Artistic gymnastics is one of the most popular and beloved events in The Olympics. It’s one of the oldest events, having been included in every Olympic Games since their founding in 1896.

This year’s Paris Olympics will include some of the world’s top gymnasts, and Team USA’s star-studded roster is no exception.

Afraid you might miss your favorite gymnasts competing in Paris? Well, don’t “flip” out just yet: DIRECTV has you covered. Here’s how to watch The Olympic gymnastic events during the Paris Games.

When are The Olympic Gymnastics Events?

The Paris Olympics gymnastics events begin on July 27, 2024, and end on August 5, 2024.

How to Watch Gymnastics at The Olympics

You can watch all of the 2024 Paris Olympics gymnastics events on NBCUniversal or stream them on Peacock. Check these local NBC channel listings to find your NBC channel number. Other channels airing gymnastics and tons of other Olympics content are:

USA Network (ch. 244)

GOLF Channel (ch. 218)

CNBC (ch. 355)

E! (ch. 236)

Olympic Gymnastics Full TV Schedule

Here’s how you can catch Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Brody Malone, Fred Richard and the rest of The U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Team during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

July 27, 2024

Event Time (ET) Channel/Service Men’s Qualification (3 Sessions) 5:00 AM – 7:30 AM NBC, Peacock Men’s Qualification (3 Sessions) 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM NBC, Peacock Men’s Qualification (3 Sessions) 2:00 PM – 4:30 PM NBC, Peacock

July 28, 2024

Event Time (ET) Channel/Service Women’s Qualification (5 Sessions) 3:30 AM – 5:10 AM NBC, Peacock Women’s Qualification (5 Sessions) 5:40 AM – 7:20 AM NBC, Peacock Women’s Qualification (5 Sessions) 8:50 AM – 10:30 AM NBC, Peacock Women’s Qualification (5 Sessions) 12:00 PM – 1:40 PM NBC, Peacock Women’s Qualification (5 Sessions) 3:10 PM – 4:50 PM NBC, Peacock

July 29, 2024

Event Time (ET) Channel/Service Men’s Team Final 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM NBC, Peacock

July 30, 2024

Event Time (ET) Channel/Service Women’s Team Final 12:15 PM – 2:30 PM NBC, Peacock

July 31, 2024

Event Time (ET) Channel/Service Men’s All-Around Final 11:30 AM – 2:15 PM NBC, Peacock

August 1, 2024

Event Time (ET) Channel/Service Women’s All-Around Final 12:15 PM – 2:25 PM NBC, Peacock

August 3, 2024

Event Time (ET) Channel/Service Women’s Apparatus Finals (Vault) 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM NBC, Peacock Men’s Apparatus Finals (Floor, Pommel Horse) 9:30 AM – 12:00 PM NBC, Peacock

August 4, 2024

Event Time (ET) Channel/Service Women’s Apparatus Finals (Uneven Bars) 9:00 AM – 11:25 AM NBC, Peacock Men’s Apparatus Finals (Rings, Vault) 9:00 AM – 11:25 AM NBC, Peacock

August 5, 2024

Event Time (ET) Channel/Service Women’s Apparatus Finals (Balance Beam, Floor) 5:45 AM – 9:15 AM NBC, Peacock Men’s Apparatus Finals (Parallel Bars, High Bar) 5:45 AM – 9:15 AM NBC, Peacock

Where will Olympic Gymnastics Events Be Held?

The 2024 Paris Olympics gymnastics events will all happen at the Bercy Arena, one of the largest venues in Paris. Bercy Arena will also host the Olympic Basketball events.

What Events are in Olympic Gymnastics?

Olympic gymnastics covers a wide range of gymnastic events and disciplines. These are the events that the men and women of Team USA will compete in during The Olympics Games:

Men: Team, Individual All-Around, Floor Exercise, Vault, Pommel Horse, Still Rings, High Bar, Parallel Bar.

Women: Team, Individual All-Around, Floor Exercise, Vault, Balance Beam, Uneven Bars.

Top U.S. Gymnasts to Watch at The Olympics

The United States has no shortage of top gymnastics talent, and the best of those athletes made it onto the roster of the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team.

So, who’s who on America’s Olympic team? Here are the full rosters and the top members to keep an eye on:

Men’s Full Roster:

Brody Malone – After overcoming an injury to his right knee that left him sidelined from both the 2023 U.S National and World Championships, Brody Malone returned to action in 2024, eventually securing his third national title and a place on Team USA.

– After overcoming an injury to his right knee that left him sidelined from both the 2023 U.S National and World Championships, Brody Malone returned to action in 2024, eventually securing his third national title and a place on Team USA. Frederick Richard – Known on the internet as “Frederick Flips,” Fred Richards posted a dominant performance during the Olympic Trials, emerging with the highest overall score. He’ll look to keep that momentum entering the Games

– Known on the internet as “Frederick Flips,” Fred Richards posted a dominant performance during the Olympic Trials, emerging with the highest overall score. He’ll look to keep that momentum entering the Games Asher Hong

Paul Juda

Stephen Nedoroscik

Shane Wiskus

Khoi Young

Women’s Full Roster:

Simone Biles – Simone Biles is considered to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, gymnasts of all time. She’s got 37 medals to her name between the Olympics and World Championships, including seven Olympic golds. After withdrawing from the Tokyo games in 2021, she’ll be back on the floor in Paris and is expected to dominate once again.

Simone Biles is considered to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, gymnasts of all time. She’s got 37 medals to her name between the Olympics and World Championships, including seven Olympic golds. After withdrawing from the Tokyo games in 2021, she’ll be back on the floor in Paris and is expected to dominate once again. Sunisa Lee – When Biles had to back out in Tokyo, Suni Lee bravely stepped up to fill the spot left vacant by the greatest gymnast in history on Team USA. Now, she’s the reigning Olympic champion for women’s gymnastics. Definitely a competitor to keep your eye on.

When Biles had to back out in Tokyo, Suni Lee bravely stepped up to fill the spot left vacant by the greatest gymnast in history on Team USA. Now, she’s the reigning Olympic champion for women’s gymnastics. Definitely a competitor to keep your eye on. Jade Carey

Jordan Chiles

Hezly Rivera

Joscelyn Roberson (Alternate)

(Alternate) Leanne Wong (Alternate)

Frequently Asked Questions Who is the best gymnast of all time? Simone Biles of Team USA. She has seven Olympic gold medals and 37 medals in total. How many gymnasts are on Team USA? Team USA has 5 men's gymnasts and 5 women's gymnasts, with 2 alternates on each team. How long has gymnastics been in The Olympics? Gymnastics is one of the oldest Olympic disciplines, having been held in The Games since their inception in 1896.

