raising two sons, Henry and Jack — hello, baby gorgeous! Entrepreneurial herself, Lisa founded LUXE Marketing and co-owns Vida Tequila with John. More recently, she expanded her empire with Fresh Wolf, a hair and body care brand run by her sons.

Where did we leave Lisa Barlow at the end of Season 5?

Lisa closed out RHOSLC season 5 knee-deep in drama — from the ill-fated “Tribute to Lisa” lunch, to the “mean texts” reading game and finally her explosive fallout with Angie Katsanevas over how they handle husband-related rumors. Add in growing tensions with other cast members, and Lisa was very much at the center of the chaos.

What to expect from Lisa Barlow in Season 6?

Season 6 isn’t offering Lisa much of a breather. Her feud with Heather Gay shows no signs of cooling, and Lisa even skips the group’s first trip — a big red flag in the Housewife world. On top of that, she’ll be navigating some very public marital struggles with John, with communication issues bubbling up after a psychic reading. But really, who needs psychic powers to sense that storm coming?

Mary Cosby, 52

Mary Martha Cosby is an original Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member, though her role on the show has shifted over the years. And if you know anything about Mary, it’s that her family history is as wild as her one-liners.

The youngest of her siblings, Mary is the granddaughter of Rosemary “Mama” Cosby, who founded Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in 1968. When Mama Cosby passed away in 1997, the inheritance led to bitter family conflict that ultimately left Mary estranged from her mother and multiple siblings. But that’s not the twist.

That’s reserved for what happened in 1998: Mary married Robert C. Cosby Sr. the year after her grandmother’s death — yes, her former step-grandfather — claiming the marriage was arranged in her grandmother’s will. Today, Robert serves as Bishop of Faith Temple, while Mary holds the role of First Lady and Vice President. Together, they share one son, Robert Jr.

Where did we leave Mary Cosby at the end of Season 5?

Mary ended RHOSLC Season 5 facing one of her toughest challenges yet: Sending her son, Robert Jr., to rehab for substance abuse struggles. At the same time, she found herself clashing with fellow Housewives, including Angie Katsanevas and Meredith Marks, while also opening up about her own deep-seated abandonment issues.

What to expect from Mary Cosby in Season 6?

Season 6 is set to follow Robert Jr.’s road to recovery as a central storyline, while Mary continues to wrestle with strained friendships and questions of loyalty within the group. Although the previews don’t spotlight her church, Mary’s role as First Lady — and the ongoing controversies tied to it — remains a defining part of her identity, and likely a source of more drama.

Heather Gay, 51

Heather Gay (née Deans) has been part of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City since day one. Once a lifelong member of the LDS Church, Heather walked away from the faith and has become one of the franchise’s most outspoken voices on life after Mormonism. From 2000 to 2014, she was married to Frank William Gay III — grandson of a prominent businessman — and together they share three daughters: Annabelle, Ashley, and Georgia.

Heather has established herself as an author, releasing “Bad Mormon: A Memoir” in 2023 and “Good Time Girl” in 2024, both of which explore her personal journey, her evolving identity and her decision to distance herself from the church.

Where did we leave Heather Gay at the end of Season 5?

Heather wrapped RHOSLC Season 5 in peak Housewife fashion: creating chaos in the name of “healing.” Her suggestion that the group share the worst things they’d ever written about each other — pitched as a “healing exercise” — quickly went sideways, fueling even more conflict. She also found herself in tense moments with Meredith Marks, though she tried to remain one of the more grounded voices in the group. By the end of the season, Heather was left reflecting on her friendships and what role she truly wants within the circle.

What to expect from Heather Gay in Season 6?

In Season 6, Heather is facing a new chapter as her youngest daughter prepares to leave home, ushering in her “empty nester” era. But don’t expect things to quiet down: a growing rift with Lisa Barlow will become a central storyline. Still, Heather’s close bond with Whitney Rose remains as solid as ever, giving her at least one steady alliance as the drama heats up.

Angie Katsanevas, 51

Angie Katsanevas first appeared as a “friend of the Housewives” before becoming a mainstay in Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. One of six siblings born to Greek immigrants, Angie even went to the same high school as fellow Housewife Heather Gay.

She’s been married to Shawn Trujillo since 1999. The couple co-founded the Lunatic Fringe salon, which has grown into a beauty empire. The pair share one daughter, Elektra. Unlike most of her castmates, Angie is Greek Orthodox — and she’s never shy about bringing her culture, faith or sharp tongue to the table.

Where did we leave Angie Katsanevas at the end of Season 5?

In RHOSLC Season 5, Angie and Mary Cosby built what seemed like a sisterly bond, though cracks were already forming as unspoken expectations turned into hurt feelings. Angie also clashed hard with Meredith Marks, most memorably unveiling her infamous “scroll of grievances” at a dinner party — which only deepened their rift.

Things hit a breaking point at Meredith’s bat mitzvah celebration, when Angie’s blunt comments about Britani Bateman led to her being escorted out. By the end of the season, Angie’s businesses were booming, but her relationships within the group were a whole other story.

What to expect from Angie Katsanevas in Season 6?

