The weather isn’t the only thing heating up this June—so is the competition. The best college baseball teams from across the country are battling for a coveted spot in the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament. In hopes of taking it all the way to the Men’s College World Series, these teams are leaving everything on the field.

Considering all the excitement, upsets and surprises during the 2025 Women’s College World Series, there’s no telling what might unfold in this year’s men’s competition. In fact, we’ve already seen major surprises and bracket-shaking performances in the regionals, setting the stage for what promises to be an unpredictable and thrilling road to Omaha. One thing we do know: you’ll definitely want to catch every moment live.

This article will give you all the key information you need to stream the 2025 Men’s College World Series live from Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska this June. Keep reading for more insights.

What are the dates for the 2025 College World Series?

Find the dates for the 2025 Men’s College World Series right here, all the way from the Selection show to the CWS Omaha Finals:

Selection Show: Monday, May 26th

Monday, May 26th Regionals : Friday, May 30 to Monday, June 2

: Friday, May 30 to Monday, June 2 Super Regionals : Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9

: Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9 Men’s College World Series Game 1 : Friday, June 13

: Friday, June 13 Men’s College World Series Finals: Saturday, June 21 to Sunday, June 22 or Monday, June 23

Were to Watch College Baseball World Series in 2025?

In 2025, fans can watch the DI Baseball Tournament and College World Series live across ESPN networks, predominantly on ESPN. One game will air on ABC, and another on ESPN2. Find out specific channels for each game in the schedule below.

Men’s College World Series Schedule & Scores

Let’s dive right into the complete schedule for the 2025 NCAA tournament and College World Series (All times EST):

Super Regionals Schedule & Results (Fri, June 6 – Mon, June 9)

After narrowing the playing field from 64 to 16, the top teams will now need to compete for a coveted spot in the final 8 teams that will go on to the College World Series. Here’s a look at the matchups and game schedules:

*-if necessary

Louisville Super Regional (Louisville vs Miami FL)

Game 1: Louisville vs. Miami (FL) | Fri, June 6 @ 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) | Fri, June 6 @ 3 p.m. on ESPN2 Game 2: Louisville vs. Miami (FL) | Sat, June 7 @ 11 a.m. on ESPN

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) | Sat, June 7 @ 11 a.m. on ESPN Game 3*: Louisville vs. Miami (FL) | Sun, June 8 @ TBD

Corvallis Super Regional (Oregon State vs. Florida State)

Game 1: Oregon State vs. Florida State | Fri, June 6 @ 6 p.m. on ESPN2

Oregon State vs. Florida State | Fri, June 6 @ 6 p.m. on ESPN2 Game 2: Oregon State vs. Florida State | Sat, June 7 @ 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Oregon State vs. Florida State | Sat, June 7 @ 9 p.m. on ESPN2 Game 3*: Oregon State vs. Florida State | Sun, June 8 @ TBD

Chapel Hill Super Regional (North Carolina vs. Arizona)

Game 1: North Carolina vs. Arizona | Fri, June 6 @ 12 p.m. on ESPN2

North Carolina vs. Arizona | Fri, June 6 @ 12 p.m. on ESPN2 Game 2: North Carolina vs. Arizona | Sat, June 7 @ 12 p.m. on ESPN2

North Carolina vs. Arizona | Sat, June 7 @ 12 p.m. on ESPN2 Game 3*: North Carolina vs. Arizona | Sun, June 8 @ TBD

Auburn Super Regional (Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina)

Game 1: Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina | Fri, June 6 @ 9 p.m. on ESPN2

Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina | Fri, June 6 @ 9 p.m. on ESPN2 Game 2: Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina | Sat, June 7 @ 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina | Sat, June 7 @ 3 p.m. on ESPN2 Game 3*: Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina | Sun, June 8 @ TBD

Los Angeles Super Regional (UCLA vs. UTSA)

Game 1: UCLA vs. UTSA | Sat, June 7 @ 7 p.m. on ESPNU

UCLA vs. UTSA | Sat, June 7 @ 7 p.m. on ESPNU Game 2: UCLA vs. UTSA | Sun, June 8 @ 3 p.m. on TBA

UCLA vs. UTSA | Sun, June 8 @ 3 p.m. on TBA Game 3*: UCLA vs. UTSA | Mon, June 9 @ TBD

Durham Super Regional (Duke vs. Murray State)

Game 1: Duke vs. Murray State | Sat, June 7 @ 1 p.m. on ESPNU

Duke vs. Murray State | Sat, June 7 @ 1 p.m. on ESPNU Game 2: Duke vs. Murray State | Sun, June 8 @ 12 p.m. on TBA

Duke vs. Murray State | Sun, June 8 @ 12 p.m. on TBA Game 3*: Duke vs. Murray State | Mon, June 9 @ TBD

