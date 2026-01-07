DIRECTV Advertising Unlocks Programmatic Digital Out-Of-Home Inventory For DIRECTV Remote

DIRECTV Advertising today announced at CES that it will be bringing more premium CTV video options to the digital out-of-home (DOOH) marketplace with the programmatic enablement of inventory from DIRECTV Remote, making it easier for brands to reach TV audiences on the go.

Launched at CES last year, DIRECTV Remote is the company’s dedicated (DOOH) network built upon its nationwide footprint of commercial establishments. Now, with DIRECTV’s national rollout of its new streaming TV solution for small businesses, DIRECTV Remote offers DOOH at scale, giving advertisers programmatic access to a growing pool of Live TV premium video inventory in a variety of locations including offices, waiting rooms, retail shops, salons, neighborhood bars and restaurants, and, later this year, in premium hotels. In-flight inventory across top U.S. airlines will continue to be sold as a managed service.

“When it comes to TV, it’s no longer just about the destination, it’s about the journey – and brands can now meet consumers at every step along the way,” said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer, DIRECTV Advertising. “This programmatic enablement of our DOOH inventory allows advertisers to reach Live TV audiences beyond the living room with the same ease, automation and optimization that they’ve come to expect from our premium entertainment platform.”

DIRECTV Remote inventory will be available programmatically through select launch partners including Place Exchange by Broadsign, the leading SSP for programmatic DOOH media, enabling buyers to access DIRECTV Remote inventory using the same workflows as other programmatic channels through the DSP of their choice, including Basis, The Trade Desk and more, with plans to make this inventory even more widely available in the first quarter of this year.

DIRECTV Advertising will also utilize Place Exchange’s proprietary PerView measurement solution – developed in line with the OAAA OOH Impression Measurement Guidelines and based on up-to-date, deterministic mobile device data – to deliver dynamic measurement of reach, frequency, and impressions for DIRECTV Remote campaigns bought both programmatically and directly.

“DOOH is increasingly becoming integrated into omnichannel strategies, and premium video in out-of-home environments is a perfect complement to in-home viewing to reach audiences wherever they are watching TV,” said Dave Etherington, Chief Commercial Officer, Place Exchange by Broadsign. “By enabling DIRECTV Remote programmatically, buyers gain access to trusted Live TV environments at scale, at a moment when major sporting events are driving unprecedented demand.”

According to Place Exchange by Broadsign’s latest Programmatic OOH Trends Report, Screen/TV spend recently surpassed Billboards as the largest asset category, a shift that reflects the growing weight and importance of video advertising options like DIRECTV Remote in the marketplace.

Last year, DIRECTV Advertising opened the doors to its premium TV platform for a wider advertising audience with the programmatic enablement of its advertising inventory across both satellite and streaming, as well as its innovative ad formats including pause ads, doubling the amount of premium, brand-safe DIRECTV streaming inventory available in the marketplace.

“Programmatic buying on digital out-of-home video is yet another way DIRECTV Advertising is connecting brands with customers in real-world moments at scale,” said Katie McAdams, CMO, Basis. “Now with programmatic access to out-of-home screens with DIRECTV, Basis is empowering marketers with true omnichannel reach and advertising automation to optimize media investments.”

About DIRECTV Advertising

DIRECTV Advertising is a pioneer in the converged addressable space, delivering industry-leading audience-based, digital, and innovative media solutions. Employing our decades of experience, we empower advertisers to address and engage their audience at scale while continuously measuring campaign impact against brand goals to unlock insights and optimize future campaigns. Learn more at www.directvadvertising.com.

About Place Exchange by Broadsign