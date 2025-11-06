The latest entry in The Predator franchise is here: Predator: Badlands hits theaters nationwide November 7.

Predator: Badlands is a standalone movie in the long-running sci-fi series that follows Dek, a outcast Predator, and Thia, a Weyland-Yutani Corporation synth, as they hunt for the definitive apex predator on a notoriously dangerous planet called Genna.

Dan Trachtenberg returns once again to the Predator universe following his recent successes with the last Predator film, Prey, and the highly-regard series Predator: Killer of Killers, which released earlier this year.

Here’s your guide to getting ready for the next installment in the Predator saga.

You can watch the Predator movies and other great sci-fi classics on DIRECTV. Sign up today!

What is ‘Predator: Badlands’ about?

Predator: Badlands follows Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi), a Predator outcast from his clan for being undersized. He’s joined by Thia (Elle Fanning), a damaged Weyland-Yutani (Wey-Yu) synth as he strives to prove his worth as a hunter by killing the definitive apex predator on Genna: the Kalisk.

Since Badlands is standalone story in the Predator timeline, you won’t need to have seen Predator, Predator 2 or any of the other Predator movies to make sense of it. But, if you do want to dive into the wider world of Predator, here’s our guide to watching the Predator movies in order.

When Does ‘Predator: Badlands’ Release in Theaters?

Predator: Badlands hits theaters nationwide on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025.

Cast of ‘Predator: Badlands’

Predator: Badlands features a uniquely small cast, with each star playing multiple characters.

Elle Fanning (Maleficent, Super 8, The Great) stars as Thia, a damaged Weyland-Yutani (Wey-Yu) synth who partners with Dek. She also plays Tessa, a rival Wey-Yu Synth. Synths are synthetic humans created by the Weyland-Yutani Corporation to assist their personnel.

Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi (The Panthers, Red, White & Brass) stars as Dek, a young predator outcast from his clan for being too small. Koloamatangi also portrays Dek’s father through a little motion-picture magic.

Mike Homik will play Kwei, Dek’s older brother and fellow Predator warrior, and Rohinal Nayaran plays Bud, a native creature on the planet Genna.

The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg who also directed the most recent additions to the Predator franchise: Prey and Predator: Killer of Killers. It was written by Trachtenberg and Patrick Aison.

Who Directed ‘Predator: Badlands’?

Predator: Badlands is directed by Dan Trachtenberg who has taken over the Predator franchise in recent years.

After directing the origin story Prey, which followed a Comanche woman as she battles both a Predator and French fur traders on the U.S. Great Plains to protect her tribe, Trachtenberg hinted at three additional Predator installments. Predator: Killer of Killers was the first and Predator: Badlands is the second. The third will ride on the success of Badlands.

Will Any ‘Alien’ Characters Be In ‘Predator: Badlands’?

Nope. Though the Predator and Alien franchises have crossed over in the past with the Alien v. Predator movies, no characters from movies or series in the Alien universe, including recent releases like Alien: Covenant, Alien: Romulus or Alien: Earth, are expected to appear in Badlands.

That means no epic showdown between Dek and the iconic xenomorph a la AvP, but it doesn’t mean there won’t be any connections between the franchises in the film: members of the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, a perennial antagonistic force from the Alien series, will be among Dek’s rivals in Badlands, hunting the same quarry.

What Number ‘Predator’ Movie is ‘Predator: Badlands’?

Predator: Badlands is the ninth movie in the Predator franchise if you count the two Alien v. Predator films, or the seventh Predator film excluding the two crossovers.

‘Predator: Badlands’ Trailer

Take a look at the action-packed thriller that Predator: Badlands promises to be.

Watch ‘Predator’ Movies on DIRECTV

You can get ready for Predator: Badlands by watching the previous Predator movies right on DIRECTV. Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Signing up is easy!

Frequently Asked Questions Where does 'Predator: Badlands' fit in the timeline? 'Predator: Badlands' is a standalone film within the Predator timeline, so no matter your knowledge of the universe, you could drop right in.

DIRECTV Insider brings you our views on what’s happening in streaming, t.v., movies and sports. Companies and persons mentioned are not necessarily associated with and do not necessarily endorse DIRECTV. We will disclose sponsored content on our site when we show it to you, and some of the links on the site may be ads or affiliate links which means DIRECTV may earn compensation from your purchases.