Baseball - Article

Guide to 2025 Men’s College World Series DI Championship

The weather isn’t the only thing heating up this June—so is the competition. The best college baseball teams from across the country are battling for a coveted spot in the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. In hopes of taking it all the way to the Men’s College World Series, these teams are leaving everything on the field.

Considering all the excitement, upsets and surprises during the 2025 Women’s College World Series, there’s no telling what might unfold in this year’s men’s competition. In fact, we’ve already seen major surprises and bracket-shaking performances in the regionals, setting the stage for what promises to be an unpredictable and thrilling road to Omaha. One thing we do know: you’ll definitely want to catch every moment live.

This article will give you all the key information you need to stream the 2025 Men’s College World Series live from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska this June. Keep reading for more insights.

Watch NCAA baseball, softball & more college sports, all on DIRECTV.

What are the dates for the 2025 College World Series?

Find the dates for the 2025 Men’s College World Series right here, all the way from the Selection show to the CWS Omaha Finals:

  • Selection Show: Monday, May 26th
  • Regionals: Friday, May 30 to Monday, June 2
  • Super Regionals: Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9
  • Men’s College World Series Game 1: Friday, June 13
  • Men’s College World Series Finals: Saturday, June 21 to Sunday, June 22 or Monday, June 23

Were to Watch College Baseball World Series in 2025?

In 2025, fans can watch the DI Baseball Tournament and College World Series live across ESPN networks, predominantly on ESPN. One game will air on ABC, and another on ESPN2. Find out specific channels for each game in the schedule below.

Men’s College World Series Schedule & Scores

Let’s dive right into the complete schedule for the 2025 NCAA tournament and College World Series (All times EST):

Super Regionals Schedule & Results (Fri, June 6 – Mon, June 9)

After narrowing the playing field from 64 to 16, the top teams will now need to compete for a coveted spot in the final 8 teams that will go on to the College World Series. Here’s a look at the matchups and game schedules:

*-if necessary

Louisville Super Regional (Louisville vs Miami FL)

  • Game 1: Louisville vs. Miami (FL) | Fri, June 6 @ 3 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Game 2: Louisville vs. Miami (FL) | Sat, June 7 @ 11 a.m. on ESPN
  • Game 3*: Louisville vs. Miami (FL) | Sun, June 8 @ TBD

Corvallis Super Regional (Oregon State vs. Florida State)

  • Game 1: Oregon State vs. Florida State | Fri, June 6 @ 6 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Game 2: Oregon State vs. Florida State | Sat, June 7 @ 9 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Game 3*: Oregon State vs. Florida State | Sun, June 8 @ TBD

Chapel Hill Super Regional (North Carolina vs. Arizona)

  • Game 1: North Carolina vs. Arizona | Fri, June 6 @ 12 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Game 2: North Carolina vs. Arizona | Sat, June 7 @ 12 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Game 3*: North Carolina vs. Arizona | Sun, June 8 @ TBD

Auburn Super Regional (Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina)

  • Game 1: Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina | Fri, June 6 @ 9 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Game 2: Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina | Sat, June 7 @ 3 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Game 3*: Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina | Sun, June 8 @ TBD

Los Angeles Super Regional (UCLA vs. UTSA)

  • Game 1: UCLA vs. UTSA | Sat, June 7 @ 7 p.m. on ESPNU
  • Game 2: UCLA vs. UTSA | Sun, June 8 @ 3 p.m. on TBA
  • Game 3*: UCLA vs. UTSA | Mon, June 9 @ TBD

Durham Super Regional (Duke vs. Murray State)

  • Game 1: Duke vs. Murray State | Sat, June 7 @ 1 p.m. on ESPNU
  • Game 2: Duke vs. Murray State | Sun, June 8 @ 12 p.m. on TBA
  • Game 3*: Duke vs. Murray State | Mon, June 9 @ TBD

Baton Rouge Super Regional (LSU vs. West Virginia)

  • Game 1: LSU vs. West Virginia | Sat, June 7 @ 2 p.m. on ESPN
  • Game 2: LSU vs. West Virginia | Sun, June 8 @ 6 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Game 3*: LSU vs. West Virginia | Mon, June 9 @ TBD

Fayetteville Super Regional (Arkansas vs. Tennessee)

  • Game 1: Arkansas vs. Tennessee | Sat, June 7 @ 5 p.m. on ESPN
  • Game 2: Arkansas vs. Tennessee | Sun, June 8 @ 3 p.m. on ESPN
  • Game 3*: Arkansas vs. Tennessee | Mon, June 9 @ TBD

Regionals Results (Fri, May 30 – Mon, June 2)

Find the full results of the Regionals, the first round of the NCAA baseball tournament schedule.

