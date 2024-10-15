The Insider Scoop From the Watch Party by Bravo celebrating the premiere of RHONY & RHOP

DIRECTV partnered with Bravo to celebrate the premieres of The Real Housewives of New York (RHONY) and and The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) on Tuesday, Oct 1. The Ainsworth Midtown, in NYC, was transformed into the ultimate destination for Bravoholics, as they gathered to celebrate the highly anticipated season 15 premiere of RHONY. This official Watch Party by Bravo was a gathering that brought together die-hard fans and Bravolebrities to kick off the new season in style. Keep up with all the fan favorite shows from Bravo.

As the night unfolded, attendees were treated to an exclusive screening of the season 15 premiere episode of RHONY, giving them an insider’s glimpse of the drama and excitement to come. Attendees were gleaming with enthusiasm as everyone eagerly anticipated what this season has in store.

In addition to this RHONY experience, the event included a sneak peek of the current season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which premiered on Sunday, October 6. Fans were buzzing as they caught glimpses of the new dynamics and must-see moments that will unfold as the season progresses. Adding to the excitement, the fabulous Karen Huger from RHOP graced the event, discussing the upcoming season with fans.

The surprises didn’t stop there. Guests were also treated to an on-site sneak peek of the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH), ensuring that the excitement for Bravo’s powerhouse franchises was at an all-time high.

One of the highlights from the night was the surprise appearance from fan-favorite #RHONY Bravolebrities. Guests had the incredible opportunity to hang out and take photos with Jessel Taank, Racquel Chevremont, Rebecca Minkoff, Jenna Lyons, and Sai De Silva. The energy in the room was high as fans snapped photos, shared laughs, and engaged in a Q&A with their favorite Bravolebs.

DIRECTV was thrilled to be a part of this unforgettable evening as the official and exclusive partner of the watch party. It was a true celebration of friendship, laughter, and the kind of moments this iconic franchise is known for.