Baton Rouge Super Regional (LSU vs. West Virginia)

Game 1: LSU vs. West Virginia | Sat, June 7 @ 2 p.m. on ESPN

LSU vs. West Virginia | Sat, June 7 @ 2 p.m. on ESPN Game 2: LSU vs. West Virginia | Sun, June 8 @ 6 p.m. on ESPN2

LSU vs. West Virginia | Sun, June 8 @ 6 p.m. on ESPN2 Game 3*: LSU vs. West Virginia | Mon, June 9 @ TBD

Fayetteville Super Regional (Arkansas vs. Tennessee)

Game 1: Arkansas vs. Tennessee | Sat, June 7 @ 5 p.m. on ESPN

Arkansas vs. Tennessee | Sat, June 7 @ 5 p.m. on ESPN Game 2: Arkansas vs. Tennessee | Sun, June 8 @ 3 p.m. on ESPN

Arkansas vs. Tennessee | Sun, June 8 @ 3 p.m. on ESPN Game 3*: Arkansas vs. Tennessee | Mon, June 9 @ TBD

Regionals Results (Fri, May 30 – Mon, June 2)

Find the full results of the Regionals, the first round of the NCAA baseball tournament schedule.

Regional Competing Teams Advancing Team Nashville Regional Louisville, ETSU, No. 1 Vanderbilt, Wright St. Louisville Hattiesburg Regional Miami (Fla.), Alabama, Columbia, No. 16 Southern Miss Miami (Fla.) Tallahassee Regional No. 9 Florida State, Bethune-Cookman, Mississippi State, Northeastern Florida State Corvallis Regional Southern California, TCU, Saint Mary’s, No. 8 Oregon St. Oregon State Chapel Hill Regional No. 5 North Carolina, Holy Cross, Oklahoma, Nebraska North Carolina Eugene Regional Arizona, Cal Poly, Utah Valley, No. 12 Oregon Arizona Conway Regional East Carolina, Florida, No. 13 Coastal Carolina, Fairfield Coastal Carolina Auburn Regional Stetson, NC State, No. 4 Auburn, Central Connecticut Auburn Austin Regional No. 2 Texas, Houston Christian, UTSA, Kansas State UTSA Los Angeles Regional No. 15 UCLA, Fresno St., Arizona State, Texas UCLA Oxford Regional Georgia Tech, Western Kentucky, Murray St., No. 10 Ole Miss Murray St. Athens Regional No. 7 Georgia, Binghamton, Duke, Oklahoma State Duke Baton Rouge Regional No. 6 LSU, Little Rock, DBU, Rhode Island LSU Clemson Regional West Virginia, Kentucky, No. 11 Clemson, USC Upstate West Virginia Knoxville Regional Cincinnati, Wake Forest, No. 14 Tennessee, Miami (Ohio) Tennessee Fayetteville Regional No. 3 Arkansas, North Dakota St., Creighton, Kansas Arkansas

How Does the NCAA Baseball Tournament Work?

For those new to collegiate baseball or softball, the final tournament can appear somewhat daunting, but we’re here to clarify. Following the regular season’s close in mid to late May, the NCAA DI’s 64-team tournament lineup is formed. Starting in 2025, 29 conference champions receive automatic entry and 35 teams receive at-large bids from the NCAA DI Baseball Committee.

These teams participate in two multi-game stages — Regionals and Super Regionals — narrowing the field to the final eight.

These eight then advance to the Men’s College World Series, competing in two brackets in a double elimination tournament. The bracket winners face off in the CWS finals, or the national championship. Essentially, the College World Series is the NCAA Tournament’s climax, akin to the Elite 8 in March Madness. The ultimate champion emerges from a best-of-three series championship series showdown.

NCAA Baseball Tournament Bracket

Right here you’ll find a full, printable bracket for 2025, courtesy of NCAA:

College World Series/ NCAA Baseball Tournament Winners

For the last 76 years, DI college athletes and their coaches have been making baseball tournament history, beating out the best of the best to become the next NCAA World Series champions. Here’s a look at the winners from the last 30 years.

Year Winning Team (Record) Coach 2024 Tennessee (60-13) Tony Vitello 2023 LSU (54-17) Jay Johnson 2022 Ole Miss (42-23) Mike Bianco 2021 Mississippi State (50-18) Chris Lemonis 2020** N/A N/A 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O’Sullivan 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O’Connor 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman

*Undefeated in College World Series

**Cancelled due to COVID-19

Frequently Asked Questions When is the Men's College World Series? The Men's College World Series kicks off on Friday, June 13th. What network is airing the NCAA Baseball Tournament & College World Series? ESPN Networks Where is the Men's College World Series? Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska

