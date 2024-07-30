Football is finally here! The 2024-2025 NFL season is about to kick off for its annual preseason, our first chance to get a look at all 32 teams on the field heading into the new season.

Are we in for another yet another season of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs dominating the top of the standings? Will top-pick quarterbacks Caleb Williams (Chicago Bears) and Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) live up to the hype? Will we finally get to see the legendary Aaron Rodgers play more than four snaps as a New York Jet?

Dig out your favorite jersey, throw some wings on the grill and get ready to find out! Here’s your guide to catching every moment of the NFL preseason.

What is the NFL Preseason?

The NFL preseason is a three-week-long series of exhibition games between the NFL’s pro clubs that don’t count towards their records in the regular season. These games give the teams a chance to get back into the swing of things before they have to take to the gridiron for real.

This means players can warm up against real opponents instead of their teammates in a practice setting, and coaches can make final decisions about their rosters after observing play in a more real-world environment. You’ll get to watch as they work out the kinks in their systems and see some of the lesser-known players in action.

How to Watch NFL Preseason Football

First, let’s take a look at how to watch preseason games.

There are plenty of options for catching every NFL preseason game, and every regular season and playoffs game, on DIRECTV. The possibilities are only limited by blackout restrictions and the number of TVs you can set up at once!

Here are some places to catch NFL football:

REGIONAL SPORTS LINEUP (only available in some areas)

NBC Sports

FOX SPORTS 1

NFL Network

FOX Deportes

CBS Sports

ESPN Deportes

NFL Red Zone provided by NFL Network

DIRECTV Sports Pack

*Some blackout restrictions apply.

When Does the NFL Preseason Start?

The 2024 NFL Preseason kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 with the NFL Hall of Fame Game. This game will pit C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, the subject of one of last season’s most surprising underdog stories, against number one overall pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears.

Then, the New England Patriots, the Carolina Panthers, the Detroit Lions and the New York Giants will all hit the gridiron on Thursday, Aug. 8 for the official start of preseason play.

Full NFL Preseason Schedule



We all love watching as much of our favorite team as we can get, but for the true football diehards out there, here’s the complete list of every single NFL preseason game being played before the regular season kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 5 with an AFC Championship game rematch between the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Houston Texans at Chicago Bears – 8 p.m. on ESPN – Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

Week One

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Friday, August 9, 2024

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins – 7 p.m. ET – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Houston Texans at Pittsburgh Steelers – 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens – 7:30 p.m. ET – M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Sunday, August 11, 2024

Week Two

Thursday, August 15, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots – 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Saturday, August 17, 2024

Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens – 12 p.m. ET – M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Cincinnati Bengals at Chicago Bears – 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

New York Giants at Houston Texans – 1 p.m. ET – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs – 4 p.m. ET – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns – 4:25 p.m. ET – Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Seattle Seahawks at Tennessee Titans – 7 p.m. ET – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Arizona Cardinals at Indianapolis Colts – 7 p.m. ET – Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Washington Commanders at Miami Dolphins – 7 p.m. ET – Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers – 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers – 7 p.m. ET – Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers – 7:05 p.m. ET – SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars – 7:30 p.m. ET – EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Florida

Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders – 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Sunday, August 18, 2024

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos – 7 p.m. ET on NFL Network – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers – 8 p.m. ET on FOX – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Week Three

Thursday, August 22, 2024

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals – 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs – 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Friday, August 23, 2024

Jacksonville Jaguars at Atlanta Falcons – 7 p.m. ET – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 7:30 p.m. ET – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders – 10 p.m. ET on NFL Network – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills – 1 p.m. ET – Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Pittsburgh Steelers at Detroit Lions – 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers – 1 p.m. ET – Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles – 1 p.m. ET – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Los Angeles Rams at Houston Texans – 4 p.m. ET on NFL Network – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Los Angeles Chargers at Dallas Cowboys – 4 p.m. ET – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

New York Giants at New York Jets – 7:30 p.m. ET – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Cleveland Browns at Seattle Seahawks – 10 p.m. ET – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Sunday, August 25, 2024

Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints – 2 p.m. ET – Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos – 4 p.m. ET – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

New England Patriots at Washington Commanders – 8 p.m. ET on NBC – Commanders Field, Landover, Maryland

Watch NFL Football All Season Long on DIRECTV

With your DIRECTV subscription, you won’t miss a single snap, pass, kick or penalty flag of the 2024-2025 NFL preseason or regular season.

Don’t have DIRECTV yet? Get your subscription today!