Season 6 is primed to showcase more of Angie’s signature bluntness, and more of the fallout it creates. Previews show her sparring with Lisa Barlow, while her once-tight friendship with Mary Cosby appears to be heading toward a full-blown breakup. And because no RHOSLC trip is ever simple, Angie and Mary team up to plan a so-called “Class A Getaway” that turns out to be anything but luxurious. Instead of glitz and glam, the Housewives get RV camping — the perfect recipe for more meltdowns.

On the business side of things, Angie’s beauty license has expired, putting her beauty empire at risk.

Meredith Marks, 52

Chicago-born Meredith Marks (née Rosenberg) joined The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in Season 1 and has been serving drama and icy one-liners ever since. She married Seth Marks in 1996, and together they share three children: Reid, Brooks, and Chloe. Beyond the show, Meredith is a business guru: She runs a jewelry line, operates a boutique in Park City, co-hosts a podcast with Seth and most recently dipped into the luxury food market with her own caviar brand.

Where did we leave Meredith Marks at the end of Season 5?

Meredith was a major instigator in RHOSLC Season 5, sparking and sustaining drama across multiple storylines. She took part in the infamous “mean texts” dinner that spiraled out of control, and her paranoia about being secretly recorded — including accusing friend-of-the-Housewives Britani Bateman of planting bugs during the group trip — added another layer of chaos. Throughout the season, Meredith repeatedly felt misrepresented or talked about behind her back, fueling her sharpest confrontations.

What to expect from Meredith Marks in Season 6?

Season 6 will see Meredith juggling ongoing feuds with Mary Cosby, Britani, Lisa Barlow and more, as she tries to set the record straight on what she calls “lies” being spread about her.

But don’t think the drama will slow her hustle: Meredith is working to transform her Park City boutique into a chic caviar lounge, proving her girlboss energy is as strong as ever. Her marriage to Seth remains steady — despite what the rumor mill suggests — and teasers hint at a Season 6 finale dinner that “plays like a Greek tragedy” for Meredith.

Bronwyn Newport, 42

First appearing as a Housewife on season 5, Bronwyn is back for her second season in the spotlight. Raised “Mormon-ish,” as she puts it, Bronwyn’s distanced herself from the church after she was expelled from BYU for getting pregnant in her teens. Today, she’s the proud mom of her daughter, Gwen. She is in a relationship with Todd Bradley.

Bronwyn is a self-proclaimed fashionista, a Broadway producer and an active supporter of political and social justice initiatives. Her creative side and outspoken views make her stand out in a cast that never lacks for strong personalities.

Where did we leave Bronwyn Newport at the end of Season 5?

Bronwyn has made quite the memorable introduction as a new Housewife in season 5. She openly shared her unconventional upbringing and BYU exit story loud and proud, all while navigating group dynamics that were already rife with tension.

As a newcomer, she often found herself in the thick of disputes, striving to balance honesty with tact. Nonetheless, she successfully carved out her own niche, proving she wasn’t scared to dive headfirst into the drama.

What to expect from Bronwyn Newport in Season 6?

In Season 6, viewers can anticipate Bronwyn embracing her role as a creative force and a disruptor within the group. We will likely get a better look into her relationship with Todd and how the pair have been handling the intense Housewives drama. Bronwyn’s artistic flair and bold personality have the potential to shake things up as she builds stronger bonds with some cast members while distancing herself from others. Simply put, she might just be the season’s “wild card.”

Whitney Rose, 39

Whitney Rose (née Lesh) has been stirring the pot since Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. She grew up in the LDS Church but has since distanced herself, carving out her own path as an entrepreneur and outspoken Housewife. Whitney is married to Justin Rose, and together they share two children, and she’s a stepmom to Justin’s three sons from his previous marriage.

When she isn’t mixing cocktails or stirring up drama, Whitney is busy running her beauty and wellness business, Wild Rose Beauty, along with her social selling venture, Sōl People. Over the course of the series, Whitney’s dramatic tendencies and fiery confrontations have shown she is more than worthy of her spot as one of RHOSLC’s most talked-about Housewives.

Where did we leave Whitney Rose at the end of Season 5?

Whitney ended RHOSLC Season 5 in hot water after admitting she talked to a gossip account — a bombshell that rattled the group and reignited old trust issues. She and Lisa had plenty to fight about, and Whitney’s sharp tongue and willingness to “go there” ensured she stayed at the center of the action.

What to expect from Whitney Rose in Season 6?

Season 6 promises more of Whitney’s signature mix of boldness and vulnerability. Her friendship with Heather Gay looks stronger than ever, but her relationships with the rest of the group appear to be on shakier ground. Knowing Whitney, fans can expect plenty of quotable moments and a few tears along the way.

Watch ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Season 6

Check out the explosive sneak peek of the new season of RHOSLC right here:

You can stream season six of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — and all the rest of the Housewives spinoffs — on DIRECTV with MyEntertainment. And trust us, you don’t want to miss a second of all this drama.

Frequently Asked Questions Who is the new girl on Salt Lake City Housewives? The newest addition to The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City was Bronwyn Newport, who joined the show as a full-time housewife in season 5. Who is the most popular Housewife of Salt Lake City? While popularity is subjective, the consensus is that Heather Gay is often considered the favorite housewife of Salt Lake City. How many Salt Lake City housewives are Mormon? Lisa Barlow is the only housewife that practices Mormonism to this day. Heather Gay, Bronwyn Newport and Whitney Rose used to be part of the church but have since left or distanced themselves.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.