DIRECTV, DUKE AND UNC TURN LACROSSE GOALS INTO COMMUNITY IMPACT

DIRECTV is continuing to deepen its presence in collegiate athletics by activating its partnerships with Duke University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill through a new community-focused initiative tied to the 2026 men’s and women’s lacrosse seasons.

As part of DIRECTV’s expanding investment in six leading university athletic programs nationwide — across both men’s and women’s sports — the company committed to delivering meaningful fan engagement and community-driven programs that extend beyond the field of play. The 2026 lacrosse initiative represents a natural extension of that commitment.

Throughout the 2026 regular season, DIRECTV will donate $26 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Triangle for every goal scored by the Duke and UNC men’s and women’s lacrosse teams, building on a similar 2025 lacrosse initiative with Notre Dame that supported a Ronald McDonald House Chapter.

“We’re thrilled to work with Duke and UNC to turn every goal scored this season into real support for families in our community,” said Jon Greer, Head of Community, DIRECTV. “Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Triangle does extraordinary work for families facing challenging times, and it means a great deal to us to help contribute to that mission through the passion and excitement of college lacrosse.”

DIRECTV has selected Duke lacrosse players Patrick Jameison and Bella Goodwin and UNC lacrosse players Anthony Raio and Eliza Osburnto serve as ambassadors for the initiative. The student-athletes will help amplify the campaign through social media and campus engagement, connecting fans to the action while highlighting the program’s community impact.

DIRECTV’s college athletics partnerships are facilitated by Learfield’s corporate sales group with collaboration from the locally based Tar Heel Sports Properties and Blue Devil Sports Properties teams.

For more information about DIRECTV and its collegiate partnerships, visit www.directv.com.

About DIRECTV

DIRECTV is a premier provider of digital television entertainment in the United States. With a diverse range of programming options and cutting-edge technology, DIRECTV delivers a world-class viewing experience to millions of subscribers. Its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction keeps it at the forefront of the entertainment industry while providing customers with greater choice, flexibility, and control. For more information, visit www.directv.com

About Ronald McDonald House

Ronald McDonald House® is an independent, nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through a global network of 250+ independently operated Chapters in 60+ countries and regions, we surround families with the resources, services and support they need, removing barriers so they can be at the heart of their child’s care and ensure the best possible health outcomes. For more information, visit ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org

About Learfield

Learfield is the leading media and technology company powering college athletics. Through its digital and physical platforms, Learfield owns and leverages a deep data set and relationships in the industry to drive revenue, growth, brand awareness, and fan engagement for brands, sports, and entertainment properties. With ties to over 1,200 collegiate institutions and over 12,000 local and national brand partners, Learfield’s presence in college sports and live events delivers influence and maximizes reach to target audiences. With solutions for a 365-day, 24/7 fan experience, Learfield enables schools and brands to connect with fans through licensed merchandise, game ticketing, donor identification for athletic programs, exclusive custom content, innovative marketing initiatives, NIL solutions, and advanced digital platforms. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.