NBCUNIVERSAL FAST CHANNELS LAUNCH ON MYFREE DIRECTV

NBCUniversal and DIRECTV today announced a wide array of new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) linear content offerings from the NBCUniversal portfolio. Fan-favorite programming from entertainment, true crime, and sports genres are available immediately to all DIRECTV satellite-free streaming customers at no cost via MyFree DIRECTV. Additional news and sports FAST channels from NBCU are coming soon.

DIRECTV homes can now watch deep libraries from the Bravo Vault, as well as dedicated channels of hit reality series including The Real Housewives Vault, the Top Chef Vault, and the Million Dollar Listing Vault. Catch up with the Kardashians on E! Keeping Up or crack cases on Oxygen True Crime Archives. “Saturday Night Live’s” vast collection of vintage sketches, musical guests, and more are available within the SNL Vault. Golfers can work on their short games and other tips via GolfPass.

This is just the beginning for NBCUniversal channels joining MyFree DIRECTV. Soon, look for NBC Sports NOW for sports talk and NBC News NOW for the latest headlines and reporting. Additional channels will include Dateline 24/7, and viewers who might miss any of the four hours of the daily “TODAY Show” will get an opportunity to catch up on celebrity interviews, health and wellness and other features via TODAY All Day.

“DIRECTV continues to offer more choice, flexibility and control to consumers, matching the content they want to watch with how they want to watch it, and if ‘free’ is your thing, then you can enjoy more than 100 channels at no cost with MyFree DIRECTV,” said Kent Rees, General Manager for MyFree DIRECTV. “NBCU’s portfolio is a terrific addition to the lineup of 100+ FAST channels available through MyFree DIRECTV, which spans all the most popular programming genres and connects deeply devoted fans to their favorite programming at no cost.”

“DIRECTV is a valued distribution partner, and we are thrilled to offer NBCUniversal’s desirable library of content to MyFree DIRECTV, Genre Pack and Signature customers allowing us to reach new audiences,” said Amy Geary, SVP, Platform Distribution and Partnerships.

The new NBCUniversal FAST channels available immediately include:

Entertainment

From “Shahs of Sunset” to “Flipping Out,” Bravo Vault immerses you in all the high-sheen content and drama you love with our rotating content library.

Catch up and “keep up” with the Kardashians, plus popular spin-off series like Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami.

Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing vault has the best of luxury real estate, with all the deals and drama! Watch every season now!

Oxygen True Crime Archives is your home for deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series. True crime, all day, every day.

From the OC to NYC and everywhere in between, revisit the glitz, glamour, and drama that launched the popular franchise.

See your favorite SNL characters, sketches, and hosts!

Bravo’s “Top Chef” Vault has a rotating library to catch up on and learn the latest in sous-vide, gastronomy and more from the ultimate food competition show.

Sports

GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, original entertainment, a library of GOLF Channel favorites, and much more.

Additionally, DIRECTV will expand the lineup of available NBCUniversal FAST channels in news and sports, over the next several months. Those additions will include:

News

Dateline 24/7

Get true crime mysteries from the True Crime Original. All Dateline, all the time.

NBC News NOW

Get live breaking news, the latest headlines, and in-depth reporting. Streaming 24/7.

TODAY All Day

Enjoy all four hours of the TODAY show every weekday starting at 11am ET plus show exclusives, original food shows, celebrity interviews, health, wellness and more hosted by your favorite TODAY anchors.

Sports

NBC Sports NOW

Enjoy 24/7 programming including popular sports talk shows with Dan Patrick, Mike Florio, Dan Le Batard and more, plus watch live events and highlights.

Explore the whole MyFree DIRECTV lineup to learn more about these channels and so much more.