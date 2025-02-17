National Geographic is dishing up a brand new docuseries you don’t want to miss. No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski premieres on Sunday, February 23.

The show follows Antoni as he takes six celebrities on an epic journey to learn about their ancestry by exploring their culinary roots. Watch as he travels to different parts of the globe with Florence Pugh, Awkwafina, Justin Theroux, James Marsden, Issa Rae and Henry Golding to track down culinary clues to unlock their past. They each discover stories about their past while savoring the food that made them who they are.

Check out the official trailer below.

Our watch guide has everything you need to know about the No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski release date, episodes and how to watch with DIRECTV.

When is the Release Date for ‘No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski’?

No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski premieres on Sunday, February 23, with one episode at 9/8c and another at 10/9c.

How To Watch ‘No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski’?

DIRECTV subscribers can watch ‘No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski’ on National Geographic and stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Who Is Antoni Porowski?

Antoni Porowski is a Canadian chef, actor and TV personality. He is best known as the resident food and wine expert on Netflix’s Queer Eye. Antoni is the owner of a restaurant in New York City called The Village Den, author of two cookbooks and the host of Netflix’s Easy-Bake Battle: The Home Cooking Competition. He is also an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness.

Which Celebrities Will Appear on ‘No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski’?

Each episode will focus on a different celebrity’s story and culinary heritage. Take a look at the six celebrities who will appear on No Taste Like Home with Antoni Poroski and when you can watch.

Episode 1: ‘Florence Pugh’s English Odyssey’

Premieres February 23 at 9/8c

Florence Pugh is an English actress who is known for films like Oppenheimer, Don’t Worry Darling, Little Women, Midsommar and more. Watch as Antoni helps her explore her family’s origins as they journey through Oxford, the Yorkshire coast and London.

Episode 2: ‘Awkwafina’s Korean Homecoming’

Premiers February 23 at 10/9c

Awkwafina is an actress, rapper and comedian who is known for roles in Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians, as well as voiceover work in movies like Kung Fu Panda 4, and the live action version of The Little Mermaid. Having lost her mother at the age of four, Antoni helps her discover South Korean heritage and culinary traditions.

Episode 3: ‘Justin Theroux’s Italian Quest’

Premieres March 2 at 9/8c

Actor and filmmaker Justin Theroux is known for being in films like American Psycho, Wanderlust, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and shows like The Leftovers. He and Antoni go off on an Italian road trip to find the origins of a family pasta dish. During the journey, they do everything from chasing chickens to harvesting clams while uncovering Justin’s Italian roots.

Episode 4: ‘James Marsden’s German Dish Up’

Premieres March 2 at 10/9c

Known for his roles in 27 Dresses, X-Men, Dead to Me and more, James Marsden and Antoni head to Germany to find the origins of his family’s chicken fried steak recipe. From dining with royalty to traveling the Bavarian Alps, they uncover some incredible family secrets.

Episode 5: ‘Issa Rae’s Senegalese Royal Roots’

Premieres March 9 at 9/8c

Issa Rae got her start on her YouTube series Awkward Black Girl. Now, she and Antoni are heading to her father’s homeland of Senegal to learn about her family’s history. There, they uncover royal roots and amazing culinary dishes.

Episode 6: ‘Henry Golding’s Malaysian Adventure’

Premieres March 9 at 10/9c

Known for Crazy Rich Asians, A Simple Favor, Assassin Club and Snake Eyes, Henry Golding and Antoni embark on a Malaysian adventure to Borneo. The journey allows him to reconnect with family members he never knew he had and connect with his mother’s Iban heritage.

Watch ‘No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski’ on DIRECTV

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski premieres on National Geographic on February 23, 2025. Savor every moment by watching with DIRECTV. Can’t wait? Check out our article on the 10 Tastiest Cooking Shows To Stream Right Now.

Frequently Asked Questions Where can I watch ‘No Taste Like Home’? Watch No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski on National Geographic with DIRECTV and stream the next day on Disney+ or Hulu. When does ‘No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski’ come out? No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski premieres on National Geographic on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

