DIRECTV Celebrates Community Spirit with Successful Volunteer Event for RMHC Las Vegas

From June 2-6, DIRECTV proudly hosted the Revolution volunteer project in support of the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Las Vegas. This marks the second consecutive year that DIRECTV has committed to partnering with RMHC Las Vegas, highlighting its dedication to giving back to the community. The event brought together an impressive assembly of 400 dealers and partners who volunteered their time and efforts, demonstrating the collective enthusiasm for RMHC’s mission and the spirit of service that defines DIRECTV’s corporate culture.

During this impactful event, volunteers assembled an impressive 6,000 Welcome Kits for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House Las Vegas. These kits not only provide essential items but also featured a special RMHC x MyFree DIRECTV promotion, ensuring that families experience the joy of entertainment during challenging times. The collaboration underscores DIRECTV’s commitment to giving back to communities where we live and work and living our values – We Care. We Challenge. We deliver. – through meaningful contributions.

During the event, DIRECTV Chief Operating Officer Mike Wittrock shared his excitement about DIRECTV’s ongoing partnership with RMHC. He presented a generous check for $5,000 to RMHC Las Vegas CEO Alyson McCarthy and her dedicated team. This contribution exemplifies DIRECTV’s commitment to uplifting local communities and supporting RMHC’s mission to make a real difference in the lives of families facing medical challenges.

