Power Nation, Origin Sports And Nosey TV join DIRECTV’s Streaming Channel Lineup

DIRECTV continues to provide its customers more ways to watch the content they love by adding three new channels to the lineup. The latest addition of three new channels, Nosey TV, Power Nation and Origin Sports cater to daytime TV lovers, car aficionados and sports history buffs respectively. Learn more about these channels below. 

Origin Sports

Origin Sports is the crossroads of star power and nostalgia. Explore the rich history featuring the stars, the stories, the personalities, the moments and the games that define sports today.

Watch Origin Sports on DIRECTV Ch. 4120.

Nosey TV

Watch America’s most successful daytime television shows, like Jerry Springer, The Steve Wilkos Show, and many more on Nosey TV. From talk shows, court TV, reality and Nosey en Espanol.

Watch Nosey TV on DIRECTV Ch. 4255.

Power Nation

Power Nation is the destination for classic muscle cars, horse-powered fueled engine builds, 4X4’s and trucks. Find how-to automotive programming from credible experts on the longest-running tech channel on TV.

Watch Power Nation on DIRECTV Ch. 4191.

Find even more new channels on DIRECTV, and get your subscription today so you can enjoy these and more.

