It’s a tale as old as time — do we each have agency, or are we doomed to become our parents? Can we create our future, or will it be determined by our family’s mistakes? Power Book II: Ghost is a spin-off and sequel to its predecessor, Power, and it’s quickly become one of STARZ breakout hits. It consistently breaks viewership records, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a powerful story that’s driven by complicated characters and full of twists and turns.

Ghost centers on Tariq St. Patrick, the son of the late drug kingpin, James “Ghost” St. Patrick. Throughout the show, Tariq tries to live a normal college life and shed his family’s legacy of drugs and crime. But each season, he keeps getting sucked back into his father’s world of corruption. In the show’s upcoming final season, Tariq must reconcile his past in order to rise to the top and protect those he loves most. The fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost Part 1 premieres on Friday, June 7, and Part 2 is coming this fall on Friday, September 6. Will Tariq finally be able to shake off his father’s legacy, or is history doomed to repeat itself? Here’s what we know so far about the show’s final season.

Season 4

With targets on his back from all angles, Tariq must decide to embrace the St. Patrick name or shed it for good. As power dynamics and family tensions reach their peak, the high-adrenaline twists and turns of this season will have viewers guessing who, if anyone, makes it out alive.

New alliances have been formed with each faction, and Tariq and his best friend, Brayden, must find a way back into the game. But Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, leaving Tariq to wonder if there is room for two at the top. With Monet left for dead, Davis facing potential disbarment and Effie looking to secure her future at Stanford, everyone is on their own. Diana and Dru continue to question their roles, while Cane levels up and starts working with Noma. As Noma fights to establish her business in the States and keep her daughter Anya in line, she finds her way onto Tariq and Brayden’s radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront of his mind, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.

If all that swirling drama isn’t enough to lure you in, take it from series star, Rainey who adds, “While this chapter of Power Book II: Ghost is ending, you absolutely cannot miss this final season. I’ve loved working with this cast and crew, and we can’t wait for you to see this epic grand finale to a series that’s been so close to our hearts over the past four years. The Power Universe is blessed with the most amazing fans, and I personally can’t wait for their reactions as all of the action unfolds!”

With an already star-studded cast, Season 4 has even more to offer talent-wise: Michael Ealy is also joining the cast as the new character, Detective Don Carter.

Part One of Power Book II: Ghost premieres on Friday, June 7, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of Power’s debut on STARZ.

In addition, catch the free STARZ Sampling of the following hit shows on the dates below:

STARZ Sampling

Catch the Free Sampling on channel 525

P-Valley Season 1: June 1–June 30

Power Book II: Raising Kanan Season 1: July 1–July 31

The Serpent Queen Season 1 on Free Video on Demand: July 1–July 31 *and don’t forget to check out Season 2 which premieres on July 12*

Power Book IV: Force Season 1 on Free Video on Demand: Aug.1–Aug.31