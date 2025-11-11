DIRECTV Advertising Launches DIRECTV Elect, An AI-Powered Digital Platform for CTV Political Advertising

DIRECTV Advertising today launched DIRECTV Elect, a next-generation digital platform powered by AI and designed specifically for political advertisers looking to reach connected TV (CTV) audiences.

DIRECTV was a pioneer in the linear addressable space with D2 Media Sales, and it is now bringing that expertise to streaming. DIRECTV Elect offers CTV at scale, with inventory across DIRECTV and national cable networks, reaching an audience of over 130M monthly active users nationwide. Political advertisers and advocacy groups will now have seamless access to a wide variety of programming including news, live sports, and entertainment through a platform built to deliver political messages in a trusted, impactful media environment available* – TV.

“AI is redefining how political campaigns discover and engage with voters, helping unlock deeper insights and more effective connections,” said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer at DIRECTV Advertising. “When that intelligence is complemented by the reach and credibility of television, voters gain greater clarity and confidence in what they see, while campaigns can achieve stronger results. DIRECTV Elect brings these strengths together — combining the trust of television, the precision and flexibility of digital, and the intelligence of DIRECTV Advantage, all fueled by AI.

DIRECTV Elect delivers AI-driven insights into voter sentiment and campaign issues powered by DIRECTV Advantage, the company’s data solutions suite, allowing political advertisers to turn those insights into actionable CTV media strategies. DIRECTV Elect uses AI to analyze millions of signals from Large Language Model (LLM) responses, news, social media, donation patterns and recent voting behaviors to help political campaigns know where to focus, what to say, and ultimately, who to reach. From national messaging to neighborhood insights with geo-targeting by zip, district, and state, DIRECTV Elect offers unprecedented access to the voters who matter most.

“Campaigns need to meet voters wherever they are, across linear, streaming, and digital environments,” said Drew Groner, SVP, Head of Sales and Marketing for DIRECTV Advertising. “Political ad buyers want to find new ways to reach undecided voters, voters in the battleground states and those in states with the highest projected spend. What is particularly interesting this year is that they’re looking to use live sports programming to break through to those audiences. DIRECTV Elect can now give campaigns access to premium live sports inventory on streaming at scale, along with the insights to help them deliver their message where and when it needs to be heard.”

Download Infographic

Political ad spending is set to reach $10.8 billion (up more than 20% from 2022), making this the most expensive midterm election cycle in history, according to AdImpact’s Political Projections Report 2025-2026. The vast majority of that spend – 83% – is expected to be driven by TV, including broadcast, cable, and CTV, with CTV growth taking center stage as the fastest growing media type at $2.5 billion.

There are several reasons behind that media budget allocation and the shift in ad dollars to CTV. Nielsen’s monthly report of The Gauge™, the media industry’s leading snapshot of total TV and streaming consumption, recently reported that streaming continued to dominate TV usage and owned 45.2% of total watch-time in September. DIRECTV Advertising also conducted a survey* in September of over 1000 U.S. adults about their views on political advertising, and three in five (61%) respondents said that they trust political ads on TV – a +56% advantage over social media. Political ads seen on TV are also viewed as being the most accurate and the most informative, with those surveyed saying that they pay more attention to political ads on TV than in any other medium. More than half of all respondents (52%) also said they find political ads seen within TV or streaming content to be most persuasive (compared to just 35% for sponsored social media posts), which is a key factor that can help move the needle for campaigns looking to influence undecided voters.

About DIRECTV Advertising

DIRECTV Advertising is a pioneer in the converged addressable space, delivering industry-leading audience-based, digital, and innovative media solutions. Employing our decades of experience, we empower advertisers to address and engage their audience at scale while continuously measuring campaign impact against brand goals to unlock insights and optimize future campaigns. Learn more at www.directvadvertising.com.

* Source: Online DIRECTV Advertising Custom Survey conducted via Suzy platform. Online survey of 1,017 U.S. adults aged 18+, census-balanced to reflect general population demographics, fielded October 2025. Results are based on self-reported data and subject to standard limitations of online polling.