Regional Competing Teams Advancing Team
Nashville Regional Louisville, ETSU, No. 1 Vanderbilt, Wright St. Louisville
Hattiesburg Regional Miami (Fla.), Alabama, Columbia, No. 16 Southern Miss Miami (Fla.)
Tallahassee Regional No. 9 Florida State, Bethune-Cookman, Mississippi State, Northeastern Florida State
Corvallis Regional Southern California, TCU, Saint Mary’s, No. 8 Oregon St. Oregon State
Chapel Hill Regional No. 5 North Carolina, Holy Cross, Oklahoma, Nebraska North Carolina
Eugene Regional Arizona, Cal Poly, Utah Valley, No. 12 Oregon Arizona
Conway Regional East Carolina, Florida, No. 13 Coastal Carolina, Fairfield Coastal Carolina
Auburn Regional Stetson, NC State, No. 4 Auburn, Central Connecticut Auburn
Austin Regional No. 2 Texas, Houston Christian, UTSA, Kansas State UTSA
Los Angeles Regional No. 15 UCLA, Fresno St., Arizona State, Texas UCLA
Oxford Regional Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky, Murray St., No. 10 Ole Miss Murray St.
Athens Regional No. 7 Georgia, Binghamton, Duke, Oklahoma State Duke
Baton Rouge Regional No. 6 LSU, Little Rock, DBU, Rhode Island LSU
Clemson Regional West Virginia, Kentucky, No. 11 Clemson, USC Upstate West Virginia
Knoxville Regional Cincinnati, Wake Forest, No. 14 Tennessee, Miami (Ohio) Tennessee
Fayetteville Regional No. 3 Arkansas, North Dakota St., Creighton, Kansas Arkansas

How Does the NCAA Baseball Tournament Work?

For those new to collegiate baseball or softball, the final tournament can appear somewhat daunting, but we’re here to clarify. Following the regular season’s close in mid to late May, the NCAA DI’s 64-team tournament lineup is formed. Starting in 2025, 29 conference champions receive automatic entry and 35 teams receive at-large bids from the NCAA DI Baseball Committee.

These teams participate in two multi-game stages — Regionals and Super Regionals — narrowing the field to the final eight.

These eight then advance to the Men’s College World Series, competing in two brackets in a double elimination tournament. The bracket winners face off in the CWS finals, or the national championship. Essentially, the College World Series is the NCAA Tournament’s climax, akin to the Elite 8 in March Madness. The ultimate champion emerges from a best-of-three series championship series showdown.

NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket

Right here you’ll find a full, printable bracket for 2025, courtesy of NCAA:

NCAA Mens CWS Bracket.jpg

College World Series/ NCAA Baseball Tournament Winners

For the last 76 years, DI college athletes and their coaches have been making baseball tournament history, beating out the best of the best to become the next NCAA World Series champions. Here’s a look at the winners from the last 30 years.

Year Winning Team (Record) Coach
2024 Tennessee (60-13) Tony Vitello
2023 LSU (54-17) Jay Johnson
2022 Ole Miss (42-23) Mike Bianco
2021 Mississippi State (50-18) Chris Lemonis
2020** N/A N/A
2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin
2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey
2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O’Sullivan
2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore
2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O’Connor
2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin
2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage
2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez
2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner
2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner
2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri
2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole
2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey
2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey
2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido
2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton
2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham
2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido
2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris
2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman
1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris
1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie
1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman

*Undefeated in College World Series

**Cancelled due to COVID-19

For a full list of winners, check out this list.

Stream College Sports on DIRECTV

With DIRECTV, you can catch the Men’s College World Series live right from your home, along with an array of other college sports from football and basketball to volleyball and so much more. Discover how you can tune in today!

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Men's College World Series?

The Men's College World Series kicks off on Friday, June 13th.

What network is airing the NCAA Baseball Tournament & College World Series?

ESPN Networks

Where is the Men's College World Series?

Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska

