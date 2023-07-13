Summer nights and weekends get filled up quickly with activities to enjoy the nice weather while it lasts. This doesn’t mean game nights need to come to an end, though. If anything it’s the perfect way to relax and recharge on the back patio after days in the sun. Get your friends, family or neighbors together for some fun and whether you’re the competitive type, riding solo or a team player, DIRECTV has some suggestions to inspire your next game get together.

Explore even more game night movies to ensure you can make it a regular thing.

‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’

Jumanji starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillian, is an action-adventure comedy following the story of four teenagers who discover an old video game console while serving detention and are unexpectedly transported into the perilous world of Jumanji. Transformed into avatars vastly different from their real-world selves and with newfound abilities and identities, the four must navigate through the treacherous jungle to overcome dangerous obstacles, complete the game and return home. Jumanji pays homage to the original 1995 film and the book by Chris Van Allsburg it is based on while offering a fresh and modern take on the concept. The movie blends exciting action sequences with comedic moments, creating an entertaining and family-friendly experience. Take a wild ride through a virtual world where the game becomes all too real.

‘Clue’

Take a step back in time with this 1985 murder mystery classic based on the iconic board game Clue. Starring Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn and Christopher Lloyd, this ensemble cast shines as they tell the story of six strangers invited to a dinner party where as the night unfolds they discover they are all connected to a mysterious crime. When their host is murdered, chaos ensues as they try to unravel the identity of the killer among them. Jam-packed with unexpected twists and turns, witty dialogue and slapstick humor, this film is a delightful blend of comedy, mystery and nostalgia that will inspire you to dust off your old board. Get the friends and family together to test their detective skills.

‘Ready or Not’

Samara Weaver shines as Grace in this thrilling horror-comedy about a young woman who marries into a wealthy family and must take part in a game on her wedding night to truly become one of them. However, it soon becomes apparent that the game is a deadly version of hide-and-seek, where she becomes the prey and her new family are the hunters. Ready or Not combines elements of horror, suspense and dark humor, delivering a thrilling and bloody cat-and-mouse chase. With its clever twists, intense action sequences and a dash of satire, Ready or Not keeps viewers on the edge of their seats while offering dark comedic moments. It stands out as a refreshingly entertaining and unpredictable horror film that leaves audiences guessing until the climactic finale. Watch here but warning, this film is not for the faint of heart.

Trivia Tower with Xavier Scruggs and Scott Braun

Just like the showdowns in these films, we had a showdown of our own in the DIRECTV Studio. Former first baseman Xavier Scruggs and sports broadcaster Scott Braun go head to head in a game of Trivia Tower. It’s a classic game with a trivia twist! See who makes the tower fall.

