DIRECTV Saddles Up for the National Finals Rodeo with a Special Cowboy Channel Preview

Just in time for the 10-day National Finals Rodeo tournament, which begins this Thursday, December 4, DIRECTV is giving fans a clearer view of the action. The Cowboy Channel will be available in high definition as a preview in all satellite homes, and for the first time, streaming customers can watch every turn, slide and eight-second ride on channel 603.

This timing couldn’t be better. The NFR remains the premier event in rodeo, bringing together top competitors across bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling and more. DIRECTV’s HD feed delivers the arena atmosphere straight to viewers with crisp detail.

The NFR action will also be available to patrons of sports bars, restaurants and other venues that are part of DIRECTV For BUSINESS’s nationwide network of commercial establishments. Whether you’re following every round or catching a night out, the Cowboy Channel will be easy to find.

DIRECTV will offer the HD version of the Cowboy Channel to all satellite and streaming customers through at least the end of the NFR competition on Dec. 13. It’s 10 days of Western tradition, big stakes and standout performances during the preview window.

So grab a seat, pick your favorite events and get ready for the country’s top rodeo athletes to chase gold buckles and big wins. With DIRECTV, the National Finals Rodeo arrives in sharp high-definition style.

