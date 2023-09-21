ONE Championship and DIRECTV for BUSINESS to Broadcast Live Martial Arts Events in U.S. Bars and Restaurants

ONE Championship (ONE), the world’s largest martial arts organization, today announced an agreement with DIRECTV for BUSINESS to carry monthly Friday night primetime martial arts events commercially in bars and restaurants across the United States.



DIRECTV for BUSINESS will provide live, action-packed ONE Fight Night events to both national chains and independently owned establishments. Fans visiting participating venues on event nights will enjoy coverage beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tai Morshed, Senior Vice President, U.S. Strategy & Operations at ONE stated: “ONE Championship has one of the most passionate fan bases in the world, and we always strive to make our programming as convenient and accessible as possible. This partnership with DIRECTV allows us to work with another best-in-class partner, while expanding ONE’s presence in the U.S. by making our events available in the commercial marketplace. We are thrilled our fans will have yet another way to engage with our global brand while out with friends, family, and colleagues at their favorite bars and restaurants on Friday nights.”

“Mixed Martial Arts continues to grow in popularity across the country, so we’re excited to deliver ONE Championship events to bars and restaurants nationwide,” said Mike Wittrock, chief sales & service officer at DIRECTV. “Our ability to deliver ONE Championship to customers across the country on their existing equipment further validates our leadership in sports and entertainment by offering customers premium content.”



The upcoming ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video U.S. primetime event taking place on Friday, September 29, will be made available in participating venues. The card is topped by four women’s bouts, including three World Title matches across three different martial arts disciplines. To see a list of participating venues, or if you are a commercial establishment interested in carrying ONE Fight Night events, please click here.

The launch follows a successful trial for ONE’s on-ground U.S. debut in May, which included select DIRECTV for BUSINESS locations from some of the nation’s largest restaurant chains, including Twin Peaks, as well as independently owned bars and restaurants.

All ONE Fight Night events currently stream live and free on Prime Video for all Amazon members in the U.S. and Canada following a landmark multi-year agreement in April 